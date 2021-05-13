Racing to 20: Waverly sprinter Will Armatys finds another gear after injuries hobble teammates

FAIRBURY — What Will Armatys witnessed right before his first race of the B-3 district track and field championships at Fairbury High school Thursday was pretty traumatic, but the Waverly senior kept his focus and brought home the gold medals in the boys 100- and 200-meter dashes and led the Vikings to the boys team title.
But moments before his 100 preliminary race, he saw the Vikings’ chances for a Class B team state championship next week take a major hit. In back-to-back heats of the 110 high hurdle prelims, the Vikings’ top two hurdlers went down with meet-ending injuries and couldn’t finish their races — junior Hogan Wingrove with a hamstring injury and sophomore Preston Harms with a hip injury.
Wingrove, who earlier won the triple jump (43 feet, 5 inches), came into districts tied for fifth overall on the state charts in the 110s (season-best 15.06 seconds). He scratched from the 300 intermediates, an event he’s second overall statewide this spring with a Class B-leading :40.30.
Wingrove’s availability for the triple jump next Friday and Saturday at the Class B state meet at Omaha Burke is questionable at best.
Harms came into Thursday 10th in all classes in the 110s and fifth just behind Wingrove in Class B with a :15.13.
“I was watching from a distance, and I saw Preston go down and then Hogan go down the very next race. I dropped to my knees,” said Armatys, who won the 100 in a Class B-leading :10.82 and the 200 in :22.16.
“I couldn’t believe it because Hogan’s our top point scorer and Preston is amazing as a sophomore,” Armatys said. “When I saw that, I was devastated because they’re my boys. They’re hurting, they wanted to make state and couldn’t do it, so I knew I had to step up and score my 20 points to help the team.”
Armatys’ season-best in the 200 is a :21.84, which led Class B coming into Thursday. It’s a complete turnaround from his sophomore year in 2019 when his best times were :11.62 in the 100 and 23.8 in the 200.
Armatys didn’t let the lost 2020 season because of the COVID-19 affect his progress as a sprinter.
“I’m so proud of the work I’ve put in since the quarantine, it’s paid off,” said Armatys, who will run track next season at Nebraska-Kearney. “I knew I had to step it up if I wanted to go after a state medal this season.”
After replacing the injured Wingrove and Harms off the 1,600 relay, the Vikings capped the meet by winning the final race of the day as the foursome of Caiden Rose, Alex Leuenberger, Cole Murray and A.J. Heffelfinger reeled off a 3:28.73.
Heffelfinger, a sophomore, won the 400 in :50.28, a personal season-best that’s second in the Class B charts. Waverly finished with 114 points to 104 for second place Norris.
Another Class B state leader, Seward’s Trey Dickey, swept the boys throwing events, taking the shot put with a performance of 52-2 and the discus with a 161-8. Dickey, a senior who will compete at Doane next season, came into Thursday on top of the Class B discus charts with a 164-7.
Dickey thinks some bigger throws in the discus are a strong possibility at state next week.
He has a discus throwing area at the family’s acreage, “and I had a (throw of) 187 (feet) a couple weeks ago,” Dickey said. “I think I can get one out there next week. It’s just a matter of staying relaxed, not tightening up and throw like I know how to do.”
Nebraska volleyball recruit Whitney Lauenstein’s four gold medals helped pace Waverly to a 113-86 margin over York for the girls team title. Lauenstein won the high jump (5-5), 100 high hurdles (:15.26), the 300 low hurdles (:46.98) and ran a leg on the Vikings’ victorious 1,600 relay.
Waverly also won the 400 relay.
Rodencal leads way for Warriors
Lincoln Lutheran’s Adrianna Rodencal blazed to a girls 100 hurdle victory in :15.04 and qualified for three state track events.
Rodencal added qualifying marks with a win in the 100 (:12.73) and 300 hurdles (:47.75) to help the Warriors to a second-place finish with 92 points in the C-1 district meet in Tecumseh.
Syracuse took the girls title with 137 points.
Abi Wohlgemuth added state marks for the Warriors, dominating the girls discus throw with a toss of 118-11.