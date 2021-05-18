State track: A list of the returning boys state champions, and all-time chart performers in Omaha this week

Elkhorn Reid Nelson is aiming to repeat in two events. Here's a look at who is hoping to join him atop the podium.
Class A: High jump—Reid Nelson, Elkhorn South; long jump—Nelson, Elkhorn South.
Class D: 200—Jackson McIntyre, Central Valley.
Boys in the all-time charts
800: 7. Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 1:52.51 (7); Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:52.61 (8).
Pole vault: Brady Koolen, Lincoln Southeast, 16-4¼ (3).
