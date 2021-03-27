Prep track results, 3/27

Track
MILLARD NORTH RELAYS
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 109, Lincoln Southwest 84, Millard South 51½, Millard North 48½, Omaha Skutt 41, Omaha Central 38, Sioux City North 34, Sioux City East 21.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 400 relay--1. Creighton Prep (Gillogly, Bartak, Pargo, Okafor), :43.2; 2. Millard South, 43.9; 3. Millard North, :45.1; 800 relay--1. Creighton Prep (Brown, Jones, Pargo, Bartak), 1:33.0; 2. Millard South, 1:33.2; 3. Omaha Skutt, 1:35.5; 1,600 relay--1. Creighton Prep (Nissen, Rodino, Lanphier, Stessman), 3:34.5; 2. Millard North, 3:35.3; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 3:39.4; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Kempkes, Antinoro, Rinn, Reid), 8:38.8; 2. Omaha Skutt, 8:49.7; 3. Creighton Prep, 8:53.7; 6,400 relay--1. Sioux City North (Kifle, Lohr, Nash, Bouwers), 18:38.3; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 19:24.8; 3. Millard North, 19:57.2; sprint medley relay--1. Sioux City North (Hansen, Moradel, Greenwell, Nash), 3:44.6; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 3:45.1; 3. Millard North, 3:49.3; distance medley relay--1. Creighton Prep (Slagle, Neubauer, Davis, Schmaderer), 11:16.6; 2. Omaha Central, 11:34.9; 3. Milalrd North, 11:46.6; 265 shuttle hurdles--1. Creighton Prep (Okafor, Gillogly, Heck, Buesher), :41.4; 2. Sioux City East, :43.4; 3. Sioux City North, :44.4; 640 shuttle hurdles--1. Creighton Prep (Okafor, Gillogly, Connors, Heck), 1:27.1; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 1:27.7; 3. Millard North, 1:27.8.
shot put--1. Bullion, Omaha Central, 48-9; 2. Flegel, Millard South, 48-0¾; 3. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 48-3½; discus--1. Bullion, Omaha Central, 158-0; 2. Kieny, Creighton Prep, 137-1; 3. Reynolds, Omaha Central, 131-7; high jump--1. Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 5-10; 2. Scheef, Millard South, 5-10; 3. Stressman, Creighton Prep, 5-10; pole vault--1. Lambert, Creighton Prep, 13-6; 2. Dahlman, Lincoln Southwest, 11-0; 3. Boganowski, Millard North, 9-0; long jump--1. Hassenstab, Omaha Skutt, 20-10; 2. Bullock, Creighton Prep, 20-6; 3. Melrose, Omaha Skutt, 20-5; triple jump--1. Hassenstab, Omaha Skutt, 42-10; 2. Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 41-9½; 3. Rice, Millard South, 39-3.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 132, Millard North 101½, Millard South 80½, Omaha Central 44, Sioux City East 32, Omaha Skutt 25, Sioux City North 24, Omaha Mercy 17.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 400 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Huynh, Dilsaver, Rowe, Dirks), :50.2; 2. Sioux City East, :53.3; 3. Omaha Central, :54.0; 800 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Dirks, Dilsaver, Huynh, Coen), 1:49.3; 2. Millard North, 1:53.3; 3. Omaha Central, 1:58.6; 1,600 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Rowe, Coen, Schwartz, Dilsaver), 4:12.8; 2. Millard North, 4:24.9; 3. Omaha Mercy, 4:29.5; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Schwartz, Blehm, Schwensen, Jonson), 10:07.2; 2. Millard North, 10:50.5; 3. Sioux City North, 10:59.2; 6,400 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Coen, Deutsch, Byers, Vacek), 24:01.0; 2. Omaha Skutt, 24:03.0; 3. Sioux City North, 24:13.4; sprint medley relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Wood, Hill, Hohl, Blehm), 4:40.3; 2. Sioux City East, 4:42.5; 3. Millard North, 4:44.3; distance medley relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Smid, Lesoing, Coen, Schwartz), 13:42.0; 2. Millard North, 14:17.7; 3. Millard South, 14:20.4; 240 shuttle hurdles--1. Lincoln Southwest (Rowe, Symonsbergen, Hill, Robinson), :40.0; 2. Millard North, :43.6; 3. Sioux City East, :46.9; 640 shuttle hurdles--1. Lincoln Southwest (Rowe, Hill, Symonsbergen, Robinson), 1:37.5; 2. Millard North, 1:41.8; 3. Omaha Mercy, 1:49.4.
shot put--1. Beachler, Millard North, 41-2; 2. Keiser, Lincoln Southwest, 35-3½; 3. Carroll, Millard South, 34-5¼; discus--1. Beachler, Millard North, 111-3; 2. Fritz, Lincoln Southwest, 101-2; 3. Miller, Sioux City North, 100-8; high jump--1. Martinez, Omaha Central, 5-3; 2. Dirks, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; 3. Lopuyo, Omaha Central, 4-10; pole vault--1. Van Buskirk, Millard North, 7-6; 2. Macy Person, Millard South, 7-0; 3. Louthan, Millard North, 7-0; long jump--1. Laing, Millard South, 17-7¾; 2. Kaasch, Millard South, 17-0¾; 3. bare, Millard South, 16-5½; triple jump--1. Kaasch, Millard South, 37-0¼; 2. Laing, Millard South, 36-1; 3. Thichiot, Omaha Central, 35-1.
BOYS TOWN INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Norris 132, Boys Town 117, Mount Michael 59, Bennington 28, Bishop Neumann, Roncalli 22, Omaha Gross 7, Nebraska City 6.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: long jump--Smith, Boys Town, 20-06¼; shot put--Ballard, Boys Town, 49-11½; high jump--Medill, Norris, 6-02; 60--Smith, Boys Town, :06.86; 60 hurdles--Pendles, Boys Town, :08.55; 220--Walker, Boys Town, :25.88; 440--Cooper, Norris, :56.42; 880--Flanders, Norris, 2:220.76; 1,600--Boonstra, 5:07.88; 3,200--Pittman, Norris, 11:08.63; 1,600--Norris, 3:55.85; 3,200 relay--Mount Michael, 9:27.27; 880 medley--Norris, 1:40.81.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Roncalli/Duchesne 142, Norris 89, Omaha Gross 55, Boys Town 42, Bishop Neumann 29, Bennington 29, Nebraska City 2.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: long jump--Connealy, Omaha Gross, 15-09; shot put--Kircher, Norris, 36-05; high jump--Connealy, Omaha Gross, 4-06; 60--Vaughn, Roncalli/Duchesne, :07.93; 60 hurdles--Schroeder, Roncalli/Duchesne, :10.89; 220--Knobbe, Roncalli/Duchesne, :29.61; 440--Smith, Roncalli/Duchesne, 1:07.61; 880--Nipp, Roncalli/Duchesne, 2:43.02; 1,600--Thomas, Norris, 6:05.01; 3,200--Wentz, Roncalli/Duchesne, 13:27.06; 1,600 relay--Roncalli/Duchesne, 4:42.61; 3,200 relay--Roncalli/Duchesne, 11:16.67; 880 medley--Roncalli/Duchesne, 2:00.95.
FAIRBURY INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Seward 89, York 69, Lincoln Lutheran 55, Elkhorn 53, Beatrice 53, Elkhorn North 44, Fillmore Central 43½, Superior 34, Crete 33, David City 27½, Fairbury 15, Conestoga 11.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Rodriguez, Beatrice, :11.23; 2. Collingham, York, :11.55; 3. Jurgens, Beatrice, :11.62; 200--1. Denker, David City, :22.73; 2. Rodriguez, Beatrice, :22.75; 3. Miller, Superior, :23.43; 400--1. Schanou, Seward, :52.92; 2. Deanker, David City, :54.76; 3. Duncan, Seward, :56.16; 800--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:11.09; 2. Maciel, Fillmore Central, 2:13.46; 3. Otterberg, Elkhorn, 2:13.92; 1,600--1. Pinneo, York, 4:54.37; 2. Nichols, Fillmore Central, 4:56.49; 3. Coltvet, Elkhorn, 5:09.23; 3,200--1. Pinneo, York, 10:40.68; 2. Nottingham, Seward, 10:40.81; 3. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 11:25.26; 110 hurdles--1. Krieser, Crete, :16.06; 2. Horner, Elkhorn North, :16.13; 3. Miller, Superior, :16.74; 300 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :43.43; 2. Krieser, Crete, :44.40; 3. Norman, Elkhorn North, :45.19; 400 relay--1. Elkhorn, :46.56; 2. Superior, 46.91; 3. Seward, :47.17; 1,600 relay--1. Seward, 3:41.24; 2. Lincoln Lutheran, 3:41.37; 3. Elkhorn North, 3:47.95; 3,200 relay--1. Fillmore Central, 9:11.96; 2. Lincoln Lutheran, 9:25.09; 3. Beatrice, 9:46.41; high jump--1. Starr, Fairbury, 6-04; 2. Rodriguez, Beatrice, 6-02; 3. Bills, Elkhorn, J6-02; pole vault--1. Collingham, York, 12-00; 2. Knott, Seward, J12-00; 3. Witulski, Beatrice, 11-06; long jump--1. Duncan, Seward, 20-05; 2. Newman, York, 20-01¼; 3. Heusinkvelt, Superior, 19-11; discus--1. Dickey, Seward, 2. Marr, Lincoln Lutheran, 3. Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran, 136-10; shot put--1. Betz, Elkhorn, 49-01½; 2. Asche, Fillmore Central, 46-06½; 3. Marr, Lincoln Lutheran; triple jump--1. Jilg, York, 38-07; 2. Linhart, York, 37-00¾; 3. Brooks, Seward, 36-08.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: York 77, Seward 72, Elkhorn North 70, Elkhorn 52, David City 51, Fairbury 50, Superior 42, Lincoln Lutheran 36, Beatrice 36, Crete 23, Conestoga 16, Fillmore Central 2.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.54; 2. Dalton, Elkhorn, :13.12; 3. Gardner, Superior, :13.15; 200--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :26.88; 2. Gardner, Superior, :27.62; 3. Dalton, Elkhorn, :27.65; 400--1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 1:03.02; 2. Lierman, Fairbury, 1:05.20; 3. Mahoney, Beatrice, 1:06.29; 800--1. Hirschfeld, York, 2:31.02; 2. Prince, Elkhorn North, 2:31.17; 3. Portwine, York, 2:33.21; 1,600--1. Hirshfeld, York, 5:28.27; 2. Portwine, York, 5:29.74 3. Parriott, Conestoga, 5:44.17; 3,200--1. Stuckey, York, 12:08.40; 2. Parriott, Conestoga, 12:36.38; 3. Beisel, Seward, 12:46.52; 100 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :15.82; 2. Mans, Fairbury, :16.85; 3. Huss, Fairbury, :17.13; 300 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 49.22; 2. Mans, Fairbury, 53.15; 3. Kratochvil, Seward, :53.50; 400 relay--1. David City, 52.40; 2. Seward, :53.86; 3. Elkhorn, 54.69; 1,600 relay--1. Elkhorn North, 4:22.13; 2. Elkhorn, 4:26.44; 3. Seward, 4:30.72; 3,200 relay--1. York, 10:53.52; 2. Beatrice, 10:58.14; 3. Elkhorn North, 11:03.07; high jump--1. Meyer, Seward, 5-00; 2. Ringler, Seward, 4-10; 3. Newton, Crete, J4-10; pole vault--1. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 9-06; 2. Driewer, York, J9-06; 3. Ohlde, Fairbury, 9-00; long jump--1. Gardner, Superior, 17-00; 2. Ringler, Seward, 16-04; 3. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 16-02; discus--1. Meyer, Superior, 132-00; 2. Hoblyn, York, 117-10; 3. Vandenburg, David City, 111-09; shot put--1. Wohlgemuth, Lincoln Lutheran, 39-01; 2. Vandenburg, David City, 34-05; 3. Meyer, Superior, 33-11; triple jump--1. Couch, David City, 35-01; 2. Thomas, Elkhorn, J35-01; 3. Lierman, Fairbury, 32-11½.