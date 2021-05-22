State track: Class C meet 'sort of a dream' for Lincoln Lutheran's Rodencal, who earns four titles

“The (400 relay) was a miracle. Praise the Lord for that,” Rodencal said. “It was so awesome to be with those ladies. And I think adrenaline and joy just traveled throughout the day. We (had a season-best time by 1.5 seconds), which is amazing for us. We got that team together about three meets ago.”

Rodencal ran the second leg of the relay, and then watched the rest.

“Seeing our anchor running that last 100 it was like, ‘Oh, my, gosh, this can’t be happening,’” Rodencal said. “I was sprinting across the field to meet them.”

About 20 minutes later, Rodencal got her first individual win in the 100 hurdles. That’s her favorite race because it’s short and she’s done that event the longest.

Next was the 100, and she won in :12.36. Rodencal had just won two state championships in about seven minutes.

Winning the 100 was the biggest surprise, because she hasn’t done that race much. And during Friday’s prelims, two runners had been faster than Rodencal.