Prep track results, 4/15

Track
PAT MURPHY INVITATIONAL
At Fremont
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 136½, Millard North 111, Lincoln Southwest 80½, Norfolk 59, Columbus 50, Lincoln Southeast 49, Millard South 41.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (Waters, Taylor, Miller, Baker), 7:55.66; 2. Millard North, 8:23.98; 3. Norfolk, 8:34.39; 110 hurdles--1. Stursma, Millard North, :15.41; 2. Hunsaker, Millard North, :15.45; 3. Walter, Fremont, :15.53; 100--1. Moore, Fremont, :10.82; 2. Nash, Millard South, :10.84; 3. Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, :11.01; 400--1. Krohn, Norfolk, :51.55; 2. Sellon, Fremont, :52.20; 3. Ratledge, Millard North, :52.61; 3,200--1. Shultz, Millard North, 9:59.83; 2. Lauterbach, Lincoln Southeast, 10:01.48; 3. Ladd, Fremont, 10:04.99; 200--1. Moore, Fremont, :22.41; 2. Mulder, Columbus, :22.62; 3. Krohn, Norfolk, :22.73; 800--1. Taylor, Fremont, 2:00.22; 2. Goldsmith, Millard North, 2:03.75; 3. Powers, Millard North, 2:03.95; 300 hurdles--1. Sagehorn, Fremont, :41.33; 2. Hunsaker, Millard North; 3. Stursma, Millard North, :41.80; 1,600--1. Walters, Fremont, 4:28.11; 2. Miller, Fremont, 4:28.12; 3. Ochoa, Norfolk, 4:28.83; 400 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Stamps, Fritton, Consbruck, Leader), :43.66; 2. Millard South, :43.66; 3. Norfolk, :44.45; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Moore, Sellon, Taylor, Baker), 3:27.20; 2. Millard North, 3:28.98; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 3:38.31.
pole vault--1. Sellon, Fremont, 14-9; 2. Petersen, Lincoln Southeast, 12-6; 3. Dalton, Fremont, 12-0; discus--1. Luce, Millard North, 163-6; 2. Mallory, Norfolk, 153-10; 3. Bluhm, Lincoln Southeast, 152-7; shot put--1. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 54-5¼; 2. Anthony, Lincoln Southeast, 50-11¼; Gottula, Lincoln Southeast, 50-8; high jump--1. Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 6-3; 2. Martinez, Columbus, 5-8; 3. Walter, Fremont, 5-8; long jump--1. Crumley, Columbus, 21-11½; 2. Bauer, Norfolk, 21-9½; 3. Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 21-1½; triple jump--1. Nespor, Millard South, 42-0; 2. Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 41-3½; 3. McGovern, Lincoln Southwest, 41-1.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 191½, Fremont 132, Millard North 72, Millard South 58, Columbus 30, Lincoln Southeast 28½, Norfolk 15.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (Glause, McCabe, Dahl, Dalton), 9:57.58; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 9:58.26; 3. Norfolk, 10:26.70; 100 hurdles--1. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest :14.51; 2. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, 15:62; 3. Boggs, Millard North, :16.78; 100--1. Gleason, Fremont, :12.36; 2. Wemhoff, Columbus, :12.40; 3. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :12.56; 400--1. Dillon, Fremont, :58.78; 2. Oelling, Lincoln Southwest, 1:00.59; 3. Hohl, Lincoln Southwest, 1:01.72; 3,200--1. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 11:02.71; 2. Dahl, Fremont, 11:32.88; 3. Deutsch, Lincoln Southwest, 11:45.58; 200--1. Gleason, Fremont, :25.94; 2. Krohn, Norfolk, :26.26; 3. Oelling, :26.36; 800--1. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 2:16.43; 2. Dillon, Fremont, 2:21.06; 3. Johnson, Columbus, 2:24.91; 300 hurdles--1. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :47.21; 2. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, :49.19; 3. Young, Millard North, :49.85; 1,600--1. Schartz, Lincoln Southwest, 5:22.10; 2. Deutsch, Lincoln Southwest, 5:37.28; 3. Rhode, Millard North, 5:37.45; 400 relay--1. Fremont (Cooper, Glause, Sheppard, Gleason), :50.33; 2. Lincoln Southwest, :51.17; 3. Columbus (Vasicek, Olson, Dahlke, Wemhoff), :51.36; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Dillon, Glause, McCabe, Sheppard), 4:08.78; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 4:16.09; 3. Millard North, 4:27.04.
pole vault--1. Newill, Fremont, 10-0; 2. Watermeier, Lincoln Southwest, 10-0; 3. Hrabik, Millard South, 9-6; discus--1. Beachler, Millard North, 132-2; 2. Shelton, Lincoln Southwest, 120-4; 3. Dowty, Fremon, 111-6; pole vault--1. Beachler, Millard North, 41-8½; 2. Kinning, Fremont, 39-2½; 3. Bollen, Lincoln Southeast, 38-2; high jump--1. Chambers, Millard North, 5-2; 2. Flaschner, Millard North, 5-0; 3. Lambe, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; long jump--1. Kaasch, Millard South, 18-3¾; 2. Laing, Millard South, 17-2¼; 3. Olson, Columbus, 16-11; triple jump--1. Kaasch, Millard South, 36-11; 2. Laing, Millard South, 34-10¼; 3. Lechtenberger, Lincoln Southeast, 34-5¾.