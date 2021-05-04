Pushed by his teammate, Hogan Wingrove secures four first-place finishes to lead Waverly at EMC track meet

FIRTH — Hogan Wingrove needed a little extra push at the end to secure his first two boys gold medals at the Eastern Midlands Conference track and field championships Tuesday at Norris High School.

The next two came with a bit more room to spare as the Waverly junior’s four first-place finishes helped pace the Vikings to the team title.

Wingrove won the triple jump to collect his first conference title, but his mark of 42 feet, 1¾ inches came on his final attempt of the competition, edging out Elkhorn’s Dane Petersen by an inch.

He ran into stiff competition from sophomore teammate Preston Harms in the 110-meter high hurdles final. Harms was right with Wingrove most of the race before the 6-foot-5 Wingrove pulled away at the end to record a personal-best 15.06 seconds, which is tied for second this spring on the Class B charts.

“I got a little luck there in the triple (jump). I’m glad I got that last one because I don’t like losing in the triple,” Wingrove said. “I’ve been battling shin splints and that’s been messing up my steps a little bit.”

Wingrove credited Harms for his breakout time in the high hurdles.