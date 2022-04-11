Prep track results, 4/11

Track
WAVERLY INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Waverly 126, Norris 121.5, Northwest 111, Elkhorn North 92, Wahoo 90.5, Bennington 35, Lincoln Christian 26, Crete 21.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Schere, Waverly, :11.04; 2. Cerny, Norris, :11.31; 3. Isele, Northwest, :11.36; 200--1. Schere, Waverly, :22.58; 2. Ozenbaugh, Norris, :22.88; 3. Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, :23.22; 400--1. Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.16; 2. Heffelfinger, Waverly, :50.46; 3. Smith, Waverly, :52.15; 800--1. Murray, Waverly, 1:56.77; 2. Cooper, Norris, 1:58.29; 3. Bowker, Waverly, 2:06.51; 1,600--1. Boonstra, Norris, 4:42.51; 2. Ross, Elkhorn North, 4:46.90; 3. Salter, Northwest, 4:51.04; 3,200--Opp, Lincoln Christian, 10:35.07; 2. Pittman, Norris, 10:43.54; 3. Sutherland, Northwest, 10:44.48; 110 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :15.34; 2. Wahoo, Fox, :15.48; 3. Retzlaff, Northwest, :16.24; 300 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :41.03; 2. Diamond, Bennington, :41.13; 3. Fox, Wahoo, :41.30; 400 relay--1. Waverly (Harms, Rose, Johnson, Schere), :43.95; 2. Northwest, :44.23; 3. Wahoo, :44.46; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Smith, Leuenberger, Murray, Heffelfinger), 3:25.72; 2. Norris, 3:27.57; 3. Wahoo, 3:35.32; 3,200 relay--1. Norris (Talero, Pittman, Boonstra, Cooper), 8:16.85; 2. Waverly, 8:30.64; 3. Seward, 8:34.28.
shot put--1. Thomas, Elkhorn North, 52-9; 2. Holt, Norris, 50-2; 3. Bessler, Crete, 48-10; discus--1. Lavaley, Wahoo, 160-1; 2. Thomas, Elkhorn North, 148-10; 3. Bessler, Crete, 147-9; high jump--1. Cohen, Waverly, 6-1; 2. Scott, Waverly, 6-0; 3. Cerney, Norris, 5-10; pole vault--1. Jacobs, Norris, 13-2; 2. Vokes, Northwest, 13-2; 3. Witulski, Beatrice, 13-2; long jump--1. Colvert, Bennington, 21-2½; 2. Swahn, Wahoo, 20-10⅓; 3. Witulski, Beatrice, 209¼; triple jump--1. Nelson, Wahoo, 42-6; 2. Harring, Northwest, 41-4; 3. Orgibold, Elkhorn North, 40-5¼.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Norris 118, Elkhorn North 116.5, Bennington 88, Beatrice 83, Northwest 77.16, Waverly 59.33, Seward 45, Lincoln Christian 29, Hastings 16, Ralston 15, Crete 10, Wahoo 5.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Bredthauer, Norris, :12.12; 2. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.26; 3. Urbanski, Northwest, :12.34; 2. 200--1. Bredthauer, Norris, :25.30; 2. Mahoney, Beatrice, :25.70; 3. Stodden, Elkhorn North, :25.76; 400--1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, :57.65; 2. Mader, Northwest, :58.22; 3. Depalma, Waverly, :59.51; 800--1. Prince, Elkhorn North, 2:23.65; 2. Thomas, Norris, 2:25.63; 3. Mader, Northwest, 2:29.72; 1,600--1. Calderon, Bennington, 5:30.72; 2. Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:33.73; 3. Mead, Elkhorn North, 5:33.85; 3,200--1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 11:31.36; 2. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 11:46.51; 3. Zavala, Norris, 12:26.66; 100 hurdles--1. Krafta, Northwest, :15.88; 2. Dutoit, Eklhorn North, :16.42; 3. Maly, Crete, :16.50; 300 hurdles--1. Langford, Bennington, :48.53; 2.Miller, Seward, :49.63; 3. Clarke, Waverly, :50.04; 400 relay--1. Northwest (Urbanski, Mings, Baasch, Ray), :50.17; 2. Bennington, :50.42; 3. Norris, :52.21; 1,600 relay--1. Northwest (Mader, Urbanski, Mings, Loman), 4:11.12; 2. Elkhorn North, 4:13.85; 3. Waverly, 4:16.46; 3,200 relay-1. Beatrice (Swanson, Frerichs, Leners, Hatcliff), 10:00.84; 2. Norris, 10:12.06; 3. Waverly, 10:15.67.
shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 40-9½; 2. Lajara, Elkhorn North, 37-5¼; 3. Kircher, Norris, 36-7; discus--1. Wagner, Ralston, 114-2; 2. Brown, Norris, 110-9; 3. Osterhaus, Norris, 109-9; high jump--1. Anibal, Bennington, 5-2; 3. Miller, Seward, 5-0; 3. Rice, Norris, 4-10; pole vault--1. Swanson, Beatrice, 10-10; 2. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 10-4; 3. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 9-10; long jump--Bredthauer, Norris, 17-6; 2. Kosmos, Beatrice, 15-10; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, 15-7; triple jump--1. Kosmos, Beatrice, 34-5¼; 2. Williams, Norris, 34-3¼; 3. Middleton, Nortwest, 33-1.