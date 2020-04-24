Senior Salutes: Near the end of two-hour Zoom meeting, Kearney girls track team able to smile on sad day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is a lot of sadness now for high school seniors for all of the moments and opportunities they lost because of the pandemic, including their final season of high school sports.

But you can look at a photo of the seniors on the Kearney girls track team and smile. They did.

On one of the most disappointing days of their high school careers, the day the track season was canceled, the Kearney girls smiled.

That afternoon 17 of the 18 seniors on the team got on a Zoom videoconference call together, along with girls head coach Nate Polacek and six assistant coaches.

They cried. They laughed. They told stories. And in the process they reminded themselves that while the competition and the medals were important, so were the people and the experiences they had in track.

And near the end of a meeting that didn’t have to go on for two hours but did, Polacek decided he wanted to remember the moment. So he asked everybody to smile, and he took a photo with his computer. They nailed it, with big, genuine smiles. Now that picture is a source of pride.

“It just makes me really proud of our kids, and it just let me know that they are resilient,” Polacek said.