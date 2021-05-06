Prep track and field results, 5/7

Track
MCCOOL PAUL UNDERWOOD INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: McCool Junction 176½, Giltner 101, Exeter-Milligan 90, Dorchester 64, Nebraska Lutheran 43½, Parkview Christian 36, McCool Junction Junior Varisty 8.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Jindra, Exeter-Milligan, :11.47; 2. McDonald, McCool Junction, :11.56; 3. Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, :11.91; 200--1. McDonald, McCool Junction, :23.69; 2. Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, :24.03; 3. Tyser, Dorchester, :24.53; 400--1. Tyser, Dorchester, :53.87; 2. Garretson, McCool Junction, :54.02; 3. Beiermann, Nebraska Lutheran, :57.82; 800--1. Neville, McCool Junction, 2:13.94; 2. Harrison, Exeter-Milligan, 2:17.64; 3. Corwin, Nebraska Lutheran, 22:19.46; 1,600--1. Neville, McCool Junction, 4:34.65; 2. J. Brugger, McCool Junction, 4:56.03; 3. L. Brugger, McCool Junction, 5:06.07; 3,200--1. J. Brugger, McCool Junction, 10:49.64; 2. Neville, McCool Junction, 11:03.25; 3. L. Brugger, McCool Junction, 11:25.25; 110 hurdles--1. Humphrey, Giltner, :18.09; 2. Cerny, Dorchester, :18.19; 3. Gonzalez, Dorchester, :19.35; 300 hurdles--1. Beethe, Exeter-Milligan, :45.26; 2. Cerny, Dorchester, :46.53; 3. Due, Exeter-Milligan, :49.97; 400 relay--1. McCool Junction, :45.50; 2. Giltner, :48.44; 3. Dorchester, :50.10; 1,600 relay--1. McCool Junction, 3:56.15; 2. Giltner, 4:02.20; 3. Exeter-Milligan, 4:15.94; 3,200 relay--1. McCool Junction, 9:24.19; 2. Gitlner, 9:27.78; 3. Exeter-Milligan, 9:51.03.
high jump--1. Tyser, Dorchester, 5-6; 2. Beethe, Exeter-Milligan, 5-4; 3. Kraan, Parkview Christian, 5-4; pole vault--1. Neville, McCool Junction, 12-6; 2. Due, Exeter-Milligan, 10-6; 3. Bish, Giltner, 10; long jump--1. Page, Parkview Christian, 19-5; 2. McDonald, McCool Junction, 18-5½; 3. Reide, Parkview Christian, 18-4¾; triple jump--1. Leichty, Giltner, 37-8¾; 2. Dressel, Nebraska Lutheran, 37-1¾; 3. Lovan, McCool Junction, 37-0¼; shot put--1. Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction, 46-11; 2. J. Smith, Giltner, 39-6½; 3. T. Smith, Giltner, 38-10; discus--1. Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction, 133-10; 2. Smith, Giltner, 118-9; 3. Roth, Giltner, 116-10½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: McCool Junction, 143, 2. Exeter-Milligan, 112, Giltner 103, Dorchester 94, Nebraska Lutheran 68, Parkview Christian 4.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Watson, Giltner, :13.16; 2. Zoubek, Dorchester, :13.25; 3. Yates, McCool Junction, :13.78; 200--1. Watson, Giltner, :27.44; 2. Zoubek, Dorchester, :27.64; 3. Toms, McCool Junction, :29.18; 400--1. Yates, McCool Junction, 1:02.82; 2. Hess, McCool Junction, 1:03.81; 3. Watson, Giltner, 1:06.12; 800--1. Hess, McCool Junction, 2:30.88; 2. Jansky, Exeter-Milligan, 2:35.20; 3. Endorf, Nebraska Lutheran, 2:47.46; 1,600--1. Papik, Exeter-Milligan, 5:33.20; 2. Plock, McCool Junction, 5:53.91; 3. Harrison, Exeter-Milligan, 6:27.97; 3,200--1. Plock, McCool Junction, 12:54.69; 2. Prigge, Nebraska Lutheran, 14:06.02; 3. Fox, Nebraska Lutheran, 14:28.88; 100 hurdles--1. Malchow, Nebraska Lutheran, :18.02; 2. Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, :18.68; 3. Korinek, Dorchester, :18.91; 300 hurdles--1. Lehr, Dorchester, :55.26; 2. Luzum, Exeter-Milligan, :55.76; 3. Wiles, Giltner, :56.09; 400 relay--1. McCool Junction, :53.41; 2. Dorchester, :54.71; 3. Exeter-Milligan, :56.62; 1,600 relay--1. Dorchester, 4:32.39; 2. Exeter-Milligan, 4:39.60; 3. Giltner, 4:47.56; 3,200 relay--1. Exeter-Milligan, 11:14.40; 2. Nebraska Lutheran, 11:33.08; 3. McCool Junction, 11:48.12.
high jump--1. Yates, McCool Junction, 4-10; 2. Harrison, Exeter-Milligan, 4-8; 3. Malchow, Nebraska Lutheran, 4-6; pole vault--1. Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 9; 2. Wiles, Giltner, 8; 3. Margritz, Giltner, 7; long jump--1. Stacy, McCool Junction, 14-0¾; 2. Zoubek, Dorchester, 13-10¼; 3. Phillips, Giltner, 13-4½; triple jump--1. Stacy, McCool Junction, 31-1½; 2. Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, 30-7½; 3. Krupicka, Exeter-Milligan, 30-3½; shot put--1. Smith, Giltner, 31-4½; 2. Scott, Giltner, 29-7½; 3. Novak, Dorchester-28-10½; discus--1. Olson, Exeter-Milligan, 101-0; 2. Smith, Giltner, 85-5; 3. Troutman, McCool Junction, 78-8.
RAYMOND CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: North Bend Central 111, Fairbury 89, Lincoln Christian 88, Norris JV 73, Raymond Central 55, Ashland-Greenwood 52, Conestoga 38, Waverly JV 17.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Groth, Norris JV, :11.68; 2. Robertson, Fairbury, :11.69; 3. McDonald, North Bend, :11.88; 200--1. Robertson, Fairbury, :23.82; 2. Groth, Norris, :23.84; 3. Grizzle, Fairbury, :24.30; 400--1. Carel, Fairbury, :53.20; 2. Fox, Conestoga, :53.55; 3. Richardson, North Bend, :54.46; 800--1. Fisher, L. Christian, 2:05.80; 2. Carel, Fairbury, 2:12.65; 3. Feauto, L. Christian, 2:14.06; 1,600--1. Langenburg, L. Christian, 5:00.68; 2. Smith, North Bend, 5:15.36; 3. Frana, North Bend, 5:17.87; 3,200--1. Carlson, Norris JV, 12:15.52; 2. Behrens, Norris JV, 12:25.78; 3. Shultz, Raymond Central, 13:33.69; 110 hurdles--1. Koch, L. Christian, :15.69; 2. Rhynalds, North Bend, :16.64; 3. Burke, Ashland-Greenwood, :16.81; 300 hurdles--1. Koch, L. Christian, :42.30; 2. Fox, Conestoga, :42.41; 3. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :42.74; 400 relay--1. North Bend (Madsen, McDonald, Rhynalds, Virka) :46.57; 2. Ashland-Greenwood, :46.79; 3. L. Christian :46.82; 1,600 relay--1. North Bend (McDonald, Kirschenmann, Post, Richardson) 3:46.32; 2. Fairbury 3:50.44; 3. L. Christian 3:51.89; 3,200 relay--1. Norris JV (Townsend, Bice, Palermo, McMurray) 9:25.04; 2. North Bend 9:28.72; 3. L. Christian, 9:57.10.
high jump--1. Starr, Fairbury, 6-2; 2. Otto, Raymond Central, 6-2; 3. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-0; long jump--1. Robertson, Fairbury, 18-11; 2. Brinkman, Norris JV, 18-9; 3. Fox, Conestoga, 18-7; triple jump--1. Wietfeld, North Bend, 41-2; 2. Otto, Raymond Central, 39-7¼; 3. Wegrzyn, L. Christian, 37-1; pole vault--1. Firmanik, Fairbury, 12-6; 2. Post, North Bend, 11-8; 3. Svanda, Conestoga, 10-6; shot put--1. Schweitzer, Raymond Central, 47-4¾; 2. Englehard, Ashland-Greenwood, 42-5¼; 3. Hartweg, Waverly, 39-11¾; discus--1. Schweitzer, Raymond Central, 129-5; 2. Modlin, Norris JV, 124-7; 3. Roth, L. Christian, 122-1.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: North Bend Central 140, Fairbury 134, Raymond Central 89, Ashland-Greenwood 60, Lincoln Christian 33, Conestoga 29, Waverly JV 20, Boys Town 12, Raymond Central JV 8, Norris JV 1.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, :13.29; 2. Kluthe, North Bend, :13.54; 3. Hoyt, Raymond Central, :13.60; 200--Mueller, Raymond Central, :27.26; 2. Emanuel, North Bend, :27.85; 3. Hoyt, Raymond Central, :28.25; 400--1. Lierman, Fairbury, :59.78; 2. Cleveringa, North Bend, 1:04.47; 3. Bratt, L. Christian, 1:04.49; 800--1. Lierman, Fairbury, 2:23.37; 2. Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 2:25.84; 3. Parriott, Conestoga, 2:29.98; 1,600--1. Daniell, L. Christian, 5:37.36; 2. Parriott, Conestoga, 5:38.74; 3. Williams, North Bend, 5:43.63; 3,200--1. Parriott, Conestoga, 12:26.59; 2. Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood, 12:36.40; 3. York, Fairbury, 13:29.27; 100 hurdles--1. Emanuel, North Bend, :15.66; 2. Mans, Fairbury, :16.61; 3. Huss, Fairbury, :16.71; 300 hurdles--1. Huss, Fairbury, :50.62; 2. Mans, Fairbury, :51.11; 3. Harris, Raymond Central, :52.87; 400 relay--1. Raymond Central (Heiss, Mueller, Gehle, Lubischer) :52.94; 2. North Bend :53.78; 3. Ashland-Grenwood :54.92; 1,600 relay--1. North Bend (Pojar, Cleveringa, Williams, Emanuel) 4:23.29; 2. Raymond Central 4:31.77; 3. L. Christian 4:31.78; 3,200 relay--1. North Bend (Williams, Bourek, Pojar, Emanuel) 10:28.07; 2. Fairbury 11:00.83; 3. Waverly JV 11:59.95.
high jump--1. Pojar, North Bend, 5-0; 2. Cleveringa, North Bend, 5-0; 3. Gerdes, A-G, 5-0; long jump--1. Emanuel, North Bend, 16-11½; 2. Mueller, Raymond Central, 16-7; 3. Gehle, Raymond Central, 14-7½; triple jump--1. Mueller, Raymond Central, 35-10; 2. Lierman, Fairbury, 34-8¼; 3. Shafer, L. Christian, 31-7½; pole vault--1. Lierman, Fairbury, 10-0; 2. Mans, Fairbury, 8-6; 3. Ohlde, Fairbury, 8-0; shot put--1. Prososki, Raymond Central, 33-6; 2. Settles, North Bend, 33-1¼; 3. Tracy, Fairbury, 31-9; discus--1. Halladay, North Bend, 118-10; 2. Settles, North Bend, 108-4; 3. Tracy, Fairbury, 103-4.
CENTRAL CONFERENCE INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Northwest 120, Lexington 89, Seward 78½, Columbus Lakeview 61, Aurora 55, Adams Central 51, York 33, Crete 26, Holdrege 12, Schuyler 1½.
BOYS TOP FINSIHERS: 100--1. Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, :11.34; 2. Moss, Lexington, :11.50; 3. Isele, Northwest, :11.52; 200--1. Duncan, Seward, :22.81; 2. Moss, Lexington, :23.04; 3. Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, :23.05; 400--1. Schanou, Seward, :51.45; 2. Sheeks, Northwest, :51.45; 3. Weigert, Northwest, :52.79; 800--1. Aguado-Mendez, Lexington, 2:02.49; 2. Halvorsen, Columbus Lakeview, 2:03.23; 3. Salter, Northwest, 2:05.91; 1,600--1. Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:39.72; 2. Pinneo, York, 4:39.89; 3. Sotelo, Lexington, 4:41.52; 3,200--1. Pinneo, York, 9:56.29; 2. Bonifas, Adams Central, 9:59.46; 3. Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 10:08.27; 110 hurdles--1. Brandt, Northwest, :15.77; 2. Krieser, Crete, :15.99; 3. Peters, Aurora, :16.24; 300 hurdles--1. Krieser, Crete, :41.51; 2. Carpenter, Lexington, :42.52; 3. Blaser, Columbus Lakeview, :43.15; 400 relay--1. Northwest (Harring, Kennedy, Isele, Petzoldt), :44.88; 2. Lexington, :45.48; 3. Seward, :45.92; 1,600 relay--1. Northwest (Sheeks, Weigert, Lemkau, Taylor), 3:32.18; 2. Columbus Lakeview, 3:32.71; 3. Seward, 3:34.07; 3,200 relay--1. Adams Central (Slechta, Warner, Barry, Bonifas), 8:23.95; 2. Northwest, 8:24.90; 3. Holdrege, 8:37.68.
shot put--1. Elge, Aurora, 52-8; 2. Griffith, Aurora, 52-6; 3. Dickey, Seward, 49-1; discus--1. Dickey, Seward, 152-8; 2. Osten, Columbus Lakeview, 151-1; 3. Sindelar, Northwest, 148-2; high jump--1. Brandt, Northwest, 6-5; 2. Samuelson, 6-3, Adams Central; 3. Delgado, Aurora, 6-3; pole vault--1. Mosley, Northwest, 13; 2. Carlson, Aurora, 12-6; 3. Vokes, Northwest, 12; long jump--1. Duncan, Seward, 20-10½; 2. Settles, 20-2½; 3. Newman, 19-10¼; triple jump--1. Duncan, Seward, 42-7¼; 2. Brandt, Northwest, 42-3½; 3. Stewart, Lexington, 40-6½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Northwest 132, Lexington 81, Holdrege 62, Seward 56, Adams Central 54, York 46, Columbus Lakeview 35, Aurora 33, Crete 20, Schuyler 8.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Urbanski, Northwest, :12.80; 2. Stock, Columbus Lakeview, :12.89; 3. Bliven, Holdrege, :12.95; 200--1. Roby, Northwest, :25.89; 2. Urbanski, Northwest, :26.61; 3. Barcel, Columbus Lakeview, :26.74; 400--1. Mader, Northwest, 1:00.21; 2. Barcel, Columbus Lakeview, 1:01.51; 3. Belgum, Holdrege, 1:02.05; 800--1. Hirschfeld, York, 2:17.86; 2. Mader, Northwest, 2:24.95; 3. Knust, Aurora, 2:25.48; 1,600--1. Portwine, York, 5:19.27; 2. Lancaster, Adams Central, 5:47.76; 3. Biltoft, Holdrege, 5:48.27; 3,200--1. Ureste, Lexington, 12:13.63; 2. Beisel, Seward, 12:33.94; 3. Cecrle, Adams Central, 12:38.29; 100 hurdles--1. Krafka, Northwest, :16.19; 2. Treffer, Lexington, :16.87; 3. Adam, Crete, :17.07; 300 hurdles--1. Mousel, Adams Central, :48.66; 2. Ostrom, Lexington, :48.71; 3. Spellbrink, Northwest, :49.69; 400 relay--1. Northwest (Baasch, Urbanski, Roby, Mings), :49.97; 2. Seward, :51.90; 3. Aurora, :51.97; 1,600 relay--1. Northwest (Roby, Baasch, Mings, Mader), 4:07.46; 2. Seward, 4:17.42; 3. Lexington, 4:17.48; 3,200 relay--1. Northwest (Loman, Middleton, Dorsey, O'Grady), 10:14.78; 2. Lexington, 10:15.86; 3. Seward, 10:19.70.
shot put--1. Caspersen, Northwest, 39-5; 2. Moats, Lexington, 35-10½; 3. Hibbert, Seward, 35-8½; discus--1. Jacobson, Holdrege, 125-1; 2. Hoblyn, York, 118; 3. Hemberger, Adams Central, 116-2; high jump--1. Kearney, Lexington, 5-3; 2. Gengenbach, Adams Central, 5-1; 3. Ringler, 4-11; Seward; pole vault--1. Driewer, York, 10-6; 2. Knust, Aurora, 10; 3. Medina, Holdrege, 10; long jump--1. Bliven, Holdrege, 16-7¾; 2. Roby, Northwest, 16-3¾; 3. Ringler, Seward, 15-10¼; triple jump--1. Rowe, Lexington, 33-9½; 2. Erickson, Aurora, 33-8¼; 3. Middleton, Northwest, 32-4¼.
FILLMORE CENTRAL INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Malcolm 105, TC Titans 88, Centennial 87.5, Wood River 82, Hastings St. Cecilia 60.5, Fillmore Central 51, David City 51.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--1. Malcolm (Boesen, Burbach, Wilkie, Brockhaus), 8:46.06; 2. Wood River, 9:44.66; 3. TC Titans, 9:45.45; 110 hurdles--1. Heinrichs, TC Titans, :15.87; 2. Saunders, Centennial, :15.99; 3. Huxtable, Wood River, :16.17; 100--1. Heinrichs, TC Titans, :11.47; 2. Thomas, Malcolm, 11.53; 3. Turek, Wood River, :11.61; 1,600--1. Fischer, TC Titans, 4:36.64; 2. Nichols, Fillmore Central, 4:40.14; 3. Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia, 4:47.82; 400--1. Consbruck, Hastings St. Cecilia, :53.47; 2. Denker, David City, :53.59; 3. Wiedel, TC Titans, :54.14; 300 hurdles--1. Huxtable, Wood River, :41.23; 2. Heinrichs, TC Titans, :41.44; 3. Vodicka, David City, :44.19; 800--1. Fischer, TC Titans, 2:01.30; 2. Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia, 2:06.40; 3. Brockhaus, Malcolm, 2:12.63; 200--1. Denker, David, :22.99; 2. Turek, Wood River, :23.39; 3. Thomas, Malcolm, :23.54; 3,200--1. Boesen, Malcolm, 10:42.74; 2. Turnbull, Centennial, 10:47.26; 3. Burbach, Malcolm, 11:05.97; 400 relay--1. Malcolm (Sims, Sizemore, Beach, Thomas), :44.77; 2. Wood River, :45.21; 3. TC Titans, 45.52; 1,600 relay--1. Wood River (Graves, Stewart, Graves, Paulk), 3:40.96; 2. Fillmore Central, 3:43.01; 3. Malcolm, 3:43.89.
discus--1. Fehlhafer, Centennial, 128-1; 2. Payne Centennial, 127-6; 3. Hartshorn, Centennial, 118-8; shot put--1. Rybak, Malcolm, 41-1; 2. Fehlhafer, Centennial, 45-6¾; 3. Sabatka, Hastings St. Cecilia, 42-8; high jump--1. Johnson, Malcolm, 5-10; 2. Jepson, Wood River, 5-10; 3. Vodicka, David City, 5-8; pole vault--1. Nun, Fillmore Central, 13; 2. Gierhan, Centennial, 12-6; 3. Tomes, Centennial, 12; triple jump--1. Kimbrough, Fillmore Central, 39-3; 2. Kudlacek, Hastings St. Cecilia, 38-9¼; 3. Theobald, Fillmore Central, 38-8½; long jump--1. Foreman, Centennial, 18-10½; 2. Buettner, Wood River, 18-7½; 3. Wiedel, TC Titans, 18-4¼.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Hastings St. Cecilia 128.33, Malcolm 86, David City 81, TC Titans 75.33, Centennial 71.33, Wood River 61, Fillmore Central 16.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--1. Hastings St. Cecilia (Parr, Sheehy, Esch, Reifert), 9:57.61; 2. Malcolm, 11:01.97; 3. TC Titans, 11:19.78; 100 hurdles--1. Wells, TC Titans, :17.21; 2. Eickmeier, David City, :17.33; 3. Elkins, Malcolm, :17.92l 100--1. Couch, David City, :12.98; 2. Rodriguez, Wood River, :13.12; 3. Couch, David City, :13.26; 1,600--1. Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia, 5:21.25; 2. Dey, Centennial, 5:45.62; 3. Vrooman, Hastings St. Cecilia, 6:08.86; 400--1. Esch, Hastings St. Cecilia, :59.98; 2. Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia, 1:01.78; 3. Prochaska, Centennial, 1:05.29; 300 hurdles--1. Wells, TC Titans, :49.35; 2. Rauert, Wood River, :49.47; 3. Sheehy, Hastings St. Cecilia, :50.09; 800--1. Esch, Hastings St. Cecilia, 2:28.88; 2. Hirschfeld, Centennial, 2:34.92; 3. Holliday, Malcolm, 2:36.02; 200--1. Rauert, Wood River, :27.32; 2. Behrns, David City, :27.41; 3. Reifert, Hastings St. Cecilia, :28.17; 3200--1. Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia, 11:54.27; 2. Escritt, TC Titans, 13:23.46; 3. Barbur, Fillmore Central, 13:52.50; 400 relay--1. Wood River (Peters, Rodriguez, Brabec, Rauert), :51.57; 2. David City, :51.74; 3. Centennial, :53.36; 1,600 relay--1. Hastings St. Cecilia (Parr, Esch, Sheehy, Reifert), 4:14.06; 2. TC Titans, 4:22.91; 3. Wood River, 4:29.03.
discus--1. Schweitzer, Malcolm, 114; 2. Hergott, TC Titans, 104-1; 3. Farritor, Malcolm, 102-7; shot put--1. Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia, 40-2; 2. Vandenberg, David City, 36-11½; 3. Zessin, Wood River, 35-6; high jump--1. Souerdyke, TC Titans, 5; 2. Vrooman, Hastings St. Cecilia, 4-10; 3. Elkins, Malcolm, 4-10; pole vault--1. Andel, David City, 9; 2. Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia, 8-6; 3. Fehlhafer, Centennial, 8-6; triple jump--1. Couch, David City, 34-7½; 2. Brabec, Wood River, 31-11; 3. Babb, Malcolm, 30-10¼; long jump--1. Schleining, Malcolm, 15-4½; 2. Heywood, Malcolm, 14-10; 3. Bailey, Centenntial, 14-10.