Prep track results, 3/26

Track
MILLARD NORTH RELAYS
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 130, Millard North 109, Creighton Prep 90⅓, Omaha Skutt 60, Millard South 45, Sioux City West 16⅔, Sioux City North 2.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 1,600 relay--Lincoln Southwest (Olson, Bonnie, Antinoro, Myers), 19:47.25; 800 relay--Millard North (Schultz, Hawes, Powers, Goldsmith), 8:23.75; 200 relay--Creighton Prep (Lanphier, Jackson, Nissen, Jones), 1:32.25; 65 shuttle relay--Millard North (Laing, Hupka, Hunsaker, Stursma), :38.63; distance relay--Creighton Prep (Nizzi, Noon, Neubauer, Weber), 11:32.17; 100 relay--Lincoln Southwest (Stamps, Sander, Ling, Leader), :43.40; 100 relay unified--Millard South (Scheef, Meckna, Ortiz, Woolridge), 1:10.90; sprint relay--Lincoln Southwest (Welch, Leader, Stroup, Meyers), 3:50.37; 160 shuttle hurdles relay--Creighton Prep (Buss, Vedral, Buescher, Kieny), 1:26.40; 400 relay--Creighton Prep (Jackson, Johnson, Lanphier, Nissen), 3:34.20.
Shot put--Kieny, Creighton Prep, 56-7½; discus--Kieny, Creighton Prep, 153-1; high jump--Helms, Lincoln Southwest, 6-0; pole vault--Headrick, Millard South, 11-6; long jump--Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 21-1½; triple jump--Dvorak, Omaha Skutt, 40-4½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 164, Millard North 97, Millard South 79, Omaha Skutt 39, Omaha Central 38, Sioux City West 19, Omaha Mercy 11, Sioux City North 7.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 1,600 relay--Lincoln Southwest (Coen, Deutsch, Byers, Vacek), 23:29.90; 800 relay--Lincoln Southwest (Blehm, Schmidt, Kafka, Rinn), 10:09.83; 200 relay--Sioux City West (Harris, Duax, Heard, Juhnke), 1:47.10; 60 shuttle hurdles--Lincoln Southwest (Rowe, Schuster, Symonsbergen, Hill), :39.60; distance relay--Lincoln Southwest (Deutsch, Lesoing, Rinn, Coen), 13:27.42; 100 relay--Lincoln Southwest (Reiling, Oeling, Wood, Bretschneider), :51.61; sprint relay--Lincoln Southwest (Ottman, Wood, Tomlin, Schwartz), 4:45.96; 160 shuttle hurdles--Lincoln Southwest (Rowe, Schuster, Robinson, Hill), 1:35.74; 400 relay--Lincoln Southwest (Hohl, Schwartz, Blehm, Rowe), 4:14.26.
Shot put--Beachler, Millard North, 39-7¼; discus--Beachler, Millard North, 119-4; high jump--Martinez, Omaha Central, 5-2; pole vault--Watermeier, Lincoln Southwest, 11-0; long jump--Kaasch, Millard South, 16-10¼; triple jump--Kaasch, Millard South, 36-4.
FAIRBURY INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 117, Elkhorn 70, Seward 58, Crete 56, Lincoln Lutheran 53, David City 37, Superior 36, Beatrice 28, Fairbury 25, Sandy Creek 20, Fillmore Central 15, York 11, Conestoga 1.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100-1. Ortiz, Crete, :11.40; 2. Mountain, Elkhorn, :11.43; 3. Kracl, Crete, :11.57; 200--1. Denker, David City, :22.44; 2. McKay, David City, :23.56; 3. Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, :23.60; 400--1. Denker, David City, :52.29; 2. Carel, Fairbury, :52.69; 3. Rinn, Elkhorn North, :53.93; 800--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:10.85; 2. Ryker Pithan, 2:11.77; 3. Wertz, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:12.64; 1,600--1. Walters, Elkhorn, 4:44.52; 2. Pithan, Elkhorn North, 4:47.40; 3. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 4:47.95; 3,200--1. Nottingham, Seward, 10:27.47; 2. Jarosik, Sandy Creek, 10:37.28; 3. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 10:45.89; 110 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :15.46; 2. Miller, Superior, :15.62; 3. Buxton, Fairbury, :16.96; 300 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :41.50; 2. Miller, Superior, :41.58; 3. Sukup, Seward, :44.54; 100 relay--1. Crete (J. Kracl, I. Kracl, Willey, Ortiz), :44.20; 2. Elkhorn, :44.51; 3. Superior, :45.16; 400 relay--1. Elkhorn North (Norman, Young, Rinn, Curry), 3:43.50; 2. Elkhorn, 3:43.80; 3. Seward, 3:45.01; 800 relay--1. Seward (Dyer, Peery, Classen, Nottingham), 8:38.84; 2. Lincoln Lutheran, 8:57.32; 3. Elkhorn North, 9:03.38.
High jump--1. Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-7; 2. Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran, 6-0; 3. Curry, Elkhorn North, 5-8; pole vault--1. Knott, Seward, 14-0; 2. Witulski, Beatrice, 12-0; 3. Hill, Seward, 12-0; long jump--1. Witulski, Beatrice, 21-7; 2. Willey, Crete, 20-11½; 3. Olds, Fairbury, 20-1; discus--1. Schnakenberg, Superior, 153-9; 2. Bessler, Crete, 152-8; 3. Betz, Elkhorn, 143-5; shot put--1. Ninete, Elkhorn, 49-6½; 2. Thomas, Elkhorn North, 49-0; 3. Bessler, Crete, 48-7; triple jump--1. Johnson, Elkhorn North, 40-1½; 2. Orgibold, Elkhorn North, 39-4½; 3. Young, Elkhorn North, 38-10¾.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 110, Beatrice 79, Seward 59, Elkhorn 50, Superior 46, Lincoln Lutheran 39, David City 38, York 36, Fairbury 33, Sandy Creek 18, Conestoga 8, Fillmore Central 6, Crete 5.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.78; 2. Hatch, Sandy Creek, :12.91; 3. Gardner, Superior, :13.02; 200--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :26.67; 2. Gardner, Superior, :26.95; 3. Schnoor, Elkhorn, :27.22; 400--1. Swanson, Beatrice, 1:03.65; 2. Larsen, Elkhorn, 1:05.05; 3. Prince, Elkhorn, 1:05.43; 800--Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:25.44; 2. Ford, Elkhorn North, 2:34.73; 3. Frerichs, Beatrice, 2:36.22; 1,600--Hirschfeld, York, 5:22.91; 2. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 5:34.15; 3. Ford, Elkhorn North, 5:42.07; 3,200--1. Karmazin, 11:52.60; 2. Stuckey, York, 11:56.46; 3. Greisen, Seward, 12:26.25; 100 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :15.19; 2. Mans, Fairbury, :16.87; 3. Huss, Fairbury, :16.96; 300 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :46.32; 2. Eickmeier, David City, :51.73; 3. Miller, Seward, :51.84; 100 relay--1. Beatrice (Schwisow, Barnard, Roeder, Mahoney), :51.93; 2. Lincoln Lutheran, :52.28; 3. David City, :52.50; 400 relay--Elkhorn North (Sachs, Prince, Stodden, Heaney), 4:10.29; 2. Elkhorn, 4:19.89; 3. Seward, 4:27.59; 800 relay--1. Beatrice (Swanson, Frerichs, Leners, Perrett), 10:33.14; 2. Elkhorn, 10:37.33; 3. York, 10:44.14.
High jump--1. Miller, Seward, 5-4; 2. Heaney, Elkhorn North, 5-2; 3. Zimmerman, Conestoga, 4-10; pole vault--1. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 10-6; 2. Lierman, Fairbury, 10-0; 3. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 10-0; long jump--Gardner, Superior, 17-7; 2. Hatch, Sandy Creek, 16-8½; 3. Wilson, Elkhorn North, 16-3½; discus--1. Meyer, Superior, 139-10; 2. Hibbert, Seward, 117-0; 3. Viger, Seward, 111-3; shot put--1. Meyer, Superior, 37-3; 2. Lajara, Elkhorn North, 36-2; 3. Hibbert, Seward, 35-1½; triple jump--1. Couch, David City, 36-8¾; 2. Kosmos, Beatrice, 34-3¾; 3. Hague, Elkhorn, 33-9.
DOANE INDOOR INVITE
From Friday
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Millard West 105, Lincoln North Star 84, Bellevue West 63, Papillion-La Vista South 58, Columbus 55, Omaha Westside 52, Elkhorn South 47.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 60--Okafor, Omaha Westside, :7.08; 200--Okafor, Omaha Westside, :23.28; 400--Okafor, Omaha Westside, :52.34; 800--Kirchner, Millard West, 2:00.90; 1,600--Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:18.51; 3,200--Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 10:05.98; 4x400--Lincoln North Star, 3:37.76; 4x800--Millard West, 8:10.47; 60 hurdles--Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :8.58; high jump--Cauble, Millard West, 6-4; pole vault--Marking, Columbus, 13-0; long jump--Cauble, Millard West, 21-1¾; triple jump--Hines, Bellevue West, 40-8; shot put--Jenkins, Bellevue West, 51-10; discus--Frederick, Papillion-La Vista South 153-5.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Millard West 102, Papillion-La Vista South 90, Omaha Westside 79⅓, Elkhorn South 75⅔, Columbus 45, Bellevue West 4, Lincoln North Star 26.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 60--Pham, Papillion-La Vista South, :8.01; 200--Davis, Omaha Westside, :26.08; 400--Millard, Millard West, 1:00.72; 800--Sievers, Elkhorn South, 2:18.60; 1,600--Miner, Omaha Westside, 4:57.63; 3,200--Beaudin, Millard West, 11:44.43; 4x400--Elkhorn South, 4:24.87; 4x800--Millard West, 10:06.82; 60 hurdles--Pham, Papillion-La Vista South, :9.60; high jump--Hopkins, Millard West, 5-5; pole vault--Kimpson, Papillion-La Vista South 11-2; long jump--Davis, Omaha Westside, 18-4; triple jump--Henry, Elkhorn South, 34-5½; shot put--Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 41-3; discus--Thiem, Elkhorn South, 104-2.