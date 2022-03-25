Prep track results, 3/25

Track
DOANE INDOOR INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn South 101, Omaha Westside 72, Millard West 71, Papillion-La Vista South 62, Lincoln North Star 54, Bellevue West 46, Columbus 30, Omaha North 28.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 60--Dingman, Omaha Westside, :7.04; 200--Bretz, Omaha Westside, :23.55; 400--Okafor, Omaha Westside, :53.72; 800--Plante, Elkhorn South, 2:03.58; 1,600--Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:19.38; 3,200--Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 10:07.44; 60 hurdles--Wiese, Papillion-La Vista South, :8.85; 4x400--Millard West, 3:32.23; 4x800--Lincoln North Star, 8:26.10; shot put--Luellen, Omaha Westside, 49-11½; discus--Haberman, Omaha Westside, 142-11½; high jump--Nelson, Elkhorn South, 6-9; pole vault--Butler, Papillion-La Vista South, 15-0; long jump--Hoesing, Elkhorn South, 20-8; triple jump--Davis, Papillion-La Vista South, 42-2¼.
People are also reading…
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Millard West 136, Papillion-La Vista South 127½, Columbus 56, Omaha Westside 50, Elkhorn South 35, Lincoln North Star 27½, Bellevue West 26, Omaha North 7.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 60--Fontana, Papillion-La Vista South, :8.00; 200--Davies, Omaha Westside, :26.49; 400--Tuls, Columbus, 1:01.65; 800--Deleon, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:28.06; 1,600--Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 5:10.95; 3,200--Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 11:12.57; 60 hurdles--Adams, Millard West, :9.19; 4x400--Millard West, 4:16.32; 4x800--Papillion-La Vista South, 10:09.98; shot put--Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 36-9; discus--Secora, Omaha Westside, 96-07; high jump--Hopkins, Millard West, 5-2; pole vault--Kimpson, Papillion-La Vista South, 9-0; long jump--Holl, Millard West, 18-2; triple jump--Thiyang, Papillion-La Vista South 37-1.
ASHLAND ROTARY CLUB INVITE
At Ashland-Greenwood
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Wahoo 93½, Platteview 90, Syracuse 75, Nebraska City 58, Ashland-Greenwood 56, Lincoln Christian 50½, Brownell-Talbot 29, Tekamah-Herman 24, Falls City 20
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Edmonds, Wahoo, :11.60; 2. Swahn, Wahoo, :11.61; 3. Nelson, Nebraska City, :11.79; 200--1. Stewart, Platteview, :23.26; 2. Rudie, Platteview, :24.23; 3. Upton, Ashland-Greenwood, :24.43; 400--1. Rudie, Platteview, :51.80; 2. Fisher, Lincoln Christian, :53.70; 3. Grafelman, Brownell-Talbot, :54.50; 800--1. Feauto, Lincoln Christian, 2:13.32; 2. Schinzel, Brownell-Talbot, 2:13.92; 3. Fisher, Lincoln Christian, 2:13.53; 1600--1. Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 4:55.00; 2. Houghton, Nebraska City, 5:03.88; 3. Raszler, Platteview, 5:06.80; 3200--1. Raszler, Platteview, 11:04.10; 2. Houghton, Nebraska City, 11:09.20; 3. Rico, Nebraska City, 11:14.00; 110 hurdles--1. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :15.16; 2. Bennett, Syracuse, :18.29; 3. Booth, Tekamah-Herman, :18.78; 300 hurdles--1. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :44.20; 2. Bennett, Syracuse, :44.97; 3. Voorhees, Syracuse, :45.42; 400 relay--1. Platteview (Golda, Rudie, Kuhl, Stewart), :45.67; 2. Wahoo (Hurt, Bordovsky, Borchers, Smart), :46.20; 3. Ashland-Greenwood (West, Upton, Fortney, Shepard), :46.73; 1600 relay--1. Platteview (Millikan, Alexander, Rudie, Stewart), 3:40.35; 2. Brownell-Talbot (Eversole, Cohen, Grafelman, Schinzel), 3:47.98; 3. Syracuse (Peteren, Voorhees, Bischoff, Bennett), 3:55.46; 3200 relay--1. Nebraska City (Adanza, Houghton, Rico, Fritch), 9:29.03; 2. Wahoo (Shellito, Babst, Adamec, Harris), 9:29.49; 3. Lincoln Christian (Feauto, Paulsen, Wagner, Herrera), 9:46.32;
high jump--1. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 6; T2. Wienk, Platteview, 5-10; T2. Lipscomb, Syracuse, 5-10; long jump--1. Swahn, Wahoo, 20-6½; 2. Edmonds, Wahoo, 20; 3. Bischoff, Syracuse, 18-11½; triple jump--1. Williams, Tekamah-Herman, 40-2¼; 2. Cannon, Syracuse, 37-10½; 3. Shellito, Wahoo, 37-2½; discus throw--1. Lavaley, Wahoo, 144-6; 2. Voorhees, Syracuse, 124-11; 3. Fjell, Platteview, 118-07; shot put--1. Otteman, Nebraska City, 46-6; 2. Nolte, Falls City, 45-9; 3. Lavaley, Wahoo, 45.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Syracuse 133, Platteview 102, Falls City 85, Lincoln Christian 77, Ashland-Greenwood 39, Nebraska City 23, Brownell-Talbot 16, Tekamah-Herman 11, Wahoo 10.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Thompson, Falls City, :12.67; 2. Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, :13.09; 3. Stanley, Syracuse, :13.32; 200--1. Thompson, Falls City, :27.37; 2. Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, :27.61; 3. Derby, Platteview, :28.85; 400--1. Bratt, Lincoln Christian, 1:06.14; 2. Tagel, Platteview, 1:07.30; 3. Harrah, Nebraska City, 1:10.28; 800--1. Meyer, Syracuse, 2:39.82; 2. Stewart, Platteview, 2:44.09; 3. Schneider, Lincoln Christian, 2:45.38; 1600--1. Lawrence, Platteview, 6:14.12; 2. Stewart, Platteview, 6:20.13; 3. Clarke, Platteview, 6:26.29; 3200--1. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 12:06.70; 2. Clarke, Platteview, 13:13.30; 3. Goeberl, Syracuse, 14.27.90; 110 hurdles--1. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :15.16; 2. Bennett, Syracuse, :18.29; 3. Booth, Tekamah-Herman, :18.78; 300 hurdles--1. Stanley, Syracuse, :51.08; 2. Birch, Brownell-Talbot, :53.14; 3. Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, :55.18; 400 relay--1. Syracuse (Sisco, Knox, Ke. Stanley, Ka. Stanley), :53.81; 2. Falls City (Kirkendall, Kreifels, Thomas, Thompson), :54.43; 3. Ashland-Greenwood (Harms, Sargent, Gerdes, Laughlin), :55.03; 1600 relay--1. Platteview (Tagel, Wiebelhaus, Clarke, Lawrence), 4:28.68; 2. Syracuse (Sisco, Ke. Stanley, Ka. Stanley, Meyer), 4:29.52; 3. Lincoln Christian (Rexilius, Daniell, Avila, Bratt), 4:35.13; 3200 relay--1. Lincoln Christian (Cooley, Dallman, Kassebaym, Schneider), 11:35.43; 2. Syracuse (Sisco, Ortiz, Noerrlinger, Brammier), 11:36.91; 3. Ashland-Greenwood (Comstock, Fangmeyer, Grell, Johnson), 11:54.86;
high jump--1. Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-2; 2. Kirkendall, Falls City, 4-10; 3. Kreifels, Falls City, 4-8; long jump--1. Ka. Stanley, Syracuse, 17-½; 2. Knox, Syracuse, 15-10; 3. Jeffrey, Platteview, J15-10; triple jump--1. Jones, Falls City, 34-5½; 2. Jeffrey, Platteview, 33-2½; 3. Meyer, Syracuse, 32-6½; discus throw--1. Vollertson, Syracuse, 106-4; 2. Karschner, Platteview, 105-2; 3. Kirchhoff, Syracuse, 98-2; shot put--1. Vollertson, Syracuse, 37-6; 2. Roberts, Syracuse, 33-2½; 3. Nolte, Falls City, 32-4.