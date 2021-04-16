Southwest's Dilsaver, Rowe each win two events; Fremont sweeps team titles at Pat Murphy Invitational track

Host school Fremont swept the boys and girls team titles and Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Dilsaver and Jaida Rowe each won two girls individual gold medals at the Pat Murphy Invitational track and field meet Friday at the Appleget Track Complex in Fremont.

Dilsaver won the 200 meters (25.87 seconds) and 400 (:58.23), while Rowe took first in both hurdle events, taking the 100 highs in :15.63 and the 300 lows in :48.94.

Fremont won the girls team title by a 165.33-147.33 margin over runner-up Southwest. The Tigers dominated the three longest races, going 1-2 in the 800 and 1-2-3 in both the 1,600 and 3,200.

The Silver Hawks had two other first-place finishers in long jumper Carly Coen (16 feet, 3¾ inches) and Hailey Schroer in the discus (111-5).

Millard South’s Amari Lang broke the meet record in the girls triple jump with a 36-7.

Fremont took the boys crown with 126.75 points and Lincoln Southeast secured runner-up honors with 90. Carter Waters paced the Tigers by breaking the meet record in the 3,200 (9:19.68), while teammate Braden Taylor won both the 800 (1:58.24) and the 1,600 (4:26.84).