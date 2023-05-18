OMAHA — Berdie flew.

Lincoln East senior Berlyn Schutz flew to the end of her high school running career Thursday at the Class A state track and field meet, bringing home gold in one of the week's marquee races, the Class A girls 1,600.

She's had the nickname "Berdie" since she was a baby, Schutz said. And there were plenty of "bird" calls Thursday.

"It's just stuck, and everyone calls me that, even teachers," Schutz said. "I think I just looked like a bird when I was a baby."

The name has taken on a new meaning over the years as Schutz first became a cross country star as a freshman, then adjusted to her changing body to reinvent herself as the state's best 800- and 1,600-meter runner as a senior.

"It's crazy. There are just so many ups and downs in this sport, and just coming out like this and ending my high school career like this, it really means a lot to me," Schutz said. "It makes me emotional."

This week, Schutz had a hand in 30 of East's 59 points in a third-place team finish for the Spartans.

The highlight came in Thursday's 1,600, which promised fireworks between Schutz, Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers, and Omaha Westside's Claire White, who all broke the five-minute barrier this season.

Schutz and Sievers gradually separated from the pack, and then Schutz ran alone down the stretch, finishing in a Class A meet record 4 minutes, 50.09 seconds to down Sievers by more than seven seconds.

"There was some reflecting, but mostly just, 'You've got it, you've got it,'" Schutz said of her stretch run. "But right when I finished, it was just so much emotion flooding in."

The gold gave Schutz three over the two-day event, adding to her win Wednesday's 800 meters and her anchor leg on East's 3,200 relay that won by more than 17 seconds.

"Coming into this I knew I was at the top of a lot of the lists," Schutz said. "So I knew I wanted to stick my mark here and break some records if I could, and end on a good note with my team. I’m going to miss them a lot next year."

Later in the evening as Burke stadium cleared out, Schutz's father, Anthony, shared a picture on social media of a baby Berlyn drinking a bottle near the fence line at Burke 18 years ago.

Life came full-circle Thursday.

Miles caps career with 400 win

The work, unseen by so many, was on display in front of thousands Thursday for Gabe Miles.

The Lincoln East senior capped his high school career with a gold medal, running it in :48.41 to win the Class A 400 meters at Burke Stadium.

It was a career defined by hard work.

"When I was a sophomore (at state), I think I got like 56th place," Miles said, only half-joking. "I know I got pretty close to last.

"But it means so much because I came all the way from there to here. And all that training over those two-and-a-half years, I just feel so accomplished right now. I feel like I finally completed high school."

Miles finished 19th of 24 competitors in the 400 back in 2021. Then he buckled down.

He started going to the Trackville training facility in Lincoln, usually five days a week from August to February.

"It was a combination of just running, of course, and puking a lot," Miles said. "That was a big part of it. And I was kind of known for that because I was always running my butt off.

"So it was just all those hours, all those days."

The preparation bred confidence. Miles finished fourth at state in the 400 in 2022, to go with a seventh-place finish in the 200.

In 2023 he ascended again, becoming one of the top sprint specialists in Nebraska while committing to North Dakota State to continue his track career. In addition to Thursday's 400 win, Miles finished third in the 200.

As he got into the blocks for Thursday's 400, Miles was almost reflective on his journey.

"I was kind of thinking to myself — the little me was looking up at me, and my older version was looking down at me, and they were all pulling for me to put me in the place that I am in life," Miles said.

After his son crossed the finish line, former Nebraska basketball coach Tim Miles cheered loudly. Gabe was just a kid when the Miles family first came to Lincoln.

Now he's ready for life's next step.

"I kept pulling through, and I thought, maybe I could do this," Miles said about coming down the stretch. "And my family and friends cheering for me, I just had to run for them, too."