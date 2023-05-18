OMAHA — Norris girls track and field coach Beau Heiss could sense his group needed a jolt as it pursued a Class B state team title Thursday.

Turns out, a Titan pulling an upset in the first running event of the day fit the bill.

Ellie Thomas chased down the owner of the class' best time in the 800-meter run this season, and then the Titan junior held off Gering's Madison Seiler down the closing stretch for a statement win.

"We believe in Ellie Thomas. That was a huge swing for us," Heiss said moments before he and the Titans took the podium as the program's first team championship at the state meet since 1978.

As the runners completed one lap of the two-lap race, Seiler held a sizable advantage. But Thomas narrowed the gap — and then made her move.

As Thomas and Seiler emerged from around the corner to start the closing stretch, it was Thomas who had a distinct advantage for the final 200.

"I was just trying to wait a little bit," Thomas said. "I didn't know if I had it for sure, but I kept telling myself, 'I can do it, I can do it. Just stay in it.'"

Thomas crossed the line in 2 minutes, 13.65 seconds. Seiler, who entered with the state's second-best time regardless of class, was 2:14.30.

An early shock wave indeed.

"I didn't believe it," Thomas said. "She's a very, very good runner, so it's kind of an honor to know that I am with the best of the best."

Sage Burbach put 10 points in Norris' column by winning the girls shot put. Tears swelled in her eyes, the product of more than one emotion.

Burbach won with a toss of 44 feet, 8¾. More importantly, it gave the Nebraska commit a chance to exhale as the pressures of defending her state title vanished in a cathartic fashion.

"There was some pressure to do it again," Burbach said. "So I'm just really happy I did. That's all I wanted this year."

As a Nebraska commit, Burbach will be joining one of the best throwing teams in the country under guru Justin St. Clair.

"It's just been a blast coaching her for three years," Heiss said. "Probably one of the best athletes I've ever coached as far as when you ask her to change something, she does it immediately."

In total, Norris racked up 72 points. Bennington finished second with 58 points and Waverly had 56.

Heiss and assistant coaches crunched the numbers after Wednesday's action and knew the Titans had a legitimate chance to win, but they needed certain events to break in certain ways to do it.

One of those was Jordyn Williams, who earned sixth place in the triple jump. Another was Kendall Zavala in the 1,600, as her third-place finish far exceeded her eighth-best seed time and gave the Titans an extra boost.

Norris finished sixth in the team race last season, but Heiss felt a shift this spring.

"You could see the girls program coming along," Heiss said. "We had the most kids in the weight room and doing offseason training than we ever had."

