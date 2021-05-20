State track: 'It’s all love' between Elkhorn South's Hinrichs, Northeast's Romary after battles in Class A distance races

OMAHA — As a former high school baseball player, Elkhorn South’s Gabe Hinrichs can relate to the doubleheader split of all-time performances he had with fellow junior Daniel Romary of Lincoln Northeast.
In his first state meet, Romary got it started in the first event Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium by winning the boys 800-meter run in 1 minute, 52.15 seconds, moving him into fifth on the state’s all-time charts and improving on his previous best time of 1:52.61, which was seventh all-time.
Later, Hinrichs added his second gold medal of the meet to win the distance event series 2-1, running a 4:12.40 in the 1,600 nightcap, the state’s fifth-best all-time mark. Hinrichs, who won the 3,200 on Wednesday and was second in the 800 (1:53.10), helped the Storm roll to the boys team title.
Romary’s 800 strategy was to get out early, dictate the pace of the race and then use his experience as a middle school sprinter to finish off the field down the stretch.
Going out so quickly, however, might’ve cost Romary a chance at the state record of 1:50.82 by Millard North’s Brian Turner in 2000.
“That was the fastest I’ve ever gone out because I knew those other guys would be coming hard at me,” said Romary, who missed track season two years ago as a freshman because of an injury. There was no track season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been running the 800 since the eighth grade, so I have some experience at it and I thought my sprinter speed at the end would make a difference,” he added.
The cloudy conditions with light rain seems to suit Romary. He ran his LPS time in similar weather three weeks ago.
“I’ve run all my best races when it’s overcast, so I think I’m definitely an overcast runner,” said Romary, who was third in the 3,200 on Wednesday with a 9:04.37, fifth all-time. “I texted him (Hinrichs) afterwards yesterday that even though you beat me, you ran a great race and that afterwards it’s all love. We’re good friends.”
Still, taking second in the 800 had Hinrichs fired up for the 1,600. Hinrichs went in front at the beginning of the third lap and fought off both Romary and Lincoln North Star’s Liem Chot for the win. Chot, the three-time state cross country champion, was second in 4:14.14 while Romary finished third with a 4:14.28, which broke Northeast’s 50-year-old school record of 4:14.6 by Ron Greeno.
“The 4:14.28 was all I had left after the 800,” Romary said.
Hinrichs, who ran an 8:59.66 in the 3,200 on Wednesday to put his name third on the all-time charts, was still a little disappointed about the 800 race after his 1,600 victory.
“I let Danny go out pretty fast and he put some distance between us that I just couldn’t make up,” said Hinrichs, whose district time of 1:52.61 is eighth all-time. “I was pretty upset after that, so I was determined not to let anyone get ahead of me (in the 1,600).”
Hinrichs’ top goal over the weekend was to help the Storm win its first Class A state championship, which it did by an 88-54 margin over runner-up Fremont. Elkhorn South got off to a strong start on Day One when Nebraska recruit Reid Nelson and Brian Kardell went 1-2 in the high jump, Nelson’s second state high jump title of his career.
Nelson also finished second in the long jump and took third in the 200.
“It’s just been awesome to be part of this track team,” said Hinrichs, who was out for baseball two years ago as a freshman. “We start every meet with those guys (Nelson and Kardell) going 1-2, and they just set the tone for the rest of the meet.”
