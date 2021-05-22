State track: Class C meet 'sort of a dream' for Lincoln Lutheran's Rodencal, who earns four titles

OMAHA — “Ladies and gentleman, she just won her fourth gold medal.”
That’s what the public address announcer said at the end of a memorable 90-minute stretch at the state track meet on Saturday when Lincoln Lutheran junior Adrianna Rodencal wasn’t beaten during four races on the track, even with all of the best sprinters and hurdlers in the state coming for her.
Just think about how awesome that announcement sounded to Rodencal, her family and teammates. And even the spectators at Omaha Burke who watched Rodencal just keep winning.
“Honestly, it’s sort of a dream,” Rodencal said.
Her four wins in Class C came in the 100-meter high hurdles, 300 low hurdles, 100 dash and 400 relay.
And with the different format for the state meet this season, which featured one class competing at one time instead of all four classes for the finals, Rodencal did all of that between about 10:50 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
Rodencal got three medals on her own, but she needed her teammates to get the fourth in the 400 relay, and teammates Kate Leimbach, Addysen Blahauvietz and Molli Martin delivered.
Lincoln Lutheran won the relay in 50.47 seconds, just ahead of Chase County in :50.50. And the Warriors were in the first of two heats.
“The (400 relay) was a miracle. Praise the Lord for that,” Rodencal said. “It was so awesome to be with those ladies. And I think adrenaline and joy just traveled throughout the day. We (had a season-best time by 1.5 seconds), which is amazing for us. We got that team together about three meets ago.”
Rodencal ran the second leg of the relay, and then watched the rest.
“Seeing our anchor running that last 100 it was like, ‘Oh, my, gosh, this can’t be happening,’” Rodencal said. “I was sprinting across the field to meet them.”
About 20 minutes later, Rodencal got her first individual win in the 100 hurdles. That’s her favorite race because it’s short and she’s done that event the longest.
Next was the 100, and she won in :12.36. Rodencal had just won two state championships in about seven minutes.
Winning the 100 was the biggest surprise, because she hasn’t done that race much. And during Friday’s prelims, two runners had been faster than Rodencal.
“In the prelims I was sort of shocked with all of the times with those lower 12s,” she said. “So I decided I was just going to put myself out there coming out of the blocks. Crossing that finish line I almost thought that someone was beside me that I didn’t see, but I saw my name up there.”
In her final race, Rodencal won the 300 hurdles.
Rodencal made state as a freshman in 2019, but didn’t earn a medal. This time she won four in a memorable 1½ hours on the track.
Lincoln Lutheran finished fourth in the team standings with 40 points — all coming on Rodencal’s three individuals wins and the winning relay.
The Class C boys meet had a three-event winner, with Southern junior Connor Bradley winning the 100, 200 and 400. He scored all 30 team points for Southern in a sixth-place finish.
Bradley was undefeated this season in his individual races. For state he was just hoping to be top three in each of his races.
“An undefeated season feels pretty good,” Bradley said.
Bradley’s success comes in spite of his team not having its own track to practice on or host meets at the school in Wymore. They practice on a crushed rock track or in the parking lot.
At the state meet, Bradley loves the great competition and the crowd.
“It feels like they’re right there with you because of how loud it is,” Bradley said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.