Track
LPS CHAMPIONSHIPS
At UBT Stadium
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 153, Lincoln East 115, Lincoln High 80, Lincoln Southeast 74, Lincoln North Star 46, Lincoln Northeast 27.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. K. Williams, Lincoln High, :10.70; 2. Carpenter, Lincoln Southwest, :10.90; 3. Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, :10.94; 200--1. K. Williams, Lincoln High, :22.16; 2. Miles, Lincoln East, :22.16; 3. Luebcke, Lincoln Northeast, :22.75; 400--1. Miles, Lincoln East, :50.09; 2. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :52.15; 3. Horn, Lincoln Southeast, :52.74; 800--1. Muir, Lincoln Southeast, 1:58.44; 2. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 1:58.64; 3. Brown, Lincoln Southwest, 2:01.21; 1,600--1. Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, 4:29.62; 2. Graff, Lincoln East, 4:29.66; 3. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 4:30.42; 3,200--1. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 9:27.13; 2. Graff, Lincoln East, 9:37.49; 3. Davy, Lincoln East, 9:50.71; 110 hurdles--1. Bauman, Lincoln East, :14.87; 2. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :15.08; 3. Hallett, Lincoln North Star, :15.43; 300 hurdles--1. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :39.51; 2. Bauman, Lincoln East, :40.05; 3. Hallett, Lincoln North Star, :40.14; 400 relay--1. Lincoln High (D. Williams, DeFrand, Hutchinson, K. Williams), :43.15; 2. Lincoln East, :43.35; 3. Lincoln Southwest, :43.96; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Schnase, McNeese, Olson, Brown), 8:09.78; 2. Lincoln Southeast, 8:17.63; 3. Lincoln High, 8:34.11.
High jump--1. Helms, Lincoln Southwest, 6-8¼; 2. Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 6-3; 3. Tempelmeyer, 6-3; pole vault--1. Honda, Lincoln East, 13-0; 2. Peoples, Lincoln Southeast, 12-6; 3. Thornock, Lincoln Southwest, 11-0; long jump--1. Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 21-7¾; 2. Lakamp, Lincoln Southwest, 21-6; 3. Appleget, Lincoln Southeast, 21-3½; triple jump--1. D. Williams, Lincoln High, 44-11½; 2. Trost, Lincoln High, 42-4¾; 3. Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 42-2½; discus--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 183-10; 2. Williams-Barney, Lincoln High, 139-3; 3. Detweiler, Lincoln Northeast, 138-7; shot put--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 64-½; 2. Luedtke, Lincoln Southwest, 50-4; 3. Peterson, Lincoln Northeast, 48-1.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 144, Lincoln Southwest 143, Lincoln Southeast 86, Lincoln North Star 58, Lincoln High 51, Lincoln Northeast 41.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Hekl, Lincoln High, :12.12; 2. Barnard, Lincoln East, :12.36; 3. Fennell, Lincoln Southeast, :12.43; 200--1. Fennell, Lincoln Southeast, :25.83; 2. Hekl, Lincoln High, :26.15; 3. Oelling, Lincoln Southwest, :26.35; 400--1. Oelling, Lincoln Southwest, :59.63; 2. Jacobs, Lincoln North Star, 1:00.17; 3. Freudenberg, Lincoln Southeast, 1:01.08; 800--1. Schutz, Lincoln East, 2:13.66; 2. Wissing, Lincoln East, 2:20.23; 3. Svehla, Lincoln East, 2:20.55; 1,600--1. Schutz, Lincoln East, 5:00.63; 2. Svehla, Lincoln East, 5:13.38; 3. Murray, Lincoln East, 5:16.28; 3,200--1. Murray, Lincoln East, 11:04.45; 2. Yager, Lincoln East, 11:47.97; 3. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 11:49.14; 100 hurdles--1. Songster, Lincoln Northeast, :15.01; 2. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, :15.91; 3. Smith, Lincoln East, :16.29; 300 hurdles--1. Smith, Lincoln East, :47.09; 2. Heeren, Lincoln Northeast, :47.20; 3. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, :47.78; 400 relay--1. Lincoln Southeast (Freudenberg, Bumgarner, Porter, Fennell), :49.66; 2. Lincoln Southwest, :50.23; 3. Lincoln East, :51.48; 1,600 relay--1. Lincoln Southeast (Duweling, Fennell, Porter, Freudenberg), 4:06.22; 2. Lincoln East, 4:06.92; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 4:11.09; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln East (Herzberg, Nyberg, Wissing, Bailey), 10:00.91; 2. Lincoln North Star, 10:22.56; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 10:32.20.
High jump--1. Hellbusch, Lincoln North Star, 5-5; 2. Freudenberg, Lincoln Southeast, 5-1; 3. Sadler, Lincoln Northeast, 5-1; pole vault--1. Tlamka, Lincoln High, 10-6; 2. Boutin, Lincoln North Star, 10-0; 3. Savice, Lincoln Southwest, 10-0; long jump--1. Bankole, Lincoln Southwest, 16-8½; 2. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, 15-10; 3. Herbel, Lincoln Southeast, 15-7¾; triple jump--1. Mayom, Lincoln High, 35-6½; 2. Herbel, Lincoln Southeast, 35-3¼; 3. Bankole, Lincoln Southwest, 34-5½; discus--1. Adams, Lincoln East, 123-4; 2. Long, Lincoln Southwest, 116-1; 3. Christensen, Lincoln Southwest, 109-4; shot put--1. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 40-11; 2. Adams, Lincoln East, 37-8½; 3. Fern, Lincoln East, 35-3.