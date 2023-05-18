OMAHA — Norris girls track and field coach Beau Heiss could sense his group needed a jolt as it pursued a
Class B state team title Thursday.
Turns out, a Titan pulling an upset in the first running event of the day fit the bill.
Ellie Thomas chased down the owner of the class' best time in the 800-meter run this season, and then the Titan junior held off Gering's Madison Seiler down the closing stretch for a statement win.
Norris' Ellie Thomas celebrates as she wins the Class B girls 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
"We believe in Ellie Thomas. That was a huge swing for us," Heiss said moments before he and the Titans took the podium as the program's first team championship at the state meet since 1978.
As the runners completed one lap of the two-lap race, Seiler held a sizable advantage. But Thomas narrowed the gap — and then made her move.
As Thomas and Seiler emerged from around the corner to start the closing stretch, it was Thomas who had a distinct advantage for the final 200.
"I was just trying to wait a little bit," Thomas said. "I didn't know if I had it for sure, but I kept telling myself, 'I can do it, I can do it. Just stay in it.'"
Thomas crossed the line in 2 minutes, 13.65 seconds. Seiler, who entered with the state's second-best time regardless of class, was 2:14.30.
An early shock wave indeed.
"I didn't believe it," Thomas said. "She's a very, very good runner, so it's kind of an honor to know that I am with the best of the best."
Sage Burbach put 10 points in Norris' column by winning the girls shot put. Tears swelled in her eyes, the product of more than one emotion.
Burbach won with a toss of 44 feet, 8¾. More importantly, it gave the Nebraska commit a chance to exhale as the pressures of defending her state title vanished in a cathartic fashion.
"There was some pressure to do it again," Burbach said. "So I'm just really happy I did. That's all I wanted this year."
As a Nebraska commit, Burbach will be joining one of the best throwing teams in the country under guru Justin St. Clair.
"It's just been a blast coaching her for three years," Heiss said. "Probably one of the best athletes I've ever coached as far as when you ask her to change something, she does it immediately."
In total, Norris racked up 72 points. Bennington finished second with 58 points and Waverly had 56.
Heiss and assistant coaches crunched the numbers after Wednesday's action and knew the Titans had a legitimate chance to win, but they needed certain events to break in certain ways to do it.
One of those was Jordyn Williams, who earned sixth place in the triple jump. Another was Kendall Zavala in the 1,600, as her third-place finish far exceeded her eighth-best seed time and gave the Titans an extra boost.
Norris finished sixth in the team race last season, but Heiss felt a shift this spring.
"You could see the girls program coming along," Heiss said. "We had the most kids in the weight room and doing offseason training than we ever had."
Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet
Blair's Nolan Slominski celebrates as he wins the Class B boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Blair's Nolan Slominski rests against the fencing after he won the Class B boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly anchor Austin Needenreip (left) reacts after finishing first and setting a state meet record in the Class B boys 400-meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bennington's Emma Anibal (right) celebrates with friends after Bennington's Kennedy Wade broke the state record in the Class B girls 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Bennington's Emma Anibal (middle) celebrates with friends after Bennington's Kennedy Wade (not pictured) broke the state record in the Class B girls 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies (middle) shares a smile alongside Columbus' Elizabeth Wehmhoff (left) after winning the Class A girls 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies crosses the finish line to win the Class A girls 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Norris' Jordyn Williams competes in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Seward's Kalen Knott vaults over the bar during the Class B boys pole vault competition at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Jordyn Williams hits the and while competing in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Waverly's Landon Scott vaults over the bar in the Class B boys pole vault competition at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Beatrice's Jaelynne Kosmos competes in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Reece Grosserode competes in the Class A boys long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Ali Jacobs leaps over the bar during the Class A girls high jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Donald DeFrand Jr. competes in the Class A long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Sara Iburg competes in the Class A girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Lauren Gerdes leaps over the bar while competing in the Class B girls high jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Boone Central's Claire Primrose competes in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Waverly's Landon Scott vaults over the bar while competing in the Class B boys pole vault at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Claire Hellbusch leaps over the bar during the Class A girls high jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Blair's Myles Jackson reacts after he sets a record in the Class B boys 100 meter dash final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep's Denis Chapman leads the pack during the Class A boys 800 meter final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice anchor Avery Barnard (center) celebrates as she finishes first during heat one of the Class B girls 4x100 relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jordyn Wissing finishes ahead of other runners in the Class A girls 800 meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Laney Songster and Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos leap over hurdles during the Class A girls 100 meter hurdles final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere waves to the crowd as he walks toward the finish line in the Class B boys 200 meter dash final, after he sustained an injury earlier in the day, at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Davieian Williams' hair flies as he does a quick warm up before of the Class A boys 4x100 meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens (right) is embraced by fellow runner Scottsbluff's Paige Horne after she finished first in the Class B girls 100 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Chadron's Xander Provance (center) competes in the Class B boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista's Jesse Malone leaps over the final hurdle in the Class A boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista's Jesse Malone reacts after finishing first in the Class A boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Chadron's Xander Provance (center) celebrates after he finishes first in the Class B boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens lifts her arms in victory after finishing first in the Class B girls 100 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies runs in the Class A girls 100 meter dash final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Blair's Myles Jackson reacts as he finishes first in the Class B boys 100 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Braxton Smith celebrates after placing first in the Class B boys 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere jokingly reacts to to seeing his final time on the scoreboard as he walks toward the finish line in the Class B boys 200 meter dash, after he sustained an injury earlier in the day, at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Katie Shafer reacts after winning the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens celebrates her second gold medal after finishing first in the Class B girls 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Miles grins after he places first in the Class A boys 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A quote written on the inside arm of Norris' Delaney Leyden is seen at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kearney's Jack Dahlgren celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place during the Class A 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson (center) is given a group hug after she finishes the Class B girls 200 meter dash, despite suffering an injury earlier in the day, at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Competitors huddle together to pray ahead of the 1,600 meter final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Crieghton Prep's Jack Gillogly poses for the camera as he finishes first in the Class A boys 200 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Miles (left) races ahead of the competition during the Class A boys 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Boone Central's Jackson Roberts reacts after placing first by a thousandth of a second in the Class B boys 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nate Head is the sports editor of the Journal Star. On Twitter @NateHead_LJS.
