State track: Elkhorn South's Hinrichs, Sievers fulfill dreams by winning multiple state championships

OMAHA — Three years ago, Elkhorn South’s Gabe Hinrichs dreamt about being on the state track podium.

On Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium, he flashed three fingers as he crossed the finish line, one for each of his three state championships in 2022.

Hinrichs capped off his two-year track career with two more state championships in the 800-meter run (1 minute, 52.32 seconds) and 1,600 (4:16.34).

He won the first leg of the distance triple crown on Wednesday with a time of 9:16.14 in the 3,200, and now has five career first-place finishes.

“(The past week) has been everything to me,” Hinrichs said. “It’s the wrapping up of my career. I wanted to go out on a high note. To be able to win three state championships is something that I am proud of.”

This year meant a bit more to Hinrichs, too.

With graduation, his entire family was able to make it to Burke Stadium to watch him compete, and he made sure to give them something to be proud of.

As he gears up to continue his career at Notre Dame this fall, that will be the one thing he misses most.

“I’m really happy to cheer about being together, and just having a great time with people I don’t get to see,” Hinrichs said. “That is the one thing that I am going to miss moving eight hours away is just my family. So, I have just spent the last couple weeks just enjoying it all.”

Jaci Sievers, a junior from Elkhorn South, completed the long-distance double Thursday, with a state meet record of 4:51.67 in the 1,600, a day after going 10:27.74 in 3,200.

Sievers had to fend off three others on the state’s all-time charts.

“I just feel like I have worked really hard over the past few months, and it’s helped so much to race against these amazing girls and great competition all year,” Sievers said.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for all those girls. They pushed me so hard all year. I don’t think without them I could have gotten close to any of the times that I got this week”

Two state championships in one of the most competitive fields are no easy feat. But Sievers was able to manage.

“It just means a lot to me and I’m so grateful,” she said. “I had a goal and a dream, and I knew it was going to be hard to get, but I’m glad I could pull it off this week.”

Omaha Westside’s Stella Miner also posted a Class A state meet record in the 800 at 2:10.16, and was second behind Sievers at 4:57.60 in the 1,600.

