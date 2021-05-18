 Skip to main content
State track: A list of the returning boys state champions, and all-time chart performers in Omaha this week
State track: A list of the returning boys state champions, and all-time chart performers in Omaha this week

A-4 District track meet, 5.12

Lincoln Northeast's Daniel Romary leads the rest of the runners as he approaches the final lap for the 3,200-meter run during the A-4 district track meet Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Elkhorn Reid Nelson is aiming to repeat in two events. Here's a look at who is hoping to join him atop the podium.

Class A: High jump—Reid Nelson, Elkhorn South; long jump—Nelson, Elkhorn South.

Class D: 200—Jackson McIntyre, Central Valley.

Boys in the all-time charts

800: 7. Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 1:52.51 (7); Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:52.61 (8).

Pole vault: Brady Koolen, Lincoln Southeast, 16-4¼ (3).

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

