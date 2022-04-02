Prep track results, 4/2

Track
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Lloyd, Omaha Central, :10.79; 2. Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.98; 3. Ngoyi, Lincoln High, :11.02; 200--1. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :23.24; 2. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :23.33; 3. Jackson, Creighton Prep, :23.51; 400--1. Lanphier, Creighton Prep, :51.70; 2. Springer, Lincoln Pius X, :52.01; 3. Muse, Omaha Central, :52.02; 800--1. Goldsmith, Millard North, 2:01.74; 2. Steuter, Lincoln Pius X, 2:02.23; 3. Neubauer, Creighton Prep, 2:02.28; 1,600--1. Lauterbach, Lincoln Southeast, 4:37.19; 2. Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 4:38.20; 3. Schultz, Millard North, 4:38.57; 3,200--1. Schultz, Millard North, 10:01.98; 2. Dustin, Lincoln Pius X, 10:10.91; 3. Ramsey, Millard North, 10:15.26; 110 hurdles--1. Leuty, Lincoln High, :15.35; 2. Kieny, Creighton Prep, :15.54; 3. Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :15.76; 300 hurdles--1. Hunsaker, Millard North, :41.92; 2. Vedral, Creighton Prep, :42.53; 3. Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :42.54; 4x100 relay--1. Creighton Prep (Shedrack, Jones, Jackson, Eggers), :43.72; 2. Omaha Central, :43.78; 3. Millard North, :43.87; 4x400 relay--1. Millard North (Rasmussen, Stursma, Powers, Hunsaker), 3:30.68; 2. Creighton Prep, 3:32.21; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 3:35.00; 4x800 relay--1. Millard North (Schultz, Powers, Welker, Goldsmith), 8:24.65; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 8:30.29; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 8:36.97.
shot put--1. Bullion, Omaha Central, 48-5½; 2. Gottula, Lincoln Southeast, 48-4; 3. Anthony, Lincoln Southeast, 47-9; discus--1. Kieny, Creighton Prep, 160-6½; 2. Bullion, Omaha Central, 157-7; 3. Luce, Millard North, 155-4; high jump--1. Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-5; 2. Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 6-3; 3. Vaughan, Omaha Central, 6-0; pole vault--1. Lampert, Creighton Prep, 13-6; 2. Petersen, Lincoln Southeast, 13-0; 3. Alcantara-Bazan, Millard North, 7-6; long jump--1. Lloyd, Omaha Central, 22-7; 2. Tonje, Omaha Central, 21-2; 3. Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 21-2; triple jump--1. Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 46-6; 2. Lloyd, Omaha Central, 45-6; 3. Swift, Omaha Westside, 40-2.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :12.96; 2. Green, Omaha Westside, :13.00; 3. Giehelhaus, Lincoln High, :13.09; 200--1. Millard, Millard West, :26.51; 2. Funnah, Lincoln High, :27.14; 3. Bumgarner, Lincoln Southeast, :27.45; 400--1. Millard, Millard West, :59.94; 2. Kutash, Millard West, 1:03.53; 3. Ahrens, Millard West, 1:03.81; 800--1. Miner, Omaha Westside, 2:12.10; 2. Chapman, Lincoln Pius X, 2:26.62; 3. Prichard, Lincoln Pius X, 2:28.05; 1,600--1. Hartnett, Millard West, 5:23.68; 2. Young-Oestmann, Omaha Westside, 5:26.91; 3. Beaudin, Millard West, 5:37.29; 3,200--1. Hartnett, Millard West, 11:26.82; 2. White, Omaha Westside, 11:36.35; 3. Beaudin, Millard West, 11:50.78; 100 hurdles--1. Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :14.94; 2. Songster, Lincoln Northeast, :15.53; 3. Whimarsh, Millard North, :17.23; 300 hurdles--1. Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :44.68; 2. Kutash, Millard West, :49.65; 3. Songster, Lincoln Northeast, :50.62; 4x100 relay--1. Omaha Westside (Green, Davies, Berry, Hastreiter), :51.06; 2. Lincoln High, :51.64; 3. Omaha Central, :51.71; 4x400 relay--1. Omaha Westside (Elbert, Peck, White, Hill), 4:18.66; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 4:23.51; 3. Millard West, 4:24.16; 4x800 relay--1. Omaha Westside (Young-Oestmann, Abels, Miner, White), 9:56.37; 2. Millard West, 10:47.15; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 10:48.50.
shot put--1. Beachler, Millard North, 37-8½; 2. Streich, Lincoln Southeast, 34-0; 3. Decker, Lincoln Pius X, 32-7½; discus--1. Beachler, Millard North, 119-3; 2. Merrick, Millard West, 106-3; 3. Decker, Lincoln Pius X, 105-00; high jump--1. Martinez, Omaha Central, 5-2; 2. Hopkins, Millard West, 5-2; 3. Chambers, Millard North, 5-2; pole vault--1. Morrison, Millard West, 8-6; 2. Louthan, Millard North, 8-0; 2. McCarville, Millard North, 8-0; 2. Driver, Lincoln Southeast, 8-0; long jump--1. Davies, Omaha Westside, 18-9; 2. Millard, Millard West, 17-4½; 3. Mooberry, Millard North, 16-3; triple jump--1. Davies, Omaha Westside, 38-4; 2. Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, 35-9½; 3. Thompson, Omaha Westside, 33-8.
RALSTON RELAYS
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln North Star 92, Millard South 87, Norfolk 86, Gretna 71, Papillion-La Vista 55, Blair 47, Ralston 12.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: Pole vault--Vanicek, Millard South, 12-0; shot putt--Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 49-11¾; triple jump--Wells, Ralston, 41-11½; 4x1600--Gretna (Kerr, Liewer, Edmonds, Erdkamp), 18:34.67; 4x64 shuttle hurdle--Lincoln North Star (Plahn, Hallett, Le, Anderson), :41.14; 4x100--Millard South (Nash, Nunnally, Feller, Alaga), :43.47; 1,600 medley--Lincoln North Star (Vo, Koebernick, Seigel, Dunaski), 3:49.05; 4x160 shuttle hurdle--Lincoln North Star (Plahn, Hallett, Le, Din), 1:27.24; distance medley--Lincoln North Star (Plahn, Dunaski, Montes, Wassermann), 10:48.12; 800 sprint medley--Lincoln North Star (Anderson, Bretting, Reed, Zastrow), 1:44.29; 4x100¼ Wt. Person--Millard South (Wilson, DeVries, Adams, Ramaekers), :52.62; 4x200--Millard South (Nash, Thoms, Nunnally, Alaga), 1:32.10; 4x800--Norfolk (Uzzell, Ochoa, Mead, Guenther), 8:35.11; 4x400--Lincoln North Star (Hallett, Le, Plahn, Dunaski), 3:34.99; long jump--Wells, Ralston, 21-7½; high jump--Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 6-2; discus--Mallory, Norfolk, 145-10; discus--Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 49-11¾.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 117, Norfolk 83, Blair 74, Millard South 62, Papillion-La Vista 60, Lincoln North Star 35, Gretna 22, Ralston 5.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: Discus--Dowty, Fremont, 112-6½; high jump--Petersen, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; long jump--Kaasch, Millard South, 17-1; pole vault--Newill, Fremont, 10-6; pole vault--Newill, Fremont, 10-6; shot put--Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 41-3½; discus--Dowty, Fremont, 112-6½; triple jump--Kaasch, Millard South, 36-7; 4x1600--Fremont (Dahl, Wagner, Olson, Darmento), 22:59.44; 4x100 shuttle hurdle--Norfolk (Wichman, Vrbsky, Harper, McWilliams), 1:16.78; 4x100--Fremont (Cooper, S. Glause, Sheppard, T. Gleason), :50.79; 1,600 spring medley--Fremont (Cooper, T. Gleason, Hanson, McCabe), 4:22.72; 4x160 shuttle hurdle--Blair (Roehrs, Mann, Cemer, Roewert), 1:42.44; distance medley--Fremont (Dahl, Rensch, Dillon, Hemmer), 12:51.02; 800 sprint medley--Papillion-La Vista (Campbell, Petersen, Mancuso, Franks), 2:00.12; 4x100¼ Wt. Person--Lincoln North Star (Looky, Betz Notter, Kadavy, Ragland), 1:05.05; 4x200--Fremont (T. Gleason, Sheppard, Cooper, S. Glause), 1:49.21; 4x800--Fremont (Darmento, Rensch, Wagner, Dahl), 10:27.33; 4x400--Fremont (S. Glause, Gleason, Dahl, Dillon), 4:05.20.