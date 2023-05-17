OMAHA — Sam Cappos didn't waste any time.

On the first throw of the Class A boys shot put, Cappos took down the 41-year-old Class A state meet record set by Larry Station in 1982. Cappos' toss of 63 feet, 9¾ inches made him the first Class A thrower to clear 63 feet at the state meet.

Then came the hard part.

Class A state meet record for Lincoln East's Sam Cappos on his first throw: 63-9.75. Breaks Larry Station's meet record of 62-11.5 set in 1982. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/8ceBo1w6cq — Chris Basnett (@ChrisBasnettLJS) May 17, 2023

Cappos had to wait out the rest of prelims, and then the finals to see if his throw would hold up — an agonizing hour after last year's state meet, when he led the event until Lincoln Southwest's Matt Rink dropped him to second in the final round of attempts.

"I was nervous the whole time," Cappos said Wednesday.

Turns out he didn't have to worry too much. Only Papillion-La Vista South's Caiden Fredrick, Cappos' long-time rival and friend, got within two feet of the East senior's opening salvo. And just barely at that, finishing second with a throw of 61-10¼.

Cappos finished with the two longest throws of the competition, and three of the top four. All four of his legal throws were over 60 feet.

It capped a two-year run that saw the Arizona State commit cement himself as one of the state's best in the weight throws.

On Wednesday, he and Fredrick were the only competitors to clear 60 feet. Omaha Central's Isaac Ackerman was third at 56-4. Lincoln Southwest's Cole Luedtke finished eighth at 51-11¾.

After his final throw, Cappos raised both arms in the air and jogged to the opposite end of the shot put vector, where he shared an emotional hug with his family.

Kessler wins high jump: At the same time Cappos was finishing up his shot put victory, Lincoln Pius X's Jackson Kessler was putting the wraps on his second consecutive high jump title.

Kessler cleared 6 feet, 8 inches on his first try at the height to hold off Lincoln Southwest's Lukas Helms and Bellevue West's Dae'vonn Hall, who tied for second at 6-6.

It was the second year in a row Kessler jumped 6-8 to win the state title, and the second year in a row he cleared the height on his first attempt. Kessler took three tries at 6-10, nearly clearing the height on his final try.

Six Lincoln jumpers occupied the top eight spots on the podium. Southwest's Aidan Welch was fifth at 6-4; East's Carter Templemeyer and Jang Dake tied for sixth at 6-2, and Northeast's Porter Bazil was eighth at 6-2.

Check back for updates to this story and photos from the competition.