Southern’s Bradley, Syracuse’s Brandt use JCC Invite as stepping stone for postseason

Brandt wants to reach the state meet in four events that are not usually grouped together — the shot put and long jump along with the 110 high hurdles and 300 intermediates.

The Rocket senior, a 190-pound Class C state wrestling champion, won the 300s in :41.37, a little slower than his season-best of :41.29, which is fourth in the Class C charts. Brandt didn’t run the 110 highs nor long jump on Friday to save his legs, but the Midland football recruit did finish third in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 1 inch.

“I started doing the shot put last year, then everything shut down (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), so I never threw in a meet until this season,” said Brandt, who is sixth in the Class C charts in the 110 highs with a season-best :15.43. Brandt’s best in the shot this season is 49-3, while he’s gone 20-0 in the long jump.

“At a lot of meets, I’ll be in the first flight so I can get my first three throws in the shot, then do all of my jumps in the long jump, go run the 110 prelims, then go back to the shot put for the finals,” Brandt said. “I haven’t practiced long jump in a while because of my shins, but that’s something I need to work on this week.”