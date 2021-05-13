Racing to 20: Waverly sprinter Will Armatys finds another gear after injuries hobble teammates

“I couldn’t believe it because Hogan’s our top point scorer and Preston is amazing as a sophomore,” Armatys said. “When I saw that, I was devastated because they’re my boys. They’re hurting, they wanted to make state and couldn’t do it, so I knew I had to step up and score my 20 points to help the team.”

Armatys’ season-best in the 200 is a :21.84, which led Class B coming into Thursday. It’s a complete turnaround from his sophomore year in 2019 when his best times were :11.62 in the 100 and 23.8 in the 200.

Armatys didn’t let the lost 2020 season because of the COVID-19 affect his progress as a sprinter.

“I’m so proud of the work I’ve put in since the quarantine, it’s paid off,” said Armatys, who will run track next season at Nebraska-Kearney. “I knew I had to step it up if I wanted to go after a state medal this season.”

After replacing the injured Wingrove and Harms off the 1,600 relay, the Vikings capped the meet by winning the final race of the day as the foursome of Caiden Rose, Alex Leuenberger, Cole Murray and A.J. Heffelfinger reeled off a 3:28.73.

Heffelfinger, a sophomore, won the 400 in :50.28, a personal season-best that’s second in the Class B charts. Waverly finished with 114 points to 104 for second place Norris.