Prep track results, 3/25

Track
NORTHEAST RELAYS
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: Long jump--1. Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 20-8½; 2. Kuehn, Lincoln High, 20-3; 3. Sikes, Grand Island, 20-2½; discus--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 166-5; 2. Burton, Lincoln Southeast, 145-6; 3. Vavrina, Lincoln Southeast, 125-1; shot put--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 52-9½; 2. Tassemeyer, Lincoln Pius X, 49-7½; 3. Chrisman, Grand Island, 46-6; high jump--1. Br. Boudreau, Lincoln Southeast, 5-8; 2. Voss, Lincoln Southeast, 5-8; 3. Ba. Boudreau, Lincoln Southeast, 5-8; pole vault--1. Koolen, Lincoln Southeast, 15-0; 2. Mendoza, Fremont, 14-0; 3. Sellon, Fremont, 13-6; triple jump--1. Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 44-11; 2. Sextro, Grand Island, 40-9; 3. Aden, Grand Island, 40-7¾;
6,400 relay--1. Fremont (Waters, Fritz, Garcia, Torres), 19:17.63; 2. Lincoln East, 19:31.99; 3. Grand Island, 19:57.55; 110 hurdles--1. Mendoza, Fremont, :16.59; 2. Ridder, Lincoln East, :16.72; 3. Walter, Fremont, :16.91; 3,200 relay--1. Grand Island (Hurley, Sindelar, Thompkins, Wiegert), 8:42.73; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 8:43.28; 3. Fremont, 8:44.87; 1,600 sprint relay--1. Fremont (Moore, Cunnings, Sellon, Waters), 3:42.51; 2. Lincoln Southeast, 3:50.40; 3. Lincoln High, 3:56.00; 400 relay--1. Lincoln East (Stephenson, McCray, Makinson, Berstler), :44.18; 2. Lincoln Southeast, :45.66; 3. Lincoln Pius X, :46.02; 4x135 shuttle hurdle relay--1. Fremont, :53.18; 2. Lincoln Pius X, :53.39; 3. Lincoln East, :54.40; distance medley--1. Fremont (Miller, Baker, Taylor, Wagner), 10:44.94; 800 sprint relay--1. Fremont (LaDay, Avalos, Cunnings, Moore), 1:42.45; 2. Lincoln Southeast, 1:42.59; 3. Lincoln Northeast, 1:45.23; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Baker, Miller, Wagner, Taylor), 3:35.66; 2. Lincoln East, 3:36.17; 3. Grand Island, 3:40.92.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: Long jump--Ventling-Brown, Lincoln East, 16-1¾; 2. Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, 15-7; 3. Cooper, Fremont, 15-5; discus--1. Barrientos, Grand Island, 111-10; 2. Dowty, Fremont, 108-11; 3. Farmer, Lincoln High, 102-6; shot put--1. Novacek, Kearney, 39-8; 2. Barrientos, Grand Island, 37-3½; 3. Kinning, Fremont, 37-0; high jump--1. Sadler, Lincoln Northeast, 5-0; 2. Vaughn, Fremont, 4-8; 3. Skiles, Kearney, 4-8; pole vault--1. Newill, Fremont, 39-6; 2. Stumpff, Lincoln East, 39-6; 3. Bespalec, Kearney, 38-6; triple jump--1. Rich, Kearney, 33-8½; 2. Lechtenberger, Lincoln Southeast, 32-7 1/2; 3. Mach, Lincoln Pius X, 31-10½.
6,400 relay--1. Fremont (Dahl, Wagner, Hemmer, Nan), 21:49.23; 2. Lincoln East, 21:54.40; 3. Kearney, 22:42.70; 100 hurdles--1. Vedral, Lincoln Pius X, :15.19; 2. Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :16.07; 2. Smith, Lincoln East, :17.37; 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (McCabe, Glause, Hemmer, Dillon), 10:28.53; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 10:34.06; 3. Lincoln East, 10:37.22; 1,600 sprint relay--1. Lincoln High (Nyawarga, DeFrand, Funnah, Agena), 4:31.09; 2. Fremont, 4:36.31; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 4:50.38; 400 relay--1. Lincoln Pius X (Dalton, Vedral, Gabel, Campos), :51.63; 2. Fremont, :51.89; 3. Lincoln Southeast, :53.08; 4x131 shuttle hurdle relay--1. Lincoln Pius X, :58.70; 2. Kearney, :59.93; 3. Grand Island, 1:00.14; distance medley--1. Fremont (Dillon, Glause, Bracker, Dahl), 12:40.55; 2. Lincoln East, 13:14.84; 3. Kearney, 13:37.09; 800 sprint medley--1. Fremont (Gleason, Meyer, Cooper, Sheppard), 1:55.76; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (McCabe, Gleason, Hemmer, Bracker), 4:14.20; 2. Lincoln East, 4:24.05; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 4:26.82.