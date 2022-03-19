Prep track results, 3/19

Track
BULLDOG CHALLENGE
In Seward
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 101, Lincoln Southeast 70, Columbus 68, Lincoln North Star 65, Lincoln Southwest 62, Omaha Central 50, Omaha Westside 31, Omaha Skutt 18.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--Lincoln North Star (Wassermann, Montes, Le, Nguyen), 8:26.96; 2. Lincoln Southeast, 8:34.89; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 8:38.09; 3,200--1. Miller, Fremont, 9:53.94; 2. Gonzalez, Fremont, 9:54.07; 3. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 9:56.76; 60 hurdles--1. Phlan, Lincoln North Star, :08.63; 2. Walter, Fremont, :08.87; 3. Young, Omaha Central, :09.08; 60--1. Lloyd, Omaha Central, :07.00; 2. Crumley, Columbus, :07.15; 3. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :07.16; 400--1. Baker, Fremont, :51.44; 2. Mulder, Columbus, :53.03; 3. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :53.34; 1,600--1. Waters, Fremont, 4:18.73; 2. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 4:29.37; 3. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 4:38.85; 800--1. Taylor, Fremont, 2. Ienn, Columbus, 2:07.77; 3. Schnase, Lincoln Southwest, 2:08.67; 200--1. Moore, Fremont, :23.17; 2. Leader, Lincoln Southwest, :23.46; 3. Consbruck, Lincoln Southwest, :23.59; 1,600 relay--Fremont (Baker, Waters, Miller, Sellon), 3:32.87; 2. Lincoln North Star, 3:36.91; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 3:39.20.
Shot put--1. Gottula, Lincoln Southeast, 49-11; 2. Anthony, Lincoln Southeast, 45-11; 3. Bluhm Lincoln Southeast, 45-3; discus--1. Gonzalez, Columbus, 150-8; 2. Gottula, Lincoln Southeast, 135-4; 3. Bluhm, Lincoln Southeast, 132-5; long jump--1. Lloyd, Omaha Central, 22-11½; 2. Jackson, Lincoln North Star, 22-1; 3. Crumley, Columbus, 21-0½; triple jump--1. Lloyd, Omaha Central, 47-4½; 2. Barros, Omaha Westside, 41-9½; 3. Vaughn, Omaha Central, 41-7¾; pole vault--1. Sellon, Fremont, 14-6; 2. Marking, Columbus, 12-6; 3. Petersen, Lincoln Southeast, 12-0; high jump--1. Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 6-2; 2. Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 6-2; 3. Helms, Lincoln Southwest, 6-2.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 160, Fremont 145, Columbus 50, Lincoln North Star 42, Omaha Skutt 37, Lincoln Southeast 26.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (Darmento, Rensch, Dahl, Wagner), 10:22.21; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 10:26.32; 3. Omaha Skutt, 10:53.06; 3,200--1. Hemmer, Fremont, 12:55.26; 2. Olson, Fremont, 12:57.69; 3. Byers, Lincoln Southwest, 12:58.48; 60 hurdles--1. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :09.03; 2. Garrett, Columbus, :09.64; 3. Dobson, Lincoln Southeast, :11.03; 60--1. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :07.94; 2. Wemhoff, Columbus, :08.09; 3. Gleason, Fremont, :08.14; 400--1. Dillon, Fremont, :59.74; 2. Smith, Omaha Skutt, 1:04.00; 3. Hol, Lincoln Southwest, 1:04.16; 1,600--1. Dahl, Fremont, 4:58.81; 2. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 5:09.50; 3. Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest, 5:25.08; 800--1. Dahl, Fremont, 2:29.00; 2. Schwensen, Lincoln Southwest, 2:31.73; 3. Wagner, Fremont, 2:38.47; 200--1. Wemhoff, Columbus, :26.42; 2. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :26.64; 3. Gleason, Fremont, :27.17; 1,600 relay--Fremont (Dillon, Gleason, Sheppard, Glause), 4:13.60; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 4:18.56; 3. Omaha Skutt, 4:33.79.
Shot put--1. Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 40-5; 2. Randall, Lincoln Southwest, 37-2; 3. Kinning, Fremont, 36-4; discus--1. Dowty, Fremont, 109-8; 2. Fritz, Lincoln Southwest, 107-10; 3. Shelton, Lincoln Southwest, 105-11; long jump--1. Mogensen, Omaha Skutt, 16-9; 2. Olson, Columbus, 16-6; 3. Reiling, Lincoln Southwest, 16-1; triple jump--1. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, 36-3½; 2. Reiling, Lincoln Southwest, 33-6; 3. Lechtenberger, Lincoln Southeast, 32-3; pole vault--1. Watermeier, Lincoln Southwest, 11-0; 2. Newill, Fremont, 11-0; 3. Keoduangdy, Lincoln North Star, 8-6; high jump--1. Jacobs, Lincoln North Star, 5-3; 2. Lambe, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; 3. Freudenberg, Lincoln Southeast, 5-0.
NWU CLASS C AND D INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Johnson-County Central 106, Parkview Christian 94, Bishop Neumann 63, Weeping Water 56, Cedar Bluffs 55, Northeast 24, Scribner-Snyder 8.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 55--1. Pittman, Parkview Christian, :07.07; 2. Reide, Parkview Christian, :07.21; 3. Pietrangelo, Cedar Bluffs, :07.22; 200--1. Reide, Parkview Christian, :25.43; 2. Rhodes, Weeping Water, :25.53; 3. Ludemann, JCC, :25.60; 400--Barras-Carnagey, JCC, :57.43; 2. Marten, Cedar Bluffs, :59.41; 3. Cole, Parkview Christian, 1:01.84; 800--1. Honeywell, Cedar Bluffs, 2:29.04, 2. Speckmann, JCC, 2:29.08; 3. Quinn, Bishop Neumann, 2:29.10; 1,600--1. Patton, Weeping Water, 5:26.68; 2. Wipf, Weeping Water, 5:36.29; 3. Stabler, Parkview Christian, 5:50.60; 3,200--1. Patton, Weeping Water, 11:48.01; 2. Huskey, JCC, 11:56.94; 3. Huffman, Cedar Bluffs, 12:26.42; 55 hurdles--1. Stuhr, Bishop Neumann, :09.30; 2. Boardman, JCC, :09.89; 3. Sassaman, Bishop Neumann, :10.29; 1,600 relay--1. Parkview Christian (Rohrbaugh, Ulrich, Cole, Page), 4:00.36; 2. Bishop Neumann, 4:06.12; 3. JCC, 4:09.00; 3,200 relay--1. Bishop Neumann (Haberman, Johnson, Furasek, Quinn), 9:40.16; 2. Cedar Bluffs, 9:51.75; 3. JCC, 10:14.98.
High jump--1. Rhodes, Weeping Water, 5-4; 2. Madden, Northeast, 5-2; 3. Blanck, Cedar Bluffs, 5-0; pole vault--1. Weber, JCC, 9-6; 2. Graham, JCC, 7-6; long jump--1. Page, Parkview Christian, 20-1½; 2. Reide, Parkview Christian, 19-7; 3. Sladky, Bishop Neumann, 18-1½; triple jump--1. Page, Parkview Christian, 41-0½; 2. Rhodes, Weeping Water, 40-0¼; 3. Sladky, Bishop Neumann, 38-3½; shot put--1. Holthus, JCC, 43-0; 2. Carrier, Scribner-Snyder, 38-5½; 3. Rivera, JCC, 37-4½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Cedar Bluffs 111, Johnson County Central 80, Weeping Water 66, Scriber-Snyder 54, Parkview Christian 37, Bishop Neumann 17, Northeast 6.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 55--1. Bubbert, Cedar Bluffs, :08.11; 2. Stewart, Scribner-Snyder, :08.38; 3. Sutton, Weeping Water, :08.56; 200--1. Wehrbein, Weeiping Water, :29.72; 2. Bubbert, Cedar Bluffs, :30.27; 3. Sweeney, Cedar Bluffs, :30.32; 400--1. Wehrbein, Weeping Water, 1:08.35; 2. Rother, JCC, 1:10.18; 3. Cozad, Cedar Bluffs, 1:10.83; 800--1. Vasquez, Cedar Bluffs, 2:43.60; 2. Johnson, Cedar Bluffs, 2:48.39; 3. Anderson, Parkview Christian, 2:52.34; 1,600--1. Mogensen, Weeping Water, 6:31.67; 2. Bartholomaus, Cedar Bluffs, 7:18.60; 3. Marten, Cedar Bluffs, 7:45.14; 55 hurdles--1. Stewart, Scribner-Snyder, :11.51; 2. Conley, JCC, :11.65; 3. Sweeney, Cedar Bluffs, :11.81; 1,600 relay--1. JCC (Pingel, Rother, Mostecero, Urantowka), 4:55.03; 2. Weeping Water, 5:04.94; 3. Bishop Neumann, 5:13.82; 3,200 relay--1. Cedar Bluffs (Bartholomaus, Johnson, Vasquez, Sweeney), 11:37.26; 2. JCC, 13:20.43; 3. Scribner-Snyder, 15:49.93.
High jump--1. Miller, Weeping Water, 4-6; 2. Bartholomaus, Cedar Bluffs, 4-4; 3. Newill, Cedar Bluffs, 4-2; pole vault--1. Rougean, JCC, 4-6; long jump--1. Haghrooyan, Parkview Christian, 14-1; 2. Streit, Scribner-Snyder, 13-5; 2. Cozad, Cedar Bluffs, 13-1¼; triple jump--1. Anderson, Parkview Christian, 29-7; 2. Sweeney, Cedar Bluffs, 28-10; 3. Miller, Weeping Water, 28-6½; shot put--1. Stout, Scribner-Snyder, 36-9; 2. Harrifeld, JCC, 32-6; 3. Swanda, JCC, 28-2.