Southeast's Brady Koolen fills void of canceled track and field season with national success

Technically, like every Nebraska high school track athlete last spring, Brady Koolen lost his junior season to the COVID-19 shutdowns of 2020.

The Lincoln Southeast senior pole vaulter, however, is counting his breakout winter indoor season the past few months as his junior year. And considering where he ended up when it was finished, it could springboard him into the record books outdoors as a senior.

Koolen jumped 16 feet, 4¾ inches to finish fourth in the boys division at the Adidas Indoor Nationals on Feb. 28 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, a height that would put him third on the Nebraska all-time charts had it come during the high school season.

“That’s about where I wanted to be by the end of my junior year,” said Koolen, who was third as a sophomore in the Class A pole vault at the 2019 meet, clearing 14-4. “Going to Colorado and Texas for meets this winter felt like a complete season to me.”

It’s been a rapid progression in recent months for Koolen, who struggled to find facilities to perfect his craft when COVID-19 restrictions totally shut down the pole vault facilities at the Beechner Athletic Complex all spring and summer in 2020.

Koolen admitted the lockdowns were tough on him because “I’m obsessed with pole vaulting,” he said.