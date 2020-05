Schoen steps down as Southwest head track and field coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Head track and field coach Parker Schoen has parted ways with Lincoln Southwest without ever coaching in a meet in that position.

Schoen, a Silver Hawk assistant track and cross country coach since 2013, was promoted to the top spot following the season last spring when Brett Schuster resigned after six years to move into an administration position as an instructional coordinator. Schuster guided the girls program to four Class A state team titles during that span, including back-to-back crowns in 2018 and ’19.

Southwest athletic director Mark Armstrong wrote in an email Tuesday that Schoen resigned for personal reasons.

The 2020 Nebraska spring high school sports season was canceled because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Silver Hawks’ head coaching position and an assistant cross country coaching job were on Lincoln Public Schools’ job site on Tuesday. Kevin Schrad is now listed as Southwest’s interim head track coach on the Silver Hawks’ website.

Schoen, a Southwest graduate, was the 2008 Class A state cross country champion. He later ran track and cross country at Nebraska and Nebraska Wesleyan.