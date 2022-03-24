Prep track results, 3/24

Track
NORTHEAST RELAYS
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 110 hurdles--1. Matter, Lincoln Pius X, :15.78; 2. Walter, Fremont, :15.91; 3. Staab, Lincoln Pius X, :16.04; 400 relay--1. Lincoln Pius X (Dustin, Staab, Voss, Springer), :44.85; 2. Lincoln Southeast, :45.55; 3. Lincoln East, :45.62; 400 throwers relay--1. Lincoln Northeast, :50.43; 2. Lincoln Southeast, :52.41; 3. Lincoln Pius X, :57.04; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Moore, Sellon, Torres, Baker), 3:30.97; 2. Lincoln East, 3:34.52; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 3:35.78; 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (Torres, Pleskac, Ladd, Sund), 8:34.53; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 8:45.16; 3. Lincoln East, 9:05.69; 6,400 relay--1. Fremont (Gonzalez, Miller, Taylor, Waters), 18:42.80; 2. Lincoln East, 18:50.55; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 19:08.39; 100-100-200-400 relay--Lincoln High (Leuty, Ngoyi, Hutchinson, Kwiatkowski), 1:38.67; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 1:42.58; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 1:43.77; 200-200-400-800 relay--Lincoln High (Leuty, Hutchinson, Kwiatkowski, Burks), 3:49.28; 2. Fremont, 3:57.44; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 3:57.80; 1,200-400-800-1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Baker, Miller, Taylor, Waters), 10:38.58; 2. Lincoln East, 11:01.55; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 11:23.62.
Shot put--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 53-3; 2. Anthony, Lincoln Southeast, 46-11; 3. Gottula, Lincoln Southeast, 46-10½; discus--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 151-4; 2. Lemay, Lincoln Northeast, 138-8; 3. Bluhm, Lincoln Southeast, 136-4; high jump--1. McCulley, Lincoln High, 5-10; 2. Walter, 5-8; 3. Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 5-6; pole vault--1. Sellon, Fremont, 14-0; 2. Flodman, Lincoln East, 13-0; 3. Hudak, Lincoln East, 11-6; long jump--1. Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 22-4½; 2. Moore, Fremont, 20-7½; 3. Stephenson, Lincoln East, 20-5; triple jump--1. Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 47-10; 2. Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 44-3½; 3. Diu, Lincoln High, 40-0.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100 hurdles--1. Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :15.02; 2. Songster, Lincoln Northeast, :15.53; 3. Mihm, Kearney, :16.78; 400 relay--1. Fremont (Cooper, Glause, Sheppard, Gleason), :51.56; 2. Lincoln East, :53.46; 3. Lincoln Pius X, :53.64; 400 throwers relay--1. Lincoln Pius X (Tlamka, Andreasen, Adams, Decker), 1:04.63; 2. Lincoln Southeast, 1:05.57; 3. Grand Island, 1:07.79; 1,600 relay--1. Lincoln Pius X (Chapman, Prichard, Dalton, Campos), 4:08.05; 2. Fremont, 4:14.49; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 4:27.40; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Pius X (Chapman, Prichard, Doering, Dalton), 10:16.20; 2. Fremont, 10:25.24; 3. Lincoln East, 11:15.38; 6,400 relay--1. Lincoln East (Murray, Herzberg, Svehla, Wissing), 22:37.47; 2. Kearney, 22:08.62; 3. Fremont, 23:26; 100-100-200-400 relay--1. Fremont (Cooper, Sheppard, Gleason, Dillon), 1:54.37; 2. Lincoln High, 2:00.99; 3. Kearney, 2:04.24; 200-200-400-800 relay--1. Fremont (Hanson, Sookram, Dalton, Dahl), 4:27.73; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 4:50.40; 3. Kearny, 4:58.84; 1,200-400-800-1,600 relay--1. Lincoln East (Herzberg, Svehla, Wissing, Murray), 13:16.31; 2. Kearney, 13:27.58; 3. Fremont, 14:09.54.
Shot put--1. Kinning, Fremont, 38-1; 2. Skeen, Kearney, 37-4½; 3. Knigge, Fremont, 37-3; discus--1. Decker, Lincoln Pius X, 114-11; 2. Dowty, Fremont, 112-10; 3. Adams, Lincoln East, 109-10; high jump--1. Freudenberg, Lincoln Southeast, 5-0; 2. Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, 5-0; 3. Sadler, Lincoln Northeast, 4-8; pole vault--1. Newill, Fremont, 10-0; 2. Bespalec, Kearney, 9-0; 3. Hudak, Lincoln East, 9-0; long jump--1. Lesiak, Lincoln Pius X, 16-6½; 2. Musiel, Lincoln East, 16-5¾; 3. Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, 16-1¾; triple jump--1. Hinken, Grand Island, 34-9; 2. Rich, Kearney, 34-2¾; 3. Lechtenberger, Lincoln Southeast, 32-8.
PIONEER INDOOR MEET
Wednesday's results
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Falls City SH 115, Tri County 84, Sterling 52, Johnson-Brock 49, Southern 37, Lourdes CC 26, HTRS 20, Friend 14, Diller-Odell 11, Lewiston 2
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 60--1. Bradley, Southern, :07.20; 2. Gravatt, Johnson-Brock, :07.45; 3. Lee, Lourdes CC, :07.54; 200--1. Bradley, Southern, :23.80; 2. Lewandowski, Tri County, :24.71; 3. Maloley, Pawnee City, :24.78; 400--1. Bradley, Southern, :54.32; 2. Lewandowski, Tri County, :55.80; 3. Jordan, Falls City SH, :56.96; 800--1. Siems, Tri County, 2:13.23; 2. Farwell, Pawnee City, 2:14.18; 3. J. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 2:16.10; 1600--1. Siems, Tri County, 5:06.55; 2. Gyhra, Pawnee City, 5:12.20; 3. Maguire, Southern, 5:15.50; 3200--1. Holtmeier, Tri County, 11:24.70; 2. Harms, Sterling, 11:55.68; 3. McHenry, Pawnee City, 11:56.63; 60 hurdles--1. Simon, Falls City SH, :09.71; 2. Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, :09.75; 3. Goracke, Sterling, 10:14; 800 relay--1. Johnson-Brock, 1:40.27; 2. Falls City SH, 1:41.88; 3. Tri County, 1:42.36; 1600--1. Tri County, 3:49.63; 2. Falls City SH, 3:52.05; 3. Pawnee City, 3:52.79; 3200--1. Pawnee City, 9:14.24; 2. Falls City SH, 9:26.92; 3. Sterling, 9:36.47;
high jump--1. Girmus, Friend, 6-2; 2. J. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 6; 3. Harms, Sterling, 5-10; pole vault--1. Catlin, Falls City SH, 11; 2. Jones, Diller-Odell, 10; 3. Leech, HTRS, 9-6; long jump--1. Lee, Lourdes CC, 20-8¼; 2. Dunn, Falls City SH, 18-11¼; 3. J. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 18-10¾; triple jump--1. Lee, Lourdes CC, 42-1¼; 2. Siems, Tri County, 40-4¼; 3. Parriott, Johnson-Brock, 37-6½; shot put--1. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 50-3¼; 2. Richardson, Sterling, 45-5¼; 3. Schawang, Falls City SH, 43-1½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Tri County, 90, Lourdes CC 77, Sterling 75, Pawnee City 68, Falls City SH 45, Johnson-Brock 38, HTRS 31, Lewiston 21, Diller-Odell 17.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 60--1. Ludemann, Sterling, :08.28; 2. Fulton, Lourdes CC, :08.77; 3. Olsen, Lourdes CC, :08.81; 200--1. Richardson, Sterling, :28.05; 2. Ludemann, Sterling, :28.48; 3. Denner, Diller-Odell, :29.73; 400--1. Clark, Tri County, 1:07.37; 2. Denner, Diller-Odell, 1:08.18; 3. Lytle, Pawnee City, 1:08.52; 800--1. Madison, Lourdes CC, 2:48.99; 2. Strein, Tri County, 2:50.46; 3. Peters, Tri County, 2:52.10; 1600--1. Lytle, Pawnee City, 6:05.51; 2. Simon, Falls City SH, 6:41.36; 3. Baker, Tri County, 6:47.20; 3200--1. Simon, Falls City SH, 14:03.49; 2. Madison, Lourdes CC, 14:05.12; 3. Baker, Tri County, 14:31.84; 60 hurdles--1. Richardson, Sterling, :09.72; 2. Weyers, Lewiston, :11.31; 3. Knippelmeyer, Johnson-Brock, :11.32; 800 relay--1. Lourdes CC, 1:57.41; 2. Sterling, 2:02.59; 3. Tri County, 2:04.83; 1600 relay--1. Tri County, 4:46.57; 2. Lourdes CC, 4:52.21; 3. Pawnee City, 4:53.17; 3200 relay--1. Pawnee City, 11:14.74; 2. Tri County, 11:20.76; 3. Johnson-Brock, 11:58.86;
high jump--1. Meyer, Lourdes CC, 5; 2. Sanders, Lewiston, 4-8; 3. de Koning, Pawnee City, 4-8; pole vault--1. Howe, HTRS, 7-6; 2. Fender, Pawnee City, 7; 3. Hutfles, Falls City SH, 6-6; 4. Fankhauser, HTRS, 6; long jump--1. Box, Lourdes CC, 16-2; 2. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 15-4¼; 3. Hahn, Johnson-Brock, 14-7½; triple jump--1. Richardson, Sterling, 39-9¼; 2. Lechtenberg, Falls City SH, 30-10; 3. Washburn, Tri County, 29-10½; shot put--1. Leech, HTRS, 32-2½; 2. Kostecka, Pawnee City, 31-11; 3. Stokebrand, Tri County, 31-8.