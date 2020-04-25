Senior Salutes: Sterling's Rathe had hip injury behind him and everything to look forward to in the long jump

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The hip injury was healed and his transition from strictly sprinter to primarily long jumper on the Sterling boys track and field team appeared to be about complete.

Then along came the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of Nebraska high school spring sports, which ruined everything that senior Joel Rathe had targeted in April and May.

“Joel looked like he was headed for a big track season,” Sterling track coach Luke Boldt said. “He was working hard, putting the time in, and it looked like it was going to pay off.”

Rathe, a Concordia recruit, was not only looking for the Jets’ school record in the long jump but also family superiority. Rathe’s best in the long jump is 20 feet, 4¾ inches, clearly within range of father Jon Rathe’s PR of 20-7 and the Sterling school record of 21-2½.

“Last year he was an inch or two off the board on some jumps that would’ve been over 21 (feet),” Boldt said. “We were hoping he would break the school record early this season, get that monkey off his back, and go from there.”