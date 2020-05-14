Ron Powell: District track meets still have their purpose, but state qualifying should mostly be based on season charts

This past winner, track coaches told me that a preliminary Class A proposal for the 2022 season was in the early formative stages to use season performances instead of the district meets to qualify for state, something that could begin its journey through the Nebraska School Activities Association’s legislative process in October.

Part of the proposal includes using wind gauges at regular-season meets and not including any marks that are wind aided (anything over 2.0 meters per second). In an ideal world with perfect weather conditions, that’s fine.

But this is Nebraska, where in the spring it’s cold and windy, hot and windy, rainy and windy and snowy and windy. The chances are pretty good a significant number of athletes will go all season in which none of their meets will be tranquil enough for a non-wind aided mark.

Take all marks in the charts, wind-aided or not, just as long as the track meets use electronic timing.

Normally I’d be covering a district track meet today, not writing a column about them. Considering everything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, just talking about district track seems insignificant, almost foreign.

But hopefully by this time next year, coronavirus is in the rearview mirror and we’re looking at the final track season where qualifying for state is an all-or-nothing proposition at districts.

