State track: In the end, not even the wind could stop Lincoln High's DeFrand from sprinting into the record books

OMAHA — It didn’t take long for Dajaz DeFrand to get from Point A to Point B in her 200-meter final Thursday.

The wait to hear the announced time be piped through Omaha Burke Stadium may have been longer. At least it seemed that way for DeFrand, who made her way to the edge of the infield before her spot in Nebraska high school track history was solidified by the voice of the PA announcer.

A new state record!

“I just like to hear him say it,” DeFrand said.

The Lincoln High senior blazed her way to a state-record time of 23.74 seconds in the Class A girls 200 final at the state track and field meet on a very warm and breezy afternoon.

What a way to finish a high school career.

“I was just so proud of myself,” said DeFrand, who will be running sprints at Florida State next year.

DeFrand doubled up on gold medals after winning three last year. On Thursday, she won the 100 in the state meet-record time of :11.64. Prior to that, she anchored for the Links’ 400 relay team, which repeated as state champion.

She still had enough in the tank to dazzle in the 200.

No other girls runner in state history has gone under 24 seconds in the 200. DeFrand did it twice this spring, but her time of :23.84 at the LPS Classic about a month ago didn’t count as an official state record because it was wind-aided.

The wind was there again Thursday, but it stayed calm enough during DeFrand’s race for the :23.74 to stand as a record, besting the previous mark of :24.06 from Sarah Lyons of Brownell Talbot in 2006.

Was DeFrand worried that the wind was going to get in the way of a record run?

“That’s always a possibility,” she said. “But I decided to keep a positive attitude about it. Even if it was (wind-aided), I still ran a good race. I’d be happy either way.”

Said Lincoln High coach Brad Rettig, who watched from the top of the seats on the east side of Burke Stadium, “Obviously we were very hopeful and it just worked out that it was a legal wind. She’s been running really well and I’m really happy for her.”

DeFrand didn’t get a chance to compete as a freshman or sophomore at Lincoln High, with COVID-19 taking away her 2020 season. But like she is on the track, DeFrand was quick to make up for it with six gold medals over two state meets.

In addition to her 200 record, DeFrand’s time of :11.60 at districts last week is tied for the state record and is the fastest electronic time in state history.

“I definitely thought it was possible just because of all the work I was putting in, and having a lot of support really helps,” DeFrand said of her high school success.

DeFrand was one of two Lincoln athletes to win two gold medals Thursday.

Lincoln Pius X junior Kate Campos repeated as state champion in the 300 hurdles, and this year added a gold in the 100 hurdles.

Campos easily won the 100s in :14.52, and the 300s in :43.65. She ran a :14.03 in the 100-hurdle prelims Wednesday to move to No. 2 on the all-time charts.

Campos went into state hoping for a couple state records, including the 300s, but leaving with two golds made for a good feeling.

“It has been awesome,” Campos said of her progression as a hurdler. “Being able to see my training unfold on the track, it’s really cool.”

Campos grew up a gymnast but didn’t like it as much, so she gave it up for track at the age of 12.

“So happy … I’m way better in track than I was in gymnastics,” Campos said.

As for those records, especially that 300, Campos is already looking forward to 2023.

"Yeah, it's a bummer, but it's got to happen next year," she said. "It's going to happen, but it has to happen next year."

