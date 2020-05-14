Ron Powell: District track meets still have their purpose, but state qualifying should mostly be based on season charts

The past few years around this time, I’ve written columns advocating for the elimination of district track and field meets.
Trust me, this wasn’t what I had in mind.
Over the past year, particularly after talking to some track coaches in the winter leading into the season that never happened, I’ve softened my stance on the existence of district track.
Keep them, but still use statewide season charts in every event in each class to determine the vast majority of athletes advancing to the state meet.
I’ve come to the conclusion that district track meets are a tradition worth preserving. That team hardware means something to the champions and runner-up. The gold medals to the event winners are priceless.
Make the first-place finishers in each event state qualifiers, then fill the rest of the state meet spots with season chart performances using fully automatic timing. In Class A, that would be four district champions and 20 qualifiers from the season charts in each individual running event, four district champions and 12 from the season charts in each field event and the relays.
With six districts in Class B, 18 from the season charts would fill the individual running events around the six champions and 10 in the field events and relays.
There are nine districts in C and D, so 15 athletes from the season charts would advance in the individual running events and seven in the field events and relays.
Of course, the field event numbers will grow if anyone equals or exceeds the qualifying marks set by the NSAA, just like they are now.
Injury, illness or just one bad day shouldn’t keep deserving athletes who have proved themselves all season from advancing to the state meet.
So why the change of heart on keeping district meets in existence?
If district track meets are eliminated, what takes their place the week before state? Possibly nothing, and that’s not acceptable, especially considering how few opportunities track athletes get in a short spring season and the fact that numerous meets get canceled because of weather.
I thought the Nebraska Track Festival at Papillion-La Vista South, which brings together the top athletes regardless of class from across the state, would be a good fit in that district meet slot, along with many of the other regional all-star meets. But NTF founder and meet director, Papillion-La Vista coach Joe Pilakowski, prefers keeping the mid-to-late April spot it currently occupies.
This past winner, track coaches told me that a preliminary Class A proposal for the 2022 season was in the early formative stages to use season performances instead of the district meets to qualify for state, something that could begin its journey through the Nebraska School Activities Association’s legislative process in October.
After a storied career both as football coach and AD, it was only fitting that the last event Tim Aylward supervised for Pius X was a state title win.
Part of the proposal includes using wind gauges at regular-season meets and not including any marks that are wind aided (anything over 2.0 meters per second). In an ideal world with perfect weather conditions, that’s fine.
But this is Nebraska, where in the spring it’s cold and windy, hot and windy, rainy and windy and snowy and windy. The chances are pretty good a significant number of athletes will go all season in which none of their meets will be tranquil enough for a non-wind aided mark.
Take all marks in the charts, wind-aided or not, just as long as the track meets use electronic timing.
Normally I’d be covering a district track meet today, not writing a column about them. Considering everything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, just talking about district track seems insignificant, almost foreign.
But hopefully by this time next year, coronavirus is in the rearview mirror and we’re looking at the final track season where qualifying for state is an all-or-nothing proposition at districts.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!