State track: Humphrey St. Francis' Weidner reminds us one more time she hates losing, three-peats in 400, 800

"They kept saying, 'Go for it. Who cares?'" Weidner said. "'Go for it. It's your last race.' I went for it, didn't quite get it."

Still, Weidner wrapped up her high school career in great fashion.

The three-sport standout and future Husker basketball player began the day with a third 800 gold medal. She was in second place with 75 meters to go and then turned on the jets to win by more than 4 seconds.

"That's my goal to always outkick people in the end," said Weidner, who finished in 2:19.75. "I knew I had longer legs than her, so I just used my long strides to my advantage."

Weidner ended her basketball career atop the ladder at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and her track career atop the podium in her signature track events. The COVID-19 pandemic was the only thing that kept her from going for four golds in each the 400 and 800.

"I would have really like to have seen what a fourth year would have done for me, but I can’t complain about three — three-time state champion in two events," said Weidner, who anchored her team's gold-medal 3,200 relay team Wednesday and helped lead the Flyers to a runner-up finish in the team standings behind Sterling. Of Humphrey St. Francis' 34 points, Weidner was part of 33 of those (She also placed sixth in the triple jump).