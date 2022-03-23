Prep track preview: Here's a look at 10 athletes to watch this spring

There are plenty of stars on the track oval this spring. Here is a look at 10 to watch:

Girls to watch

Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, jr.: The Florida State recruit had a junior season not quite seen before, recording the fastest electronic time in state history in the 100 meters (11.67 seconds), and the fourth-fastest electronic time in the 200 (:24.36). After winning all-class golds in the 100 and 200 at state last year, DeFrand is a must-watch athlete this spring.

Kaitlynn Gubbels, Arlington, sr.: The Iowa State recruit was the 2021 Nebraska Gatorade track athlete of the year after winning all-class gold in the 100 hurdles (:14.59). She added Class B titles in the 300 hurdles and the high jump, and is among the all-class gold favorites in those events going into this season.

Elli Dahl, Fremont, sr.: The Nebraska recruit swept all-class golds in the 1,600 and 3,200 at last year's state meet, and then set a state cross country meet record (17:58) in Kearney last fall. Dahl will look to help the Tigers repeat as state champions.

Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, sr.: Rodencal was the only girls athlete to win four gold medals at state last year. She swept the Class C hurdles, winning the 100s in :15.03 and the 300s in :45.73. She added a first-place finish in the 100 in :12.36 and was part of the Warriors' 400 relay team.

Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, jr.: A standout sprinter and jumper, Davies will be one of the top challengers to DeFrand in the sprints, and she'll be among the favorites in the long jump after finishing second at state last year.

Boys to watch

Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, sr.: The Notre Dame cross country and track recruit is one the best long-distance runners to come out of the state in a long time. He won the 3,200 (8:59.66, third-best all-time) and the 1,600 (4:12.40, fifth-best all-time) last year, and was second to Lincoln Northeast's Daniel Romery in the 800. Expect those two to duel again this year.

Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, sr.: Speaking of him, the Rocket senior will aim to defend his state title in the 800. He'll also be among the top challengers to Hinrichs in the 1,600 and 3,200. Romary's best time of 1:52.15 in the 800 ranks fifth all-time.

Cooper Bradley, Southern, sr.: The multisport athlete blazed his way to Class C titles in the 100 (:10.73), 200 (:22.10) and 400 (:49.67). Only Oregon football recruit and Omaha Burke standout Devon Jackson had a faster all-class time in the 100.

Gage Griffith, Aurora, sr.: An all-state offensive lineman, Griffith will aim for another Class B state-title sweep in the shot put and discus. His winning toss in the discus was 174 feet, 8 inches.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, jr.: In his first season out for track, the multisport standout won four Class D state gold medals (100, 200, 400 and 1,600 relay), and his time in the 200 final (:22.19) would have been a state meet record if not for a tail wind.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

