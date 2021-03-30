Prep track results, 3/30

Track
TURKEY CREEK RELAYS
At Friend
BOYS TEAM SCORES: McCool Junction 98, Sterling 88, Pawnee City 58, Meridian 51, Diller-Odell 44, Exeter-Milligan 38, Friend 25, Dorchester 14, Lewiston 12.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 400 relay--1. McCool Junction, :48.65; 2. Meridian, :50.30; 3. Sterling, :50,72; 800 relay--1. Sterling, 1:39.80; 2. Meridian, 1:45.50; 3. McCool Junction, 1:46.10; 1,600 relay--1. McCool Junction, 3:46.59; 2. Diller-Odell, 3:56.90; 3. Pawnee City, 3:57.66; 3,200 relay--1. Pawnee City, 9:15.80; 2. McCool Junction, 9:17.80; 3. Diller-Odell, 9:48.90; 1m600 sprint medley--1. Pawnee City, 4:28.90; 2. Sterling, 4:33.60; 3. Exeter-Milligan, 4:36.10; distance medley--1. McCool Junction, 8:07.89; 2. Pawnee City, 8:11.00; 3. Sterling, 8:33.90; distance medley--1. McCool Junction, 9:53.70; 2. Pawnee City, 10:05.50; 3. Sterling, 10:16.40; shuttle hurdle relay--1. Meridian, :47.60; 2. Dorchester :48.90; 3. McCool Junction, :49.50.
high jump relay--1. Girmus, Friend, 5-11; 2. Craw, Diller-Odell, 5-9; 3. Garretson, McCool Junction, 5-6; pole vault relay--1. Neville, McCool Junction, 12-0; 2. Lang, Pawnee City, 10-0; 3. Jones, Diller-Odell, 9-6; long jump relay--1. Craw, Diller-Odell, 19-6¼; 2. Boldt, Sterling, 19-0; 3. Buss, Sterling, 17-11¾; triple jump relay--1. Boldt, Sterling, 39-7, 2. Paul, Meridian, 37-1¾;; 3. Hier, Sterling, 36-10; shot put relay--1. Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction, 47-7½; 2. Jurgens, Diller-Odell, 41-5; 3. Richardson, Sterling, 40-10¼; discus relay--1. Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction, 143-7½; 2. Jurgens, Diller-Odell, 132-6; 3. McDonald, Sterling, 121-0.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: McCool Junction 79, Sterling 66, Meridian 60, Pawnee City 60, Exeter-Milligan 55, Dorchester 50, Diller-Odell 30, Lewiston 13, Friend 10, Hampton 6.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 400 relay --1. McCool Junction, :55.77; 2. Dorchester, :57.50, 3. Lewiston, :59.58; 800 relay--1. Sterling, 1:59.76; 2. McCool Junction, 2:02.40; 3. Dorchester, 2:03.71; 1,600 relay--1. McCool Junction, 4:38.08; 2. Dorchester, 4:48.30; 3. Diller-Odell, 4:52.90; 3,200 relay--1. McCool Junction, 11:23.45; 2. Pawnee City, 11:30.60; 3. Exeter-Milligan, 11:33.60; 1,600 sprint medley--1. Exeter-Milligan, 5:14.08; 2. Sterling, 5:15.50; 3. Meridian, 5:20.45; distance medley--1. Diller-Odell, 9:51.95; 2. Pawnee City, 9:52.20; 3. Exeter-Milligan, 9:54.90; distance medley--1. Pawnee City, 11:40.37; 2. McCool Junction, 11:46.20; 3. Sterling, 12:03.25; shuttle hurdle relay--1. Meridian, :44.94; 2. Exeter-Milligan, :45.90; 3. Dorchester, :47.62.
high jump relay--1. Yates, McCool Junction/Harrison, Exeter-Milligan/Schropfer, Meridian, 4-10; pole vault relay--1. Pribyl, Meridian, 9-6; 2. Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 8-6; 3. Swanson, Diller-Odell, 8-0; long jump relay--1. Richardson, Sterling, 15-3; 2. Pribyl, Meridian, 14-6¼; 3. Swanson, Diller-Odell, 8-0; long jump relay--1. Richardson, Sterling, 15-3; 2. Pribyl, Meridian/Stacy, McCool Junction, 14-6¼; triple jump relay--1. Richardson, Sterling, 34-2; 2. Paul, Meridian, 30-4l 3. Boldt, Sterling, 30-0¼; shot put relay--1. Harms, Sterling, 30-8½; 2. Schluter, Friend/Branek, Pawnee City, 30-5; discus throw relay--1. Branch, Pawnee City, 103-10; 2. Janssen, Sterling, 97-6; 3. Branek, Pawnee City, 90-6.
AUBURN INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Auburn 184, Syracuse 115, Falls City Sacred Heart 100, Conestoga 51, Rock Port (Mo.) 36, Weeping Water 33.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Hug, Auburn, :11.75; 2. Casteel, Sacred Heart, :11.85; 3. Dixon, Auburn, :11.99; 200--1. Hug, Auburn, :24.23; 2. R. Binder, Auburn, :24.41; 3. Svanda, Conestoga, :24.66; 400--1. Boellstorff, Auburn, :57.04; 2. Jordan, Sacred Heart, :57.42; 3. Abbott, Rock Port, :57.94; 800--1. Orchard, Syracuse, 2:20.73; 2. Liscomb, Syracuse, 2:26.79; 3. Lucas, Rock Port, 2:27.00; 1,600--1. Froeschl, Sacred Heart, 5:33.54; 2. Williams, Conestoga, 5:34.55; 3. Lucas, Rock Port, 5:39.33; 3,200--1. Froeschl, Sacred Heart, 12:12.71; 2. Perry, Auburn, 12:17.45; 3. Cover, Weeping Water, 12:35.19; 110 hurdles--1. Brandt, Syracuse, :15.99; 2. Clark, Auburn, :16.37; 3. Bennett, Syracuse, :17.29; 300 hurdles--1. Brandt, Syracuse, :42.48; 2. Clark, Auburn, :44.20; 3. Bennett, Syracuse, :44.26; 400 relay--1. Conestoga (Chini, T. Fox, Svanda, L. Fox), :48.33; 2. Auburn, :48.38; 3. Syracuse, :49.95; 1,600 relay--1. Auburn (Boellstorff, R. Binder, M. Binder, Frary), 3:51.51; 2. Sacred Heart, 3:57.29; 3. Syracuse, 4:01.29; 3,200 relay--1. Sacred Heart, 9:52.18; 2. Auburn, 10:14.18; 3. Syracuse, 10:54.63;
High jump--1. Frary, Auburn, 5-10; 2. Peshek, Rock Port, 5-4; 3. Froeschl, Sacred Heart, 5-4; pole vault--1. Unruh, Auburn, 11-6; 2. Boellstorff, Auburn, 10-6; 3. Williams, Conestoga, 9-6; long jump--1. R. Binder, Auburn, 20-6½; 2. Brandt, Syracuse, 19-6¾; 3. Connor, Auburn, 18-7¾; triple jump--1. Frary, Auburn, 42-3; 2. Jordan, Sacred Heart, 38-2¾; 3. Smith, Weeping Water, 37-8¼; discus--1. Nachtigal, Sacred Heart, 129-0½; 2. Voorhees, Syracuse, 123-8¾; 3. Werner, Syracuse, 117-4; shot put--1. Reiman, Weeping Water, 44-6; 2. Brandt, Syracuse, 43-11½; 3. Werner, Syracuse, 43-5.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Syracuse 157, Auburn 142, Falls City Sacred Heart 81, Conestoga 76, Rock Port (Mo.) 28, Weeping Water 27.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Maddox, Auburn, :14.33; 2. Zimmerman, Conestoga, :14.37; 3. Witt, Sacred Heart, :15.00; 200--M. Stanley, Auburn, :29.24; 2. K. Stanley, Syracuse, :29.49; 3. Moss, Syracuse, :29.77; 400--1. Cast, Syracuse, 1:06.40; 2. M. Stanley, Auburn, 1:07.34; 3. Vonderschmidt, Sacred Heart, 1:09.77; 800--1. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 2:34.30; 2. Parriott, Conestoga, 2:38.86; 3. Brammier, Syracuse, 2:46.10; 1,600--Parriott, Conestoga, 5:46.88; 2. Binder, Auburn, 6:09.10; 3. Ortiz, Syracuse, 6:20.26; 3,200--1. Parriott, Conestoga, 12:19.26; 2. Binder, Auburn, 13:06.25; 3. Simon, Sacred Heart, 13:37.19; 100 hurdles--1. Rahe, Syracuse, :19.21; 2. Mills, Syracuse, :20.06; 3. Vonderschmidt, Sacred Heart, :21.06; 300 hurdles--1. Vonderschmidt, Sacred Heart, :55.52; 2. Eickhoff, Sacred Heart, :56.83; 3. Turner, Auburn, :58.69; 400 relay--1. Syracuse, 1:27.99; 2. Conestoga, 1:35.88; 3. Sacred Heart, 1:41.97; 1,600 relay--Syracuse, 4:36.87; 2. Auburn, 4:50.60; 3. Conestoga, 4:55.65; 3,200 relay--1. Syracuse, 11:20.73; 2. Sacred Heart, 11:58.85; 3. Weeping Water, 12:22.85.
High jump--1. Swanson, Auburn, 4-8; 2. Zimmerman, Conestoga, 4-8; 3. Smith, Syracuse, 4-6; pole vault--1. Maher, Auburn, 7-6; 2. Swift, Syracuse, 7-00; 3. Simones, Conestoga, 6-6; long jump--1. Mowery, Auburn, 16-5; 2. K. Stanley, Syracuse, 15-1¾; 3. Matteen, Auburn, 14-9¼; triple jump--1. Cast, Syracuse, 34-5½; 2. Mowery, Auburn, 34-0¾; 3. Matteen, Auburn, 31-1; discus--1. Baucom, Rock Port, 113-2; 2. Lambert, Auburn, 97-3¾; 3. Harrah, Weeping Water, 95-10½; shot put--1. Baucom, Rock Port, 37-3; 2. Darnell, Auburn, 36-2; 3. Vollertson, Syracuse, 34-9.