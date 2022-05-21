 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State track: Led by Lloyd and DeFrand, check out this year's all-class gold-medal winners

  • Updated
State track, 5.19

Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand (left) celebrates her Class A 100-meter dash win with Omaha Burke's Zakeirah Johnson at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

After four days of fast racing and big jumps, the state track and field meet is in the books. Here's a look at the all-class gold-medal winners:

Boys

100 meters: Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central (:10.54)

200: Jack Gillogly, Creighton Prep (:21.33)

400: Mitchell Deer, Sidney (:49.42)

800: Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South (1:52.32)

1,600: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South (4:16.34)

3,200: Carson Noecker, Hartington CC (9:16.05)

110 hurdles: Xander Provance, Chadron (:14.46)

300 hurdles: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central (:38.46)

400 relay: Bellevue West (Dae'vonn Hall, Kyrell Jordan, Ashler Jenkins, LJ Richardson) (:41.69)

1,600 relay: Fremont (Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Braden Taylor, Tyson Baker) (3:22.68)

3,200 relay: Fremont (Baker, Paulo Murrieta Torres, Nolan Miler, Taylor) (7:48.81)

Shot put: Matt Rink, Lincoln Southwest (58-5)

Discus: Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South (185-6)

High jump: Carter Nelson, Ainsworth (6-10)

Pole vault: Drew Sellon, Fremont (15-0)

Long jump: Adam Dugger, McCook (23-5 3/4)

Triple jump: Lloyd, Omaha Central (50-3 1/2)

Girls

100 meters: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High (:11.64)

200: DeFrand, Lincoln High (:23.74)

400: Sadie Millard, Millard West (:56.80)

800: Stella Miner, Omaha Westside (2:10.16)

1,600: Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South (4:51.67)

3,200: Sievers, Elkhorn South (10:27.74)

100 hurdles: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran (:14.33)

300 hurdles: Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X (:43.45)

400 relay: Lincoln High (SaReya Giebelhaus, Neryah Hekl, Zainab Funnah, DeFrand) (:47.53)

1,600 relay: Fremont (Sydney Glause, Taylor McCabe, Lucy Dillon, Tania Gleason) (3:59.39)

3,200 relay: Fremont (McCabe, Mattie Dalton, Elli Dahl, Dillon) (9:17.34)

Shot put: Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City (47-5 1/4)

Discus: Madison Smith, Gothenburg (138-6)

High jump: Bryn McNair, Chase County (5-8)

Pole vault: Maria Kimpson, Papillion-La Vista South (12-6)

Long jump: Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside (19-6 1/4)

Triple jump: Lilee Kaasch, Millard South (39-7)

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

