Track
HAROLD SCOTT INVITATIONAL
At Beechner Athletic Complex
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 125, Elkhorn South 79, Bishop O'Gorman, S.D. 71, Bellevue West 62, Omaha Westside 61½, Millard South 48, Lincoln High 46, Fremont 43½, Lincoln Pius X 42, Lincoln North Star 41, Lincoln Southeast 38, Omaha Northwest 5.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Williams, Lincoln High, :10.80; 2. Miles, Lincoln East, :10.85; 3. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :10.99; 200--1. Miles, Lincoln East, :21.95; 2. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :22.41; 3. McMorris, Bellevue West, :22.65; 400--1. Jenkins, Bellevue West, :51.40; 2. Long, Lincoln Southeast, :52.64; 3. Jones, Bishop O'Gorman, :53.08; 800--1. Castle, Bishop O'Gorman, 1:57.32; 2. Gonzalez, Fremont, 1:58.01; 3. Zastrow, Lincoln North Star, 1:58.82; 1,600--1. Graff, Lincoln East, 4:23.04; 2. Gross, Omaha Westside, 4:23.59; 3. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 4:26.39; 3,200--1. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 9:46.31; 2. Schulz, Fremont, 9:50.57; 3. Davy, Lincoln East, 9:52.35; 110 hurdles--1. Bauman, Lincoln East, :14.64; 2. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :14.95; 3. McLain, Lincoln East, :15.69; 300 hurdles--1. Bauman, Lincoln East, :39.74; 2. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :39.84; 3. Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :40.67; 400 relay--1. Bellevue West (Green, McMorris, Jenkins, Hall), :42.60; 2. Lincoln High, :43.30; 3. Lincoln East, 43.51; 1,600 relay--1. Bishop O'Gorman (Askew, Konechne, Bierema, Castle), 3:27.20; 2. Lincoln Southeast, 3:31.88; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 3:32.98; 3,200 relay--1. Bishop O'Gorman (Castelli, Dally, Askew, Castle), 8:08.45; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 8:13.57; 3. Fremont, 8:18.03.
High jump--1. Kessler, Lincoln Pius X, 6-7; 2. Hall, Bellevue West, 6-5; 3. Tempelmeyer, Lincoln East, 6-1; pole vault--1. Honda, Lincoln East, 12-6; 2. Towne, Millard South, 12-6; 3. Dalton, Fremont, 12-6; long jump--1. DeFrand, Lincoln High, 22-5; 2. Appleget, Lincoln Southeast, 21-3½; 3. Theobald, Bishop O'Gorman, 20-10¾; triple jump--1. Vaughan, Omaha Westside, 45-6½; 2. Williams, Lincoln High, 44-9; 3. Theobald, Bishop O'Gorman, 43-1; discus--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 180-2; 2. Bullion, Bellevue West, 174-10; 3. Luce, Millard South, 154-4; shot put--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 60-5; 2. Murphy, Elkhorn South, 53-3¾; 3. Jones, Omaha Westside, 51-7.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 101½, Elkhorn South 66, Bishop O'Gorman, S.D. 66, Lincoln Pius X 64, Fremont 59, Millard North 52½, Lincoln High 52, Lincoln Southeast 48½, Lincoln North Star 38½, Omaha Westside 36, Millard South 35, Omaha Northwest 22, Bellevue West 17, Omaha South 5.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Hekl, Lincoln High, :12.17; 2. Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :12.21; 3. Barnard, Lincoln East, :12.36; 200--1. Madsen, Elkhorn South, :25.55; 2. Fennell, Lincoln Southeast, :25.93; 3. Glause, Fremont, :26.09; 400--1. Eggert, Bishop O'Gorman, :59.11; 2. Glause, Fremont, 1:00.32; 3. Dalton, Lincoln Pius X, 1:00.50; 800--1. Wissing, Lincoln East, 2:20.57; 2. Dow, Bellevue West, 2:23.47; 3. Caruso, Millard North, 2:24.00; 1,600--1. Schutz, Lincoln East, 4:51.73; 2. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 4:56.35; 3. Castelli, Bishop O'Gorman, 5:01.98; 3,200--1. White, Omaha Westside, 11:14.63; 2. Hemmer, Fremont, 11:35.55; 3. Muller, Bellevue West, 11:40.68; 100 hurdles--1. Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :14.59; 2. Smith, Lincoln East, :16.74; 3. Oehlke, Bishop O'Gorman, :16.94; 300 hurdles--1. Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :43.65; 2. Smith, Lincoln East, :46.95; 3. Meyer, Bishop O'Gorman, :47.84; 3; 400 relay--1. Lincoln High (Patterson, Giebelhaus, Raszick, Hekl), :49.49; 2. Millard South, :50.65; 3. Lincoln Southeast, :50.94; 1,600 relay--1. Bishop O'Gorman (Meyer, Krouse, Abdouch, Eggert), 4:01.18; 2. Elkhorn South, 4:03.23; 3. Lincoln East, 4:08.06; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln East (Murray, Wissing, Svehla, Schutz), 9:21.63; 2. Bishop O'Gorman, 9:48.64; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 10:00.11.
High jump--1. Brown, Elkhorn South, 5-7; 2. Hellbusch, Lincoln North Star, 5-5; 3. Jacobs, Lincoln North Star, 5-3; pole vault--1. Evans, Fremont, 10-3; 2. Tlamka, Lincoln High, 9-9; 3. Dvoracek, Bishop O'Gorman, 9-9; long jump--1. Laing, Millard South, 18-7½; 2. Skanes, Omaha Northwest, 17-3; 3. Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, 17-2; triple jump--1. Rodgers, Omaha Northwest, 36-2; 2. Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, 36-0; 3. Coleman, Lincoln East, 35-6½; discus--1. Beachler, Millard North, 134-2; 2, Adams, Lincoln East, 126-1; 3. Meyer, Fremont, 118-1; shot put--1. Beachler, Millard North, 45-4¼; 2. Adams, Lincoln East, 38-7¼; 3. Bias, Millard South, 37-7¼.
DENNIS SMITH INVITATIONAL
At Papillion-La Vista
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 139, Creighton Prep 115, Papillion-La Vista South 81, Gretna 79, Omaha Central 48, Papillion-La Vista 45, Bellevue East 19, Omaha Westview 1.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 100--Pargo, Creighton Prep, :10.85; 200--Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :21.76; 400--Lanipher, Creighton Prep, :50.32; 800--Lofquest, Gretna, 2:02.43; 1,600--Chapman, Creighton Prep, 4:23.68; 3,200--Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 9:34.09; 110 hurdles--Malone, Papillion-La Vista, :14.57; 300 hurdles--Buss, Creighton Prep, :39.64; 400 relay--Lincoln Southwest (Morrow, Becker, Carpenter, Fritton), :42.92; 1,600 relay--Creighton Prep (Jones, Nissen, Buss, Pargo), 3:24.53; 3,200 relay--Papillion-La Vista South (Stamps, Garza, Karas, Strabala), 8:16.61.
High jump--Helms, Lincoln Southwest, 6-7; pole vault--Mensah, Lincoln Southwest 10-6; long jump--Welch, Lincoln Southwest 21-9¼; discus--Ackerman, Omaha Central, 157-6.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Papillion-La Vista South 143, Lincoln Southwest 130, Papillion-La Vista 113, Gretna 51, Omaha Marian 35, Omaha North 31, Omaha Central 20, Omaha Westview 4.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 100--Shafer, Papillion-La Vista South, :12.35; 200--Taylor, Omaha North, :26.32; 400--Taylor, Omaha North, :59.45; 800--Schwartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:20.64; 1,600--Garcia, Papillion-La Vista South, 5:30.46; 3,200--Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest, 11:49.95; 100 hurdles--Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, :15.58; 300 hurdles--Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, :47.99; 400 relay--Papillion-La Vista South (McNeil, Shafer, Griffin, Lightner), :49.31; 1,600 relay--Papillion-La Vista South (Schumacher, Swartz, Swanson, Shafer), 4:07.49; 3,200 relay--Papillion-La Vista (Chadek, Haffke, Colbert, Campbell), 10:02.76.
High jump--Bode, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-2; pole vault--Smid, Lincoln Southwest, 10-0; long jump--Lightener, Papillion-La Vista South, 18-11¼; triple jump--Okafor, Omaha Marian, 36-7¾; discus--Rees, Papillion-La Vista, 127-5; shot put--Heckenlively, Gretna, 42-1.