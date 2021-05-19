State track: Elkhorn South's Hinrichs leaves runners — and baseball — behind him in chart-making, gold-medal run

OMAHA — After playing baseball as a freshman and running track for the first time this spring, Elkhorn South junior Gabe Hinrichs is proving to be a diamond in the rough on the track.
In his first-ever appearance at the Class A state track meet as either a participant or athlete, Hinrichs turned in a gem in the boys 3,200-meter run Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Hinrichs won the race in 8 minutes, 59.66 seconds, third on the state’s all-time charts. And he pulled some friends along into the history book as Lincoln North Star senior Liem Chot moved into fourth all-time with his second-place time of 9:03.66 and Lincoln Northeast junior Daniel Romary is now fifth all-time at 9:04.37.
“This is the first time I’ve ever been here (at the state meet) and it’s really cool just seeing it put on; it’s awesome,” said Hinrichs, who moved into eighth on the 800 all-time charts with the 1:52.61 he ran last week at districts.
“I just felt the energy of the crowd, and it definitely helped me a lot,” added Hinrichs, who began his running career as a cross country competitor in the fall, finishing second to Chot at state last October.
Hinrichs planned to run track last season before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it. He still played Legion baseball last summer before making the full-time transition to running.
Hinrichs’ mother is Kathy Dalton Hinrichs, who ran in high school at Waverly and is now in the Wayne State Hall of Fame after running cross country and track there.
“Growing up, I was pretty good at baseball, but not as good as I am in running,” Hinrichs said. “I decided to try cross country because my mom ran in college and I wasn’t doing anything in the fall.”
Chot, the three-time defending cross country champion still looking for his first state track gold medal, led the first six laps before Hinrichs made his move to take the lead with just under two laps remaining. Hinrichs held off Chot on the first part of the final lap before pulling away down the stretch.
“I put myself in a position to kick because I’ve got a pretty good kick with 100 to go and just hold on,” Hinrichs said.
The traditional two-day state meet has up to a five-hour gap between the 800 and 1,600 on Day 2. But on Thursday, there will be just 85 minutes between the 800 at 4:30 p.m. and the 1,600 at 5:55, two events that could produce more times for the history books with the same cast as Wednesday.
Hinrichs is second behind Romary in both the 800 and 1,600 season charts.
“I’m just going to do whatever I can to help our team win its first Class A state championship,” said Hinrichs, who will anchor the Storm’s 1,600 relay in the final event Thursday.