 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southwest's Dilsaver one of the girls headline performers at Tuesday's Nebraska Track & Field Festival
0 comments
PREP TRACK

Southwest's Dilsaver one of the girls headline performers at Tuesday's Nebraska Track & Field Festival

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bulldog Challenge, 3.20

Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver set a meet record with a time of 26.31 seconds in the girls 200-meter dash at the Bulldog Challenge last month at the Concordia Fieldhouse in Seward. Dilsaver will be competing Tuesday in the Nebraska Track & Field Festival at Papillion-La Vista South.

 FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star file photo

Between returning state champions and performers at the top of the current season state track charts, the girls portion of Tuesday’s Nebraska Track & Field Festival at Papillion-La Vista South looks to be a star-studded event.

Lincoln Southwest senior Kate Dilsaver, the Class A 100- and 200-meter state champion in 2019, is running those two events as well as the 400, where she will be matched up against the state champion from two years ago, Omaha Marian senior Lauren Harris. They’re currently 1-2 in the 400 season charts.

The current chart topper in the 800, Marian’s Stella Miner, and the No. 1 1,600 runner, Kaylie Crews of Papillion-La Vista South, will be running those respective races. The returning Class A state champion in the triple jump, Papio South’s Sunday Thiyang, is entered, while the leaders in the season charts in both the girls high jump (Nora Sis of Papillion-La Vista) and discus (Superior’s Shayla Meyer) are also slated to compete.

The boys and girls all-star meet, which tries to bring together the top track athletes from all four classes, begins at 3 p.m. with field events. The first running event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Travis Fisher discusses Newsome's rise this spring

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News