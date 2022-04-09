Prep track results, 4/9

Track
MILLARD SOUTH INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 140, Lincoln North Star 85½, Millard North 85, Bellevue West 62, Millard South 57, Papillion-La Vista South 44, Papillion-La Vista 37½, Omaha Burke 8.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Moore, Fremont, :10.95; 2. Jordan, Bellevue West, :11.05; 3. Nash, Millard South, :11.10; 200--1. Cotton, Papillion-La Vista, :22.53; 2. Jenkins, Bellevue West, :22.74; 3. Jordan, Bellevue West, :22.84; 400--1. Taylor, Fremont, :51.36; 2. Jenkings, Bellevue West, :51.46; 3. Eichman, Millard North, :52.79; 800--1. Baker, Fremont, 1:58.52; 2. Miller, Fremont, 1:58.63; 3. Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 2:00.03; 1,600--1. Taylor, Fremont, 4:28.13; 2. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 4:32.54; 3. Gonzalez, Fremont, 4:33.30; 3,200--1. Waters, Fremont, 9:23.45; 2. Garcia, Fremont, 10:07.77; 3. Montes, Lincoln North Star, 10:09.77; 110 hurdles--1. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :15.24; 2. Hunsaker, Millard North, :15.30; 3. Stursma, Millard North, :15.36; 300 hurdles--1. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :41.29; 2. Hunsaker, Millard North, :41.31; 3. Stursma, Millard North, :42.44; 400 relay--Millard North (Boganowski, Eichman, Ratledge, Laing), Millard North, :44.54; 2. Fremont, :45.67; 3. Lincoln North Star, :45.95; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Moore, Sellon, Waters, Baker), 3:28.83; 2. Millard North, 3:29.93; 3. Lincoln North Star, 3:33.79; 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (Ladd, Murrieta Torres, Sund, Miller), 8:10.22; 2. Millard North, 8:12.01; 3. Papillion-La Vista South, 8:29.29.
shot put--1. Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 56-1¾; 2. Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 55-3; 3. Jenkins, Bellevue West, 54-9¼; discus--1. Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 165-0; 2. Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 145-0; 3. Wilson, Millard South, 141-8; high jump--1. Hall, Bellevue West, 6-4; 2. Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 6-2; 3. Koebernick, Lincoln North Star, 5-10; pole vault--1. Sellon, Fremont, 14-0; 2. Headrick, Millard South, 12-6; 3. Dalton, Fremont, 12-0; long jump--1. Jackson, Lincoln North Star, 21-1½; 2. Moore, Fremont, 21-1¼; 3. Feller, Millard South, 20-4¾; triple jump--1. Cochran, Papillion-La Vista South, 40-8; 2. Nespor, Millard South, 40-4; 3. Hines, Bellevue West, 40-0½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 167⅓, Papillion-La Vista South 89⅓, Millard North 78, Millard South 72, Papillion-La Vista 54, Bellevue West 53⅓, Lincoln North Star 43, Omaha Mercy 10.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Pham, Papillion-La Vista South, :12.50; 2. Gleason, Fremont, :12.54; 3. Lightener, Papillion-La Vista South, :12.75; 200--1. Gleason, Fremont, :26.48; 2. Fleming, Bellevue West, :26.55; 3. Jacobs, Lincoln North Star, :26.87; 400--1. Dillon, Fremont, :59.15; 2. Crawford, Papillion-La Vista, 1:00.02; 3. Glause, Fremont, 1:01.00; 800--1. E. Dahl, Fremont, 2:20.89; 2. McCabe, Fremont, 2:24.12; 3. Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:30.60; 1,600--1. E. Dahl, Fremont, 5:17.00; 2. Wagner, Fremont, 5:32.00; 3. M. Dahl, Fremont, 5:35.00; 3,200--1. Muller, Bellevue West, 12:01.17; 2. McNamara, Bellevue West, 12:16.40; 3. Hemmer, Fremont, 12:24.36; 100 hurdles--1. Pham, Papillion-La Vista South, :16.30; 2. Krska, Papillion-La Vista South, :16.40; 3. Boggs, Millard North, :16.69; 300 hurdles--1. McGrath, Papillion-La Vista, :50.11; 2. Young, Millard North, :51.18; 3. Botts, Papillion-La Vista South, :51.28; 400 relay--1. Fremont (Cooper, Glause, Dillon, Gleason), :50.27; 2. Papillion-La Vista, :51.36; 3. Millard North, :52.46; 1,600 relay--Fremont (E. Dahl, McCabe, Glause, Dillon), 4:13.30; 2. Millard North, 4:24.40; 3. Bellevue West, 4:27.25; 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (E. Dahl, Wagner, M. Dahl, Grosse), 9:59.60; 2. Papillion-La Vista South, 10:03.83; 3. Millard North, 10:11.56.
shot put--1. Beachler, Millard North, 43-8; 2. Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 42-2; 3. Kinning, Fremont, 37-2½; discus--1. Dowty, Fremont, 121; 2. Rees, Papillion-La Vista, 115-3; 3. Carrico, Papillion-La Vista, 114-2; high jump--1. Jacobs, Lincoln North Star, 5-2; 2. Chambers, Millard North, 5-0; 3. Flaschner, Millard North, 5-0; pole vault--1. Kimpson, Papillion-La Vista South, 11-0; 2. Newill, Fremont, 9-6; 3. Hrabik, Millard South, 9-6; long jump--1. Kaasch, Millard South, 17-0; 2. Laing, Millard South, 17-5¼; 3. Lightener, Papillion-La Vista South, 17-1½; triple jump--1. Kaash, Millard South, 36-9¾; 2. Laing, Millard South, 35-1½; 3. Smith, Fremont, 32-11½.