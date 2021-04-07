'She hates to get beat:' Lincoln High sprinter DeFrand finally gets chance to show off her speed

“It’s been really challenging because I’ve worked super hard, and then not being able to run is kind of frustrating,” said DeFrand, the daughter of former Husker football player Donald DeFrand, who now doubles as her sprint coach.

“I really want to show people how I’ve grown over the years and how all my practice has been paying off for me,” she said.

DeFrand lowered her 60 indoor time to :7.47 this past winter, a sign that with the right weather conditions she will soon be near her personal bests of :11.9 in the 100 and :24.0 in the 200. Right now, however, times are secondary goals for her.

“I hadn’t run in such a long time, so I wasn’t expecting great times last week,” said DeFrand, who is getting recruiting interest from a number of Division I college programs. “It just felt good to get back out there and just start putting everything back together.

“Right now, I just want to get better on my form, keep my legs up and make sure I don’t tense up when someone’s right next to me,” she added. “If I do those things, the times will take care of themselves.”