Track
MILLARD SOUTH INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Millard South 101, Papillion-La Vista South 89, Gretna 78, Millard North 76½, Bellevue West 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49½, Fremont 48, Papillion-La Vista 48, Lincoln North Star 42, Lincoln Southeast 36, Omaha Burke 32, Lincoln Northeast 2.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Fischer, Sioux Falls Lincoln, :10.80; 2. Hall, Bellevue West, :10.85; 3. Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, :10.94; 200--1. Moore, Gretna, :22.34; 2. Laing, Millard North, :22.57; 3. Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, :22.64; 400--1. Emsick, Omaha Burke, :50.50; 2. Mann, Papillion-La Vista, :50.89; 3. Masenge, Millard South, :51.12; 800--1. Lofquest, Gretna, 2:00.50; 2. Murrieta Torres, Fremont, 2:02.41; 3. Muir, Lincoln Southeast, 2:02.72; 1,600--1. Gonzalez, Fremont, 4:17.51; 2. Schultz, Millard North, 4:23.33; 3. Zastrow, Lincoln North Star, 4:25.12; 3,200--1. Schultz, Millard North, 9:49.19; 2. Reeson, Gretna, 9:51.93; 3. Pleskac, Fremont, 9:52.62; 110 hurdles--1. Malone, Papillion-La Vista :14.83; 2. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :15.19; 3. Hunsaker, Millard North, :15.38; 300 hurdles--1. Dobberstein, Gretna, :40.30; 2. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :40.72; 3. Hallett, Lincoln North Star, :41.19; 400 relay--1. Sioux Falls Lincoln, :43.40; 2. Bellevue West, :43.60; 3. Millard South, :43.76; 1,600 relay--1. Millard North (Ratledge, Hunsaker, Magnuson, Laing), 3:26.86; 2. Millard South, 3:28.09; 3. Papillion-La Vista South, 3:31.22; 3,200 relay--1. Papillion-La Vista South (Stamps, Garza, Karas, Mallow), 8:09.29; 2. Fremont, 8:19.08; 3. Millard South, 8:27.45.
High jump--1. Hall, Bellevue West, 6-8; 2. Sims, Gretna, 6-0; 3. Nesheim, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 5-10; pole vault--1. Headrick, Millard South, 13-6; 2. Dalton, Fremont, 12-6; 3. Towne, Millard South, 12-6; long jump--1. Feller, Millard South, 21-0½; 2. Curtis, Papillion-La Vista, 20-7¾; 3. Nespor, Millard South, 20-7½; triple jump--1. Vaughn, Omaha Burke, 42-2; 2. Dunlap, Papillion-La Vista, 41-6; 3. Nespor, Millard South, 41-3; discus--1. Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 179-10; 2. Luce, Millard South, 164-7; 3. Hartman, Millard North, 14-3; shot put--1. Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 62-10¾; 2. Fielgel, Millard South, 51-5; 3. Bullion, Bellevue West, 49-5.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Papillion-La Vista South 106, Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Fremont 68, Lincoln Southeast 66, Papillion-La Vista 63½, Gretna 60, Omaha Burke 57, Millard North 48½, Lincoln North Star 43, Millard South 37, Bellevue West 22, Lincoln Northeast 20.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Shafer, Papillion-La Vista South, :12.29; 2. Lightener, Papillion-La Vista South, :12.46; 3. Johnson, Omaha Burke, :12.50; 200--1. Shafer, Papillion-La Vista South, :25.52; 2. Johnson, Omaha Burke, :25.96; 3. Fennell, Lincoln Southeast, :26.01; 400--1. Rose, Gretna, :59.38; 2. Freudenberg, Lincoln Southeast, 1:01.00; 3. Duweling, Lincoln Southeast, 1:01.07; 800--1. Bainbridge, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 2:17.50; 2. Chadek, Papillion-La Vista, 2:22.39; 3. Caruso, Millard North, 2:24.69; 1,600--1. Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 5:17.71; 2. Dahl, Fremont, 5:26.49; 3. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 5:27.44; 3,200--1. Bainbrdge, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 10:49.87; 2. Hemmer, Fremont, 11:28.65; 3. Muller, Bellevue West, 11:55.62; 100 hurdles--1. Songster, Lincoln Northeast, :14.84; 2. Nave, Sioux Falls Lincoln, :15.28; 3. Thompson, Omaha Burke, :15.41; 300 hurdles--1. Thompson, Omaha Burke, :47.02; 2. Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, :47.72; 3. Schuhmacher, Papillion-La Vista South, :48.29; 400 relay--1. Omaha Burke (Franklin, Johnson, Carbonell-Smith, Thompson), :49.67; 2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, :50.37; 3. Gretna, :50.80; 1,600 relay--1. Lincoln Southeast (Porter, Fennell, Duweling, Freudenberg), 4:09.01; 2. Fremont, 4:10.68; 3. Gretna, 4:10.84; 3,200 relay--1. Papillion-a Vista South (Schuhmacher, Garcia, Swartz, Gigstead), 9:56.88; 2. Fremont, 10:11.88; 3. Millard North, 10:13.12.
High jump--1. Hellbusch, Lincoln North Star, 5-6; 2. Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, 5-6 3. Bode, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-4; pole vault--1. Evans, Fremont, 11-3; 2. Boutin, Lincoln North Star, 9-6; 3. Driver, Lincoln Southeast, 9-6; long jump--1. Laing, Millard South, 19-2; 2. Lightener, Papillion-La Vista South, 17-3; 3. Merkley, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 17-3; triple jump--1. Kramer, Millard South, 34-2¼; 2. Herbel, Lincoln Southeast, 34-1½; 3. Evans, Fremont, 33-10; discus--1. Rees, Papillion-La Vista, 131-0; 2. Wilcoxson, Gretna, 118-7; 3. Beachler, Millard North, 116-3; shot put--1. Beachler, Millard North, 43-6; 2. Heckenlively, Gretna, 39-3¼; 3. Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 38-8¾.