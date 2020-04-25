Senior Salutes: Preissler and Giltner teammates denied the chance for more girls state track titles

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Giltner’s Hannah Preissler had a lot to vault for this season.

The senior was going for her fourth straight Class D girls pole vault state championship. Her personal-best of 12 feet was just 3 inches off the Class D state record set by Preissler’s future teammate at Nebraska, Catherine Mick of BDS, in 2015.

But it was more than just individual gold that was driving Preissler this spring. Giltner came in as the five-time defending Class D girls state track and field champion, and with eight seniors on the roster, Preissler thought title No. 6 was a real possibility.

“I think we were all pretty confident that we could get it done,” Preissler said. “That’s why not having a season is so hard for us, knowing what we could’ve potentially done.”

Preissler took seventh at state last season in the 100-meter high hurdles, qualified for state in the 300 lows and was one of three seniors back on a 1,600 relay team that was fifth, joining Cortney Hoelck and Sydney Janzen.

Janzen was fourth in the 200 at state a year ago and fifth in both the 100 and 400. Junior Sydni Watson is back after running on a 400 relay that placed second.