NORRIS INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn 121½, Elkhorn North 105, Norris 80, Northwest 80, Aurora 59, Lincoln Lutheran 52½, Seward 39, Crete 34, Beatrice 27, Ashland-Greenwood 12, Boys Town 12, Norris JV 2.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Fye, Crete, :10.73; 2. Mountain, Elkhorn, :10.80; 3. Nachtigal, Aurora, :10.91; 200--1. Fye, Crete, :22.00; 2. Mountain, Elkhorn, :22.29; 3. Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, :22.37; 400--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, :51.56; 2. Wiegert, Northwest, :52.72; 3. Medlock, Northwest, :53.57; 800--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:06.84; 2. Gautier, Aurora, 2:08.78; 3. Talero, Norris, 2:09.16; 1600--1. Walters, Elkhorn, 4:40.69; 2. Pithan, Elkhorn North, 4:55.87; 3. Botts, Northwest, 4:56.75; 3200--1. Boonstra, Norris, 10:44.61; 2. Geiger, Elkhorn, 11:04.75; 3. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 11:17.57; 110 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :14.56; 2. Clevenger, Elkhorn, :15.69; 3. Fries, Elkhorn North, :15.74; 300 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :40.67; 2. Matthews, Elkhorn, :42.46; 3. Portillo, Northwest, :43.31; 1600 relay--1. Elkhorn North (Heedum, Tingelhoff, Young, Ross), 3:41.63; 2. Lincoln Lutheran (Ernst, Wertz, Duitsman, Lebo), 3:44.06; 3. Northwest (Lemkau, Carkoski, Medlock, Portillo), 3:45.00; 3200 relay--1. Elkhorn North (Pithan, Ross, Sullivan, Jacquez), 8:51.41; 2. Seward (Dyer, Howe, Jurchen, Standifer), 9:04.05; 3. Norris (Van Brocklin, McMurray, Carlson, Finley), 9:07.37;
high jump--1. Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran, 6-4; 2. Roberts, Elkhorn, 6-2; 3. Ramaekers, Aurora, 6-2; pole vault--1. K. Knott, Seward, 15-3; 2. Vokes, Northwest, 13; 3. E. Knott, Seward, 12; long jump--1. Staehr, Aurora, 23; 2. Willey, Crete, 21-4½; 3. Bertucci, Elkhorn, 21; triple jump--1. Staehr, Aurora, 47-11½; 2. Norman, Elkhorn North, 41-1; 3. Fries, Elkhorn North, 40-8¼; discus throw--1. Thomas, Elkhorn North, 153-11; 2. Betz, Elkhorn, 141-4½; 3. Ninete, Elkhorn, 137; shot put--1. Holt, Norris, 53-5½; 2. Thomas, Elkhorn North, 53; 3. Betz, Elkhorn, 50-9.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Norris 145, Northwest 99½, Seward 89, Elkhorn North 69½, Beatrice 69, Aurora 61½, Elkhorn 60, Ashland-Greenwood 29, Lincoln Lutheran 18½, Crete 18, Norris JV 3.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Urbanski, Northwest, :12.05; 2. Barnard, Beatrice, :12.17; 3. Schulz, Seward, :12.70; 200--1. Urbanski, Northwest, :25.06; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :25.29; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :25.50; 400--1. Thomas, Norris, 1:01.02; 2. Villwok, Elkhorn, 1:01.37; 3. Wineteer, Aurora, 1:05.75; 800--1. Thomas, Norris, 2:26.56; 2. Zavala, Norris, 2:27.31; 3. Larsen, Elkhorn, 2:27.33; 1600--1. Zavala, Norris, 5:40.37; 2. Polking, Elkhorn North, 5:40.84; 3. Wallman, Norris, 5:50.90; 3200--1. Petsche, Norris, 12:45.45; 2. Greisen, Seward, 12:47.00; 3. Gottschalk, Seward, 12:52.51; 100 hurdles--1. Miller, Seward, :15.14; 2. Krafka, Northwest, :15.30; 3. Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, :15.43; 300 hurdles--1. Miller, Seward, :49.11; 2. Fahrnbruch, Aurora, :49.48; 3. Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, :50.59; 400 relay--1. Aurora (Bengtson, Brown, Fahrnbruch, Krueger), :53.09; 2. Northwest (Ray, Urbanski, Harb, Krafka), :53.35; 3. Beatrice (Schwisow, Gleason, Roeder, Barnard), :53.44; 1600 relay--1. Elkhorn North (Sachs, Heaney, Harrison, Stodden), 4:21.78; 2. Elkhorn (Larsen, Hague, Connolly, Villwok), 4:28.13; 3. Norris (Hadley, Leyden, Piening, Thomas), 4:32.02; 3200 relay--1. Elkhorn North (Ford, Chirstoffels, Ripley, Polking), 10:33.45; 2. Norris (Leyden, Wallman, Powell, Petsche), 10:47.76; 3. Beatrice (Frerichs, Hatcliff, Perrett, Hein), 10:59.40;
high jump--1. Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-2; 2. Miller, Seward, 5-2; 3. Rice, Norris, 5; pole vault--1. Ray, Northwest, 10; 2. Rochholz, Elkhorn, 9-6; 3. Krafka, Northwest, 9-6; 4. Blum, Beatrice, 9-6; long jump--1. Bredthauer, Norris, 18-3½; 2. Barnard, Beatrice, 16-7¼; 3. Lake, Elkhorn North, 16-7¼; triple jump--1. Kosmos, Beatrice, 35-6; 2. Williams, Norris, 34-4; 3. James, Aurora, 34-3½; discus throw--1. Hibbert, Seward, 127-3½; 2. Burbach, Norris, 124-6; 3. Kircher, Norris, 118-4; shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 45-8; 2. Kircher, Norris, 37-7; 3. Hibbert, Seward, 35-8.