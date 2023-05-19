OMAHA — It's been quite the high school athletic career for Cade Hosier.

Tremendous success on the football field. State titles on the track. The Elmwood-Murdock senior has seen and done it all in a decorated four years.

So it was easy to see why Friday's Class C state title in the triple jump at the state track and field meet came during a time when Hosier has been reflecting on the past few years.

"I've been doing that for the past month, oh my gosh," Hosier said. "There's been a lot of things I've thought about the past few days — what I'm going to do, what I'm going to do later in my life, what I have done.

"And this is one of the things I wanted to do."

Hosier did it in style, jumping a career-best 45 feet, 9¾ inches on his third attempt of the day to secure his second gold medal in the event.

Before Friday, Hosier's best jump this season was 43-7½, more than a foot behind Class C leader Connor Schutt of Bishop Neumann. He went 42-9 at districts to qualify for state, then took off in Omaha.

"I just wanted it — why not?" Hosier said. "This is my last meet, I only have two days left."

Hosier won the Class D triple jump and long jump as a sophomore in 2021, and was second in the Class C triple jump last season. He's also earned medals in the 100 and 200.

Organized athletics will end for Hosier after this weekend. He'll focus on academics as a freshman at Nebraska this fall as he takes the next step in his life.

"I've had a good time with track. I've had a really good time," Hosier said. "I'm just happy I'm able to be in this position right now."

Pieper, Uhlir wage record-breaking shot put battle

Let the guy who got beat on the final throw of the Class C shot put tell you how great the competition was.

"You can't even be mad at it," Battle Creek junior Trent Uhlir said.

Uhlir and Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper put on a show in front of a massive crowd Friday morning as the Class C and D state track and field meets got underway at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

It was a back-and-forth battle that wasn't decided until Pieper broke the Class C meet record with a throw of 63 feet, 7½ inches to win gold, just moments after Uhlir had broken the meet record himself to put the pressure on the state's shot put leader.

"My coach (Blake Moen) always tells me I have to win it on the last throw every meet, so that helped me," Pieper said.

That was true Friday after a tremendous back and forth.

Of the six combined finals throws between the two, five went past 60 feet. The lead changed hands four times in the finals alone.

That included the second-to-last throw of the competition, when Uhilr popped a 61-11½ to become the first to pass the state meet record set by Southern Valley's Phil Lueking in 1997.

The hundreds of spectators who crowded around the shot put vector roared their approval, then buzzed with anticipation as Pieper, who owns the top all-class throw in the state this spring at 65-3¾, stepped into the ring.

"Just let it go," Pieper said of his mindset on the throw. "Nothing to lose, really."

Pieper, an Iowa football recruit, let it fly, then flexed as he exited the ring. He and Uhlir shared a fist bump after Pieper's throw was announced.

"I like how he threw well. I don't want to beat him at his low point, I want to beat him at his best," Uhlir said. "You don't ever see Class C kids going that far, usually, especially two over 60. So it's pretty special."

Pieper and Uhlir finished second and third in the all-class standings with the 63-9¾ from Lincoln East's Sam Cappos standing up, barely, for the all-class gold. Cappos was among those in the crowd Friday morning.

"It's always fun, because we're always having a battle at meets. We're not taking a meet off, we're just battling back and forth," Pieper said. "It helps me because I don't want to lose; I just want to win every meet. He beat me that first meet (of the season), and I haven't lost since."

Uhlir, an outstanding football prospect himself as a 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back/linebacker and the son of former Nebraska I-back Todd Uhlir, said chasing Pieper took him to unexpected heights.

"I didn't think I could throw in the 60s this year at all. I think my goal was like 55," Uhlir said. "He came to our meet, I threw 59, and I thought, 'Well, maybe.' And then from there we just kept building up and up."