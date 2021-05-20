State track: 'It’s all love' between Elkhorn South's Hinrichs, Northeast's Romary after battles in Class A distance races

“I’ve been running the 800 since the eighth grade, so I have some experience at it and I thought my sprinter speed at the end would make a difference,” he added.

The cloudy conditions with light rain seems to suit Romary. He ran his LPS time in similar weather three weeks ago.

“I’ve run all my best races when it’s overcast, so I think I’m definitely an overcast runner,” said Romary, who was third in the 3,200 on Wednesday with a 9:04.37, fifth all-time. “I texted him (Hinrichs) afterwards yesterday that even though you beat me, you ran a great race and that afterwards it’s all love. We’re good friends.”

Still, taking second in the 800 had Hinrichs fired up for the 1,600. Hinrichs went in front at the beginning of the third lap and fought off both Romary and Lincoln North Star’s Liem Chot for the win. Chot, the three-time state cross country champion, was second in 4:14.14 while Romary finished third with a 4:14.28, which broke Northeast’s 50-year-old school record of 4:14.6 by Ron Greeno.

“The 4:14.28 was all I had left after the 800,” Romary said.

Hinrichs, who ran an 8:59.66 in the 3,200 on Wednesday to put his name third on the all-time charts, was still a little disappointed about the 800 race after his 1,600 victory.