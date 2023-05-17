OMAHA — Sam Cappos didn't waste any time.
On the first throw of the Class A boys shot put, Cappos took down the 41-year-old Class A state meet record set by Larry Station in 1982. Cappos' toss of 63 feet, 9¾ inches made him the first Class A thrower to clear 63 feet at the state meet.
Cappos had to wait out the rest of prelims, and then the finals to see if his throw would hold up — an agonizing hour especially after last year's state meet when he led the event until Lincoln Southwest's Matt Rink dropped him to second in the final round of attempts.
"I was scared the whole entire meet," Cappos said Wednesday. "Because Caiden (Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South) is a really good thrower. I knew he could get it out there.
"But I was very relieved not to get broken on the last throw like last year."
Turns out he didn't have to worry too much. Only Fredrick, Cappos' longtime rival and friend, got within 2 feet of the East senior's opening salvo. And just barely at that, finishing second with 61-10¼.
"I know when a throw looks good or not from watching other people," Cappos said. "So there were a couple of Caiden's that I was like, 'Oh boy'.
"I was just trying to stay confident throughout the whole entire meet — if Caiden beats me, I'll throw a quarter-inch better than him."
Lincoln East's Sam Cappos competes in Boys shot put on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Cappos finished with the two longest throws of the competition, and three of the top four. All four of his legal throws were over 60 feet.
It capped a two-year run that saw the Arizona State commit cement himself as one of the state's best in the throws and finally gave him a gold medal to validate his dominance. Cappos finished second in the discus as a sophomore to go with last year's silver medal in the shot.
"I just finally did it. I've gotten second in the discus, second in the shot, and I just finally put it away," Cappos said. "I didn't get the state record this year, which was a big goal of mine, but you can't get them all, and I'm excited about the discus tomorrow."
On Wednesday, he and Fredrick were the only competitors to clear 60 feet. Omaha Central's Isaac Ackerman was third at 56-4. Lincoln Southwest's Cole Luedtke finished eighth at 51-11¾.
After his final throw, Cappos raised both arms in the air and jogged to the opposite end of the shot put vector, where he shared an emotional hug with his family.
"I still had something to prove. It wasn’t like I was the returning champ," Cappos said. "I just had to come out here and be my own person, and not worry about what I did last year."
Kessler defends high jump title
For a guy who only started high jumping when he was a sophomore, Lincoln Pius X's Jackson Kessler sure figured things out quickly.
Kessler cleared 6-8 on his first try at the height to hold off Lincoln Southwest's Lukas Helms and Bellevue West's Dae'vonn Hall, who tied for second at 6-6.
It was the second year in a row Kessler jumped 6-8 to win the state title, and the second year in a row he cleared the height on his first attempt. Kessler took three tries at 6-10, nearly clearing the height on his final try.
"This one feels a lot better, especially going back-to-back," Kessler said. "When I started high jump sophomore year, I didn't really think I would get to this point. Then it kind of just took off last year out of nowhere.
Last year, Kessler started the season by clearing 5-6. He had cleared 6-3 before last year's district meet, then exploded for his personal-best mark of 6-8 at state.
Different year, same height. But experience certainly helped.
"I think that definitely did play a role. Just all the pressure, and that feeling of when you know you have to make a jump to move on if someone else makes it before you," Kessler said. "I've been in this moment before, and it definitely paid off, for sure.
Six Lincoln jumpers occupied the top eight spots on the podium. Southwest's Aidan Welch was fifth at 6-4; East's Carter Templemeyer and Jang Dak tied for sixth at 6-2, and Northeast's Porter Bazil was eighth at 6-2.
Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 state track and field meet
Norris' Sage Burbach competes in the girls discus event on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Boone Central's Elle Webster clears the bar while competing in girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Norfolk's Jackson Bos prepares to throw during shot put warmups on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Seward's Lovely Hibbert competes in the girls discus event on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
York's Chloe Koch readies herself to jump in the girls pole vault event on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A high jumper casts a shadow on the track as they compete on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
McCook's Adam Dugger kicks up sand as he lands in the pit while competing in the boys triple jump on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Mya Hibbard clears the bar as she competes in the girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Sam Cappos competes in Boys shot put on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Jolee Wiese watches her pole fall as she tumbles toward the mat after her first attempt on pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Jolee Wiese falls to the mat after her first attempt on pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Aurora's Carsen Staehr hits the sand while competing in the boys triple jump on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Alex Rice smiles after winning the Class B boys 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Girls run the Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
pole vaulters prepare to compete in the girls pole vault event on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden embraces teammates after winning the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Wayne's Laura Hasemann is photographed through a bush of flowers as she rounds the far corner of the track during the girls 4x800 meter relay on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sidney's Karsyn Leeling jumps on her second attempt in during the girls long jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Daniel Kasparek runs the boys Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln High's Brynn Tlamka hugs Lincoln Southeast's Sophee Billips after competing in the girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Leslie Dolson (157) runs the girls Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X's Karl Butler (159) runs the boys Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Aurora's Jayden Slagle runs in the 4x800 meter relay on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Burke's Reed Emsick points to the ground after winning the Class A boys 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz smiles after the Spartans won the 3,200-meter relay at the Class A state track and field meet Wednesday at Burke Stadium.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Waverly's Cohen Burhoop attempts to clear the bar during the boys high jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fans sit along the hill around Burke Stadium as they watch athletes compete on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Emma Steffensen reacts after finishing second in the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hailey Watermeier attempts to clear the bar on her final attempt of the girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Lucas Steuter (170) runs the boys Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X's Lucas Steuter leads the pack during the boys 4x800 meter relay race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A track official watches as competitors compete in the triple jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Ethan Olson runs the boys Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shares a smile while crossing the finish line after winning the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Boone Central's Jaxon Lipker clears the bar while competing in the boys high jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fans and supporters sit along the hillside as Aurora's Ethan Ramaekers during the boys high jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Emma Steffensen runs the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Joel Feauto runs the boys Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Taylor Bredthauer lands in the sand pit after completing the girls long jump at the state track and field meet Wednesday at Burke Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Evan Brown embraces teammates after the Skyhawks finished fourth in the boys 4x800 during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shares a smile and raises her arms in celebration while crossing the finish line after winning the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
the final group of pole vaulters huddle togther for a group hug after the field is narrowed down to one person in the girls pole vault event on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Athletes keep pace in the pack that formed during the class A girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Nonic Oelling takes off from the starting blocks on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Seward's Tessa Greisen competes in the class B girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Vivian Dalton rest on the track in front of the recovery tent following her 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sprinters in the second heat of the class A boys 100 meter dash preliminary race sprint to the finish on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
York's Colin Pinneo catches his breath on the ground after running in the class B boys 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview's Ezra Stewart points to the sky after placing first in a class A boys 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
"Oh my God, you got second place," exclaims Meridee Ewert (left), mother of Ogallala's Lindee Henning (right), after Henning sets a school record in the girls class B 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
York's Kassidy Stuckey (right) leads the pack in the class B girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Vivian Dalton rounds the corner in the girls class A 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Riley Boonstra celebrates as he finishes first in the class B boys 3200 meter run finals on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Mia Murray (first right) warms up her legs with a few jumps alongside other runners before the class A girls 3200 meter run final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Riley Boonstra celebrates as he finishes first in the class B boys 3200 meter run finals on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gerring's Madison Seiler keeps focused on the track as she runs in the class A girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Kiarra Fennell's hair flies back as she takes off from the starting blocks during a class A girls 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gretna's Blayke Moore is hugged by Bellevue West's Asher Jenkins following their class A boys 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Kendall Zavala competes in the class B girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Reach the writer at (402) 473-7436 or
cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.
.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!