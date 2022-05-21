State track: Led by Lloyd and DeFrand, check out this year's all-class gold-medal winners

Lincoln Journal Star
After four days of fast racing and big jumps, the state track and field meet is in the books. Here's a look at the all-class gold-medal winners:
Boys
100 meters: Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central (:10.54)
200: Jack Gillogly, Creighton Prep (:21.33)
400: Mitchell Deer, Sidney (:49.42)
800: Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South (1:52.32)
1,600: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South (4:16.34)
3,200: Carson Noecker, Hartington CC (9:16.05)
110 hurdles: Xander Provance, Chadron (:14.46)
300 hurdles: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central (:38.46)
400 relay: Bellevue West (Dae'vonn Hall, Kyrell Jordan, Ashler Jenkins, LJ Richardson) (:41.69)
1,600 relay: Fremont (Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Braden Taylor, Tyson Baker) (3:22.68)
3,200 relay: Fremont (Baker, Paulo Murrieta Torres, Nolan Miler, Taylor) (7:48.81)
Shot put: Matt Rink, Lincoln Southwest (58-5)
Discus: Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South (185-6)
High jump: Carter Nelson, Ainsworth (6-10)
Pole vault: Drew Sellon, Fremont (15-0)
Long jump: Adam Dugger, McCook (23-5 3/4)
Triple jump: Lloyd, Omaha Central (50-3 1/2)
Girls
100 meters: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High (:11.64)
200: DeFrand, Lincoln High (:23.74)
400: Sadie Millard, Millard West (:56.80)
800: Stella Miner, Omaha Westside (2:10.16)
1,600: Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South (4:51.67)
3,200: Sievers, Elkhorn South (10:27.74)
100 hurdles: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran (:14.33)
300 hurdles: Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X (:43.45)
400 relay: Lincoln High (SaReya Giebelhaus, Neryah Hekl, Zainab Funnah, DeFrand) (:47.53)
1,600 relay: Fremont (Sydney Glause, Taylor McCabe, Lucy Dillon, Tania Gleason) (3:59.39)
3,200 relay: Fremont (McCabe, Mattie Dalton, Elli Dahl, Dillon) (9:17.34)
Shot put: Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City (47-5 1/4)
Discus: Madison Smith, Gothenburg (138-6)
High jump: Bryn McNair, Chase County (5-8)
Pole vault: Maria Kimpson, Papillion-La Vista South (12-6)
Long jump: Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside (19-6 1/4)
Triple jump: Lilee Kaasch, Millard South (39-7)
