State track: Driewer's 'crazy' ascension in pole vault ends in Class B gold

OMAHA — Melanie Driewer has been pole vaulting since seventh grade. The York junior saw her perseverance finally pay off in the form of a Class B gold medal Friday at the state track and field championships at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Driewer cleared a personal-best 11 feet on her third attempt to nail down the title. She was close on her final two jumps at 11-4, but was unable to move her PR up.

Her best coming into the 2021 campaign was 8-6, “and it’s crazy how much better I got,” said Driewer, who had gone 10-9 earlier in the season. “There were meets I was improving my PR by a foot-and-a-half. To be able to PR and win state, it’s a little overwhelming.”

Driewer was a gymnast in elementary school, but when she went to her first track practice as a seventh grader, “I looked over at the high schoolers doing it (the pole vault) and I thought that would be something kind of cool to do,” she said.

It was a struggle the first two years.

“My freshman year was not very good,” Driewer admitted. “I had a lot of mental blocks and never really got going. I didn’t have a PR all year.”