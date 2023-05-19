OMAHA — That athlete from Parkview Christian who blended in with the rest of the athletes at a junior varsity track meet in Lincoln in April is now the state champion in the high jump.

What kind of athlete is Viktar Kachalouski? The kind of athlete who was an all-state basketball player for a state championship team, and then in his first full season of organized track is a state champion.

Kachalouski won the Class D high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 7 inches on Friday at Burke Stadium at the state track and field meet.

Last year during the spring instead of track he played AAU basketball, the sport he hopes to play in college later this year.

This spring he decided to go out for track and try the high jump. At the first meet of the year at the Lincoln Southwest JV meet he finished third at 5-6.

Six weeks later he was 13 inches better and state champ. Ethan Latta of Dundy County-Stratton finished second at 6-4.

Kachalouski had the second-best jump at state for all classes.

“Honestly, it’s been a super-impressive year,” Parkview Christian assistant coach Brenner Keane said. “He jumped 5-6 his first meet, and his form was subpar to start. And he just kept working. He’s obsessive with being great, and that’s what got him to this point.”

Kachalouski is from Belarus and came to Lincoln in 2020, hoping that would help him get a chance to play college basketball.

From playing basketball, Kachalouski knew he could jump, so he gave the high jump a try.

“I didn’t do any other events. It’s just something I really enjoyed,” he said. “Jumping is fun. When you’re a kid you’re jumping; when you’re a teenager you’re jumping. It’s always been a part of my life. I’m lucky that I had the staff at Parkview that helped me develop something.”

Parkview doesn’t have a track on campus. For the high jump they practice in the gym, where it’s easy to slip on the floor. A few times per week they went to the track at Malcolm to practice the high jump. And this week Clippers coach Jordan Case helped Kachalouski make some adjustments.

His personal-best before Friday was 6-5.

“I always wanted to clear 6-6, and today I’m lucky that I cleared 6-7,” Kachalouski said.

Kachalouski was soaking up the scene at the state meet and putting on a show. The running events hadn’t begun while the high jump was being contested in the morning, so Kachalouski had hundreds of fans watching him. Before his jump attempts, he got the fans to clap in unison.

As far as memorable springs, this qualifies.

“Third at a JV meet to first at state is pretty cool,” Keane said.

Parkview Christian had two state champions Friday, with Maurice Reide also winning the triple jump.

His winning jump of 44-1 came on his first attempt of six and was never topped. He won by 4½ inches.

“I knew I had to come out strong,” Reide said. “I set the tone, and then saw if they could fight back.”

Reide did the triple jump for the first time this season, after previously doing the long jump and 400 relay.

Before Friday, Parkview Christian only had one individual track champion (Henry Tanksley in the 400 meters in 2016).