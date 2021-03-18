Southeast's Brady Koolen fills void of canceled track and field season with national success

Technically, like every Nebraska high school track athlete last spring, Brady Koolen lost his junior season to the COVID-19 shutdowns of 2020.
The Lincoln Southeast senior pole vaulter, however, is counting his breakout winter indoor season the past few months as his junior year. And considering where he ended up when it was finished, it could springboard him into the record books outdoors as a senior.
Koolen jumped 16 feet, 4¾ inches to finish fourth in the boys division at the Adidas Indoor Nationals on Feb. 28 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, a height that would put him third on the Nebraska all-time charts had it come during the high school season.
“That’s about where I wanted to be by the end of my junior year,” said Koolen, who was third as a sophomore in the Class A pole vault at the 2019 meet, clearing 14-4. “Going to Colorado and Texas for meets this winter felt like a complete season to me.”
It’s been a rapid progression in recent months for Koolen, who struggled to find facilities to perfect his craft when COVID-19 restrictions totally shut down the pole vault facilities at the Beechner Athletic Complex all spring and summer in 2020.
Koolen admitted the lockdowns were tough on him because “I’m obsessed with pole vaulting,” he said.
“When I can’t vault in person, I’m thinking about it in my head, watching videos and getting mental reps in,” added Koolen, who started the pole vault as a freshman after being an elite gymnast through his elementary and middle school years, and competing as a diver on the Southeast swim team.
“Most kids when they get home from school watch Netflix or something like that,” Koolen said. “I’ll go home and watch Hudl film, trying to get better.”
Koolen made some trips to Centralia, Missouri, to work out with current Kansas freshman Jake Freidel during the summer. He finally started getting the time he needed in Lincoln when he started jumping three times a week beginning in October at The Ville indoor track facility at the Lincoln Sports Foundation Complex.
He had to take another break when Lancaster County imposed a three-week pause in November and early December for all indoor sports, but Koolen quickly resumed his training after that and he started knocking off target heights on a regular basis.
Koolen went 15 feet for the first time in December, then cleared 16 in practice early last month. He just missed going 16-8 at the Adidas Nationals when his chest knocked the bar off on his way down.
The Nebraska state high school record is 16-7¼ by Gothenburg’s Tyce Hruza in 2019. Koolen could make a run at that mark in the Knights’ season-opening meet — the Concordia Indoor — on Saturday.
The only thing holding Koolen back may be his poles. He’s been using 15-7 poles from Midland University (where The Ville pole vault coach Lyon Avila is an assistant) this winter, but Lincoln Public Schools wants their athletes using LPS equipment.
Koolen has blown through all the shorter available poles that LPS pole vault coach Chris Johnson has in stock, and Johnson has been scrambling this week to get some poles that fit Koolen’s 6-foot-2 build and his ability.
“His physical ability is there right now,” Johnson said, referring to what Koolen needs to do to break the state record. “The question is going to be whether we’re going to have enough resources to be able to supply him with what he needs to get it done.”
Another factor in the coming weeks will be competing in outdoor conditions like the wind and cool temperatures after jumping in the climate-controlled environment indoors since last fall.
“lt will be an adjustment, no doubt,” Koolen said. “But I’m also looking forward to those warm days outside where you have a little tail wind to give you even more speed (down the runway).”
