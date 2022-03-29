Prep track results, 3/29

Track
NORRIS INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Norris 128½, Northwest 111, Elkhorn North 71½, Seward 63, Elkhorn 60, Crete 55, Boys Town 53, Lincoln Lutheran 52½, Ashland-Greenwood 34, Aurora 30½.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Isele, Northwest, :11.29; 2. Ozenbaugh, Norris, :11.34; 3. Mountain, Elkhorn, :11.44; 200--1. Cerny, Norris, :23.53; 2. Young, Elkhorn North, :23.54; 3. Ozenbaugh, Norris, :23.58; 400--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, :52.70; 2. Madsen, Norris, :54.12; 3. Wiegert, Northwest, :55.10; 800--1. Cooper, Norris, 2:05.61; 2. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:07.81; 3. Salter, Northwest, 2:08.96; 1600--1. Cooper, Norris, 4:53.13; 2. Nottingham, Seward, 4:55.38; 3. Ross, Elkhorn North, 4:56.51; 3200--1. Nottingham, Seward, 10:37.09; 2. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 10:54.67; 3. Sutherland, Northwest, 11:02.75; 110 hurdles--1. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :15.12; 2. Pendles, Boys Town, :15.29; 3. Horner, Elkhorn North, :15.51; 300 hurdles--1. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :42.15; 2. Horner, Elkhorn North, :42.39; 3. Richardson, Northwest, :43.56; 400 relay--1. Crete (J. Kracl, I. Kracl, Willey, Ortiz), :44.77; 2. Elkhorn (Hart, Kroger, Leinen, Mountain), :45.04; 3. Northwest (Harring, Wiegert, Kennedy, Isele), :45.09; 1600 relay--1. Norris (Flanders, Gates, Madsen, Macklin), 3:40.73; 2. Northwest (Lemkau, Wiegert, Kennedy, Hurley), 3:40.91; 3. Aurora (Owens, Staehr, Hernandez, Egger), 3:47.35; 3200 relay--1. Norris (Talero, Pomajzl, Finley, Boonstra), 8:56.80; 2. Northwest (Hurley, Salter, Lofing, Placke), 9:05.25; 3. Seward (Dyer, Standifer, Hochstein, Classen), 9:17.39;
high jump--1. Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran, 6-1; 2. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-10; 3. Ramaekers, Aurora, 5-8; pole vault--1. Knott, Seward, 13-4; 2. Vokes, Northwest, 12-10; 3. Moseley, Northwest, 12-4; long jump--1. Staehr, Aurora, 21-11½; 2. Willey, Crete, 21-4; 3. Hoehne, Norris, 20-½; triple jump--1. Petersen, Elkhorn, 42-½; 2. Borchardt, Norris, 40-3; 3. Chica, Crete, 39-11; discus throw--1. Bessler, Crete, 165-8; 2. Ballard, Boys Town, 161-4½; 3. Thomas, Elkhorn North, 161; shot put--1. Ballard, Boys Town, 54; 2. Pompey, Boys Town, 49-9; 3. Bessler, Crete, 49-3.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Northwest 154, Elkhorn North 129½, Norris 119, Seward 71, Elkhorn 66, Lincoln Lutheran 60, Aurora 22, Ashland-Greenwood 22, Crete 15½, Boys Town 2.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Bredthauer, Norris, :12.34; 2. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :12.50; 3. Urbanski, Northwest, :12.56; 200--1. Urbanski, Northwest, :26.81; 2. Roby, Northwest, :27.20; 3. Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, :27.73; 400--1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 1:01.38; 2. Larsen, Elkhorn, 1:03.91; 3. Mings, Northwest, 1:04.74; 800--1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:28.79; 2. Mader, Northwest, 2:30.16; 3. Thomas, Norris, 2:30.83; 1600--1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 5:39.98; 2. Zavala, Norris, 5:41.09; 3. Mead, Elkhorn North, 5:49.41; 3200--1. Beisel, Seward, 13:10.75; 2. McArdle, Elkhorn North, 13:38.40; 3. Dorsey, Northwest, 13:40.42; 100 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :14.38; 2. Krafka, Northwest, :15.75; 3. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, :16.45; 300 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :49.09; 2. Beck, Northwest, :50.69; 3. Mader, Northwest, :51.16; 400 relay--1. Northwest (Urbanski, Roby, Mings, Ray), :51.55; 2. Norris (Williams, Hadley, Hausmann, Bredthauer), :52.41; 3. Elkhorn (Rochholz, Dalton, Schnoor, Andersen), :52.54; 1600 relay--1. Northwest (Mings, Roby, MAder, Loman), 4:15.42; 2. Elkhorn North (1. Heaney, Prince, Pribnow, Sachs), 4:20.46; 3. Elkhorn (Larsen, Bunjer, Hague, Prince), 4:27.00; 3200 relay--1. Norris (Zavala, Havlat, Leyden, Thomas), 10:40.83; 2. Elkhorn North (Pribnow, Sachs, Sneau, Prince), 10:49.95; 3. Elkhorn (Rease, Connolly, Prince, Hartman), 10:56.30;
high jump--1. Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 5; 2. Rice, Norris, J5; 3. Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, J5; pole vault--1. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 10; 2. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, J10; 3. Bischoff, Norris, 9-6; long jump--1. Bredthauer, Norris, 18-1¼; 2. Roby, Northwest, 16-1; 3. Williams, Norris, 15-9½; triple jump--1. Middleton, Northwest, 33-7½; 2. Hague, Elkhorn, 33-3½; 3. Williams, Norris, 33; discus throw--1. Hibbert, Seward, 137-9½; 2. Osterhaus, Norris, 126-6; 3. Brown, Norris, 121-4; shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 43-2½; 2. Lajara, Elkhorn North, 36-6; 3. Kircher, Norris, 35-11½.
TURKEY CREEK RELAYS
BOYS TEAM SCORES: McCool Junction 105½, Sterling 90, Pawnee City 72, Meridian 32, Exeter-Milligan 31, Dorchester 22, Hampton 21½, Friend 18½, Lewiston 17, Diller-Odell 15½.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 400 relay--1. McCool Junction, :47.99; 2. Meridian, :49.59; 3. Exeter-Milligan, :49.92; 800 relay--1. Sterling, 1:43.90; 2. Pawnee City, 1:46.50; 3. Hampton, 1:46.60; 1600 relay--1. McCool Junction, 3:52.90; 2. Pawnee City, 3:54.32; 3. Sterling, 4:12.15; 3200 relay--1. McCool Junction, 9:10.60; 2. Pawnee City, 9:47.35; 3. Sterling, 9:59.78; 1600 medley--1. Pawnee City, 4:20.20; 2. Sterling, 4:22.88; 3. Meridian, 4:27.57; first distance medley--1. McCool Junction, 7:58.20; 2. Pawnee City, 8:06.70; 3. Sterling, 8:08.90; second distance medley--1. Pawnee City, 9:37.30; 2. Meridian, 10:06.80; 3. McCool Junction, 10:08.40; 280 shuttle hurdle--1. Sterling, :42.70; 2. Dorchester, :43.90; 3. McCool Junction, :44.90;
high jump relay--T1. Harms, Sterling, 5-8; T1. Girmus, Friend, 5-8; T1. Stark, McCool Junction, 5-8; pole vault relay--T1. Due, Exeter-Milligan, 11; T1. Beversdorf, McCool Junction, 11; 3. Jones, Diller-Odell, 9-6; long jump--1. Stark, McCool Junction, 20-½; 2. Farwell, Pawnee City, 19-7¾; 3. Garretson, McCool Junction, 18-3½; triple jump relay--1. Stark, McCool Junction, 39-8; 2. Goracke, Sterling, 37-1; 3. Baker, Pawnee City, 35-9¼; shot put relay--1. Girmus, Friend, 41-8¾; 2. Richardson, Sterling, 41-4; 3. McDonald, Sterling, 39-10; discus throw relay--1. Richardson, Sterling, 140-3; 2. Salts, Lewiston, 121-10½; 3. Bandt, McCool Junction, 111-1½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: McCool Junction 89, Meridian 85, Dorchester 58, Sterling 58, Pawnee City 55, Exeter-Milligan 36, Hampton 21, Lewiston 10, Friend 3.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 400 relay--1. Meridian, :55.10; 2. McCool Junction, :56.53; 3. Dorchester, :56.87; 800 relay--1. Sterling, 1:59.30; 2. McCool Junction, 2:03.72; 3. Exeter-Milligan, 2:07.19; 1600 relay--1. McCool Junction, 4:43.60; 2. Dorchester, 4:51.31; 3. Exeter-Milligan, 4:54.89; 3200 relay--1. McCool Junction, 11:21.10; 2. Pawnee City, 11:52.96; 3. Meridian, 12:04.56; 1600 sprint medley--1. Meridian, 5:16.12; 2. McCool Junction, 5:16.56; 3. Pawnee City, 5:19.09 first distance medley--1. McCool Junction, 9:48.40; 2. Exeter-Milligan, 9:57.66; 3. Sterling, 10:21.04; second distance medley--1. Pawnee City, 11:59.70; 2. Dorchester, 12:58.18; 3. Exeter-Milligan, 13:16.62; 240 shuttle hurdle--1. Meridian, :44.90; 2. Dorchester, :46.62;
high jump relay--T1. Yates, McCool Junction, 4-10; T1. Schropfer, Meridian, 4-10; T3. de Koning, Pawnee City, 4-6; T3. Sanders, Lewiston, 4-6; pole vault relay--1. Pribyl, Meridian, 9-6; 2. Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 9; 3. Kort, MEridian, 7-6; long jump relay--1. Pribyl, Meridian, 17-1; 2. Richardson, Sterling, 16-1¾; 3. Schweitzer, Dorchester, 14-8¾; triple jump relay--1. Richardson, Sterling, 34-1¾; 2. Kort, Meridian, 30-6; 3. Lehr, Dorchester, 29-5¾; shot put relay--1. Harms, Sterling, 32-1½; 2. Kostecka, Pawnee City, 29-3½; 3. Kotas, Dorchester, 29-1; discus throw relay--1. Janssen, Sterling, 105-8; 2. Kostecka, Pawnee City 97-9, 3. Harms, Sterling, 97.