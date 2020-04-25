Senior Salutes: Pius X's Wackel saw growth in the throws, keeps door open on track future

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Claire Wackel has been on both the girls golf and swim teams during her time at Lincoln Pius X, as well as four years participating in marching band.

The senior, however, had her extracurricular focus the final six months of high school on track and field, more specifically becoming the school record holder in both the girls shot put and discus.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the Nebraska high school spring sports seasons took away those opportunities and spoiled all the preseason preparations she did this past winter.

Wackel, a Class A state qualifier in both events and the Thunderbolts’ fourth-leading scorer last season, owns a personal-best of 38 feet, 3 inches in the shot put and 117 feet in the discus. She would’ve needed 40-11 in the shot put and 124-0 this spring to equal the school records.

Between lifting weights four times a week and participating in Nebraska track camps on Sundays during the winter at the Devaney Sports Center, “I was hitting 40 feet (in the shot put), which is cool to see preseason,” Wackel said. “To improve 2 feet in the offseason was pretty exciting.

“I felt a lot stronger, quicker through the ring and just more explosive,” she added. “I think it was going to be a good season.”