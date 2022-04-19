Racing in different classes hasn't stopped Rowe, Rodencal from pushing each other, especially at TrackFest

PAPILLION — Adrianna Rodencal and Jaida Rowe may compete in different classes, but the two hurdlers have gotten multiple opportunities to push each other.

Rodencal, a Lincoln Lutheran senior, and Rowe, a Lincoln Southwest senior, trained together during the winter. They also raced against each other during the indoor season.

On Tuesday, they occupied the middle lanes twice at the Nebraska TrackFest on a chilly and windy day at Papillion-La Vista South High School.

"I think it's really fun, especially with training with her all throughout the winter, it was good to be able to see her again, going back and forth," Rowe said.

And back and forth they went.

Ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the state in the event, Rowe surged to first place in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 14.62 seconds to set a meet and stadium record. Rodencal placed second in :14.64.

The two hurdlers swapped places on the podium later in the meet. In perhaps the best race of the day, Rodencal caught Rowe late to win the 300 hurdles in a personal-best :45.14. Rowe finished in :45.37.

"A fair trade," Rowe quipped.

The :45.14 and :45.37 rank second and third, respectively, in the state this year. Rowe grabbed the lead in the 300s before Rodencal made up ground over the final 60 to 70 meters.

Racing against Rowe definitely pushed Rodencal to a lower time, the Lutheran standout said.

"I was like, 'I need to go,'" Rodencal said of the final stretch. "Even with the wind, I needed to go, even I if don't catch her, because you're using her, she always pushes. Having that competition, I haven't had much like that this year. I'll take it and I'm going to use it to train, use it to push myself."

The girls 100 and 300 hurdles were among the top highlights coming into TrackFest, and Rodencal also ran a season-best :12.42 to win the 100.

TrackFest brings together competitors from all four classes, giving athletes a chance to race or compete against others they may not see during the season.

For Arcadia-Loup City's Jessica Steib, who competes in Class C, it meant a chance to throw against girls from Classes A and B.

The junior wanted to throw in last year's TrackFest, but her coach didn't know if she was ready, being just a sophomore.

Steib was more than ready this time. She won the shot put with a toss of 41 feet, 7 inches.

"I tried to come in as relaxed as possible," said Steib, who entered the week ranked third in the state in shot put and first in discus. "Sometimes pressure does get to you.

"It was a great meet to come to. The weather wasn't really cooperative, but it's really fun."

Lincoln Southwest's Jake Leader is set to play college football at Missouri Western, and TrackFest gave him an opportunity to race against Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre, a Wyoming football recruit. The two know each other through football, but it was the 100-meter dash that brought them together this time.

Leader won the race in :11.12, edging McIntyre (:11.16), who entered the meet as the state leader in the 100.

"It felt good," Leader said. "Getting out early, had the wind at our backs. …

"I feel like I stack up pretty good (this year). We got a few teammates, the times are pretty similar, so it's been very nice to compete with them in practice."

Southwest's Brianna Rinn won the girls 800 in 2:17.10 and the 1,600 in a season-best 5:11.33.

Aurora's Carsen Staehr (boys long jump and triple jump) and Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney (boys 200 and 400) also won two events.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.