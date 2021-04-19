Southwest's Dilsaver one of the girls headline performers at Tuesday's Nebraska Track & Field Festival

Between returning state champions and performers at the top of the current season state track charts, the girls portion of Tuesday’s Nebraska Track & Field Festival at Papillion-La Vista South looks to be a star-studded event.

Lincoln Southwest senior Kate Dilsaver, the Class A 100- and 200-meter state champion in 2019, is running those two events as well as the 400, where she will be matched up against the state champion from two years ago, Omaha Marian senior Lauren Harris. They’re currently 1-2 in the 400 season charts.

The current chart topper in the 800, Marian’s Stella Miner, and the No. 1 1,600 runner, Kaylie Crews of Papillion-La Vista South, will be running those respective races. The returning Class A state champion in the triple jump, Papio South’s Sunday Thiyang, is entered, while the leaders in the season charts in both the girls high jump (Nora Sis of Papillion-La Vista) and discus (Superior’s Shayla Meyer) are also slated to compete.

The boys and girls all-star meet, which tries to bring together the top track athletes from all four classes, begins at 3 p.m. with field events. The first running event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

