State track: Karmazin wins girls 3,200 to give Elkhorn North its first track champion

OMAHA — Like so many of the runners in the Class B girls 3,200-meter run Friday at the state track meet, Julia Karmazin spent her fall at the golf course.

But instead of running the cross country courses that quite often are on the golf courses, the Elkhorn North freshman was one of the top girls golfers in Class B. She finished third at state after leading the field through 18 holes.

In the 3,200, Karmazin took the lead at Burke Stadium on a warm, windy afternoon and never relinquished it. She finished in a personal-best time of 11 minutes, 14.36 seconds, more than 9 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Gering sophomore Madison Seiler, who came in at 11:23.91.

She becomes the first state track champion in school history for the Wolves, a new school in 2020-21.

Not bad considering Karmazin never gave running distance events in track a thought until this past winter.

“I don’t think it’s really processed yet because I didn’t even really know I enjoyed track until January of this year,” Karmazin said. “I heard that there was winter conditioning for track, and I really hate working out, but I thought it was an opportunity to get some exercise and stay active during the winter.”