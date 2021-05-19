State track: Elkhorn South's Hinrichs leaves runners — and baseball — behind him in chart-making, gold-medal run

Hinrichs’ mother is Kathy Dalton Hinrichs, who ran in high school at Waverly and is now in the Wayne State Hall of Fame after running cross country and track there.

“Growing up, I was pretty good at baseball, but not as good as I am in running,” Hinrichs said. “I decided to try cross country because my mom ran in college and I wasn’t doing anything in the fall.”

Chot, the three-time defending cross country champion still looking for his first state track gold medal, led the first six laps before Hinrichs made his move to take the lead with just under two laps remaining. Hinrichs held off Chot on the first part of the final lap before pulling away down the stretch.

“I put myself in a position to kick because I’ve got a pretty good kick with 100 to go and just hold on,” Hinrichs said.

The traditional two-day state meet has up to a five-hour gap between the 800 and 1,600 on Day 2. But on Thursday, there will be just 85 minutes between the 800 at 4:30 p.m. and the 1,600 at 5:55, two events that could produce more times for the history books with the same cast as Wednesday.

Hinrichs is second behind Romary in both the 800 and 1,600 season charts.