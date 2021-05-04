Pushed by his teammate, Hogan Wingrove secures four first-place finishes to lead Waverly at EMC track meet

FIRTH — Hogan Wingrove needed a little extra push at the end to secure his first two boys gold medals at the Eastern Midlands Conference track and field championships Tuesday at Norris High School.
The next two came with a bit more room to spare as the Waverly junior’s four first-place finishes helped pace the Vikings to the team title.
Wingrove won the triple jump to collect his first conference title, but his mark of 42 feet, 1¾ inches came on his final attempt of the competition, edging out Elkhorn’s Dane Petersen by an inch.
He ran into stiff competition from sophomore teammate Preston Harms in the 110-meter high hurdles final. Harms was right with Wingrove most of the race before the 6-foot-5 Wingrove pulled away at the end to record a personal-best 15.06 seconds, which is tied for second this spring on the Class B charts.
“I got a little luck there in the triple (jump). I’m glad I got that last one because I don’t like losing in the triple,” Wingrove said. “I’ve been battling shin splints and that’s been messing up my steps a little bit.”
Wingrove credited Harms for his breakout time in the high hurdles.
“Preston’s so much quicker than I am, and he always beats me to that first hurdle (in the 110s),” said Wingrove, who later added the 300 intermediate hurdle gold medal (:40.38) and ran a leg on the Vikings’ victorious 1,600 relay. The Vikings swept all three relays.
“Having him out there in front early really pushes me. The only thing that saves me is I have the height on him,” Wingrove added. “I wasn’t going to let Preston beat me in the finals. He’s a sophomore, and he might be beating me next year, and he’s going to be a state champion for sure when he’s a senior.”
Waverly, currently the top-ranked boys team in Class B in the Nebraska Track & Field Coaches Association state ratings, won the conference championship by a 90-point margin (179-89) over Norris.
The Vikings’ other individual winners were Will Armatys in the 200 (:22.19), A.J. Heffelfinger in the 400 (:50.44) and Tyztin Hoos in the discus (160-0).
“We have so much depth on this team, and we have great point scorers in almost every event,” Wingrove said. “I know we need the points from me, they’re good points to have, but I don’t feel that much pressure to perform because we score all around.”
Behind sprinter Reese Beemer, Blair took home the girls team trophy by a 112-98½ margin over runner-up Elkhorn North. Beemer claimed the 100 (:12.48) and 200 (:25.75) and ran a leg on the Bears' 400 relay that broke the meet record (:49.76).
Nebraska volleyball recruit Whitney Lauenstein continued her strong spring on the track, winning both hurdle events (100s in :15.33, 300s in :46.02) and the high jump (5-3) before being part of a meet-record 1,600 relay team that finished in 4:04.78.
