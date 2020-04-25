Senior Salutes: Sterling's Rathe had hip injury behind him and everything to look forward to in the long jump

The hip injury was healed and his transition from strictly sprinter to primarily long jumper on the Sterling boys track and field team appeared to be about complete.
Then along came the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of Nebraska high school spring sports, which ruined everything that senior Joel Rathe had targeted in April and May.
“Joel looked like he was headed for a big track season,” Sterling track coach Luke Boldt said. “He was working hard, putting the time in, and it looked like it was going to pay off.”
Rathe, a Concordia recruit, was not only looking for the Jets’ school record in the long jump but also family superiority. Rathe’s best in the long jump is 20 feet, 4¾ inches, clearly within range of father Jon Rathe’s PR of 20-7 and the Sterling school record of 21-2½.
“Last year he was an inch or two off the board on some jumps that would’ve been over 21 (feet),” Boldt said. “We were hoping he would break the school record early this season, get that monkey off his back, and go from there.”
Boldt said Rathe will be looking to do some open track meets this summer if social distancing restrictions are lifted and those competitions are allowed to move forward. He was a four-year member of both the Sterling football and basketball programs, and without a track season this spring, Boldt said Rathe will finish his career as a three-year letterman in that sport.
— Ron Powell
