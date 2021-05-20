State track: Humphrey St. Francis' Weidner reminds us one more time she hates losing, three-peats in 400, 800

OMAHA — Allison Weidner says she hates losing.
No kidding.
The Humphrey St. Francis senior willed her Flyers team to a state basketball title last March after Falls City Sacred Heart rallied in the fourth quarter.
She has the same competitive drive in track.
Weidner, seeking a second three-peat, was shoulder to shoulder with Ansley-Litchfield's Carli Bailey during the Class D girls 400-meter final at Thursday's state high school meet at Omaha Burke Stadium. Weidner found another gear around the 350-meter mark and pulled away for her third 400 state gold medal. She finished in a personal-best :57.73, just short of the class meet mark (:57.67).
Weidner had plenty of motivation for the 400. It marked her final event as a high school athlete. A goal she set before high school was to win double digits in gold medals across her three sports (volleyball, basketball and track). She sat at nine when she stepped into the starting blocks for the 400.
And, her older brothers, who she could hang with in a game of football in the yard growing up, told her to go for a state record.
"They kept saying, 'Go for it. Who cares?'" Weidner said. "'Go for it. It's your last race.' I went for it, didn't quite get it."
Still, Weidner wrapped up her high school career in great fashion.
The three-sport standout and future Husker basketball player began the day with a third 800 gold medal. She was in second place with 75 meters to go and then turned on the jets to win by more than 4 seconds.
"That's my goal to always outkick people in the end," said Weidner, who finished in 2:19.75. "I knew I had longer legs than her, so I just used my long strides to my advantage."
Weidner ended her basketball career atop the ladder at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and her track career atop the podium in her signature track events. The COVID-19 pandemic was the only thing that kept her from going for four golds in each the 400 and 800.
"I would have really like to have seen what a fourth year would have done for me, but I can’t complain about three — three-time state champion in two events," said Weidner, who anchored her team's gold-medal 3,200 relay team Wednesday and helped lead the Flyers to a runner-up finish in the team standings behind Sterling. Of Humphrey St. Francis' 34 points, Weidner was part of 33 of those (She also placed sixth in the triple jump).
After winning the 400, Weidner shared a hug with her mother, who was wiping tears out of her eyes.
An emotional moment for both of them?
"Ah, just her," Weidner said with a smile. "I’m ready for the next chapter of my life. I got big goals ahead of me so I’m ready to tackle them."
Now one of the top scorers in state basketball history returns to the hardwood.
