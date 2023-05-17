OMAHA — Sam Cappos didn't waste any time.

On the first throw of the Class A boys shot put, Cappos took down the 41-year-old Class A state meet record set by Larry Station in 1982. Cappos' toss of 63 feet, 9¾ inches made him the first Class A thrower to clear 63 feet at the state meet.

Then came the hard part.

Class A state meet record for Lincoln East's Sam Cappos on his first throw: 63-9.75. Breaks Larry Station's meet record of 62-11.5 set in 1982. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/8ceBo1w6cq — Chris Basnett (@ChrisBasnettLJS) May 17, 2023

Cappos had to wait out the rest of prelims, and then the finals to see if his throw would hold up — an agonizing hour especially after last year's state meet when he led the event until Lincoln Southwest's Matt Rink dropped him to second in the final round of attempts.

"I was scared the whole entire meet," Cappos said Wednesday. "Because Caiden (Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South) is a really good thrower. I knew he could get it out there.

"But I was very relieved not to get broken on the last throw like last year."

Turns out he didn't have to worry too much. Only Fredrick, Cappos' longtime rival and friend, got within 2 feet of the East senior's opening salvo. And just barely at that, finishing second with 61-10¼.

"I know when a throw looks good or not from watching other people," Cappos said. "So there were a couple of Caiden's that I was like, 'Oh boy'.

"I was just trying to stay confident throughout the whole entire meet — if Caiden beats me, I'll throw a quarter-inch better than him."

Cappos finished with the two longest throws of the competition, and three of the top four. All four of his legal throws were over 60 feet.

It capped a two-year run that saw the Arizona State commit cement himself as one of the state's best in the throws and finally gave him a gold medal to validate his dominance. Cappos finished second in the discus as a sophomore to go with last year's silver medal in the shot.

"I just finally did it. I've gotten second in the discus, second in the shot, and I just finally put it away," Cappos said. "I didn't get the state record this year, which was a big goal of mine, but you can't get them all, and I'm excited about the discus tomorrow."

On Wednesday, he and Fredrick were the only competitors to clear 60 feet. Omaha Central's Isaac Ackerman was third at 56-4. Lincoln Southwest's Cole Luedtke finished eighth at 51-11¾.

After his final throw, Cappos raised both arms in the air and jogged to the opposite end of the shot put vector, where he shared an emotional hug with his family.

"I still had something to prove. It wasn’t like I was the returning champ," Cappos said. "I just had to come out here and be my own person, and not worry about what I did last year."

Kessler defends high jump title

For a guy who only started high jumping when he was a sophomore, Lincoln Pius X's Jackson Kessler sure figured things out quickly.

Kessler cleared 6-8 on his first try at the height to hold off Lincoln Southwest's Lukas Helms and Bellevue West's Dae'vonn Hall, who tied for second at 6-6.

It was the second year in a row Kessler jumped 6-8 to win the state title, and the second year in a row he cleared the height on his first attempt. Kessler took three tries at 6-10, nearly clearing the height on his final try.

"This one feels a lot better, especially going back-to-back," Kessler said. "When I started high jump sophomore year, I didn't really think I would get to this point. Then it kind of just took off last year out of nowhere.

Last year, Kessler started the season by clearing 5-6. He had cleared 6-3 before last year's district meet, then exploded for his personal-best mark of 6-8 at state.

Different year, same height. But experience certainly helped.

"I think that definitely did play a role. Just all the pressure, and that feeling of when you know you have to make a jump to move on if someone else makes it before you," Kessler said. "I've been in this moment before, and it definitely paid off, for sure.

Six Lincoln jumpers occupied the top eight spots on the podium. Southwest's Aidan Welch was fifth at 6-4; East's Carter Templemeyer and Jang Dak tied for sixth at 6-2, and Northeast's Porter Bazil was eighth at 6-2.

