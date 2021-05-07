Prep track and field results, 5/7

Track
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
At Tecumseh
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Wilber-Clatonia 188, Falls City Sacred Heart 67, Lincoln Southwest JV 60, Louisville 51, Syracuse 50.50, Elmwood-Murdock 32, Southern 26, Weeping Water 24.50, Palmyra 14, Johnson County Central 14.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Bradley, Southern, :11.16 (meet record, former record :11.24 by four runners); 2. Hosier, E-M, :11.58; 3. Jacobsen, W-C, :11.69; 200--1. Bradley, Southern, :22.19 (meet record, former record, :22.64, Mapson, Palmyra, 1998); 2. Jacobsen, W-C, :23.09; 3. Hosier, E-M, :23.39; 400--1. Hoover, W-C, :51.96; 2. Ball, Louisville, :52.31; 3. Heard, Louisville, :55.02; 800--1. Hoover, W-C, 2:06.75; 2. Wenz, W-C, 2:08.39; 3. Zoubek, W-C, 2:08.51; 1,600--1. Lokken, W-C, 4:54.01; 2. Barnes, Louisville, 5:00.41; 2. Maguire, Southern, 5:00.65; 3,200--1. Lokken, W-C, 10:32.44; 2. Anitinoro, Southwest JV, 10:45.98; 3. Euans, Louisville, 10:49.18; 110 hurdles--1. Smith, Weeping Water, :16.86; 2. Palmer, W-C, :17.16; 3. Wilson, E-M, :17.20; 300 hurdles--1. Brandt, Syracuse, :41.37; 2. Bennett, Syracuse, :43.62; 3. Broz, W-C, :43.63; 400 relay--1. W-C :45.16; 2. FCSH :45.96; 3. Syracuse :47.05; 1,600 relay--1. W-C 3:36.32; 2. FCSH 3:47.13; 3. Syracuse 3:49.94; 3,200 relay--1. W-C 8:17.69 (meet record, former record 8:26.24, Lincoln Christian, 1987); 2. FCSH 9:13.03; 3. Southwest JV 9:26.21.
High jump--1. Combs, W-C, 5-10; 2. Kelly, Southwest JV, 5-8; 3. Lakamp, Southwest JV, 5-6; long jump--1. Combs, W-C, 19-9¾; 2. Jonas, Southwest JV, 19-7; 3. Ahl, Louisville, 19-7; triple jump--1. Combs, W-C, 40-11¼; 2. Moxey, Louisville, 40-6¾; 3. Jonas, Southwest JV, 38-11¾; pole vault--1. Catlin, FCSH, 12-0; 2. Pulliam, W-C, 12-0; 3. Broz, W-C, 10-6; shot put--1. Kotas, W-C, 47-10; 2. Reiman, Weeping Water, 47-2; 3. Brandt, Syracuse, 47-1; discus--1. Nachtigal, FCSH, 146-6; 2. Kreshel, W-C, 141-8; 3. Voorhees, Syracuse, 140-8.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Syracuse 134, Lincoln Southwest JV 115, Elmwood-Murdock 78, Johnson County Central 46, Wilber-Clatonia 40, Louisville 39, Falls City Sacred Heart 30, Palmyra 30, Southern 14, Weeping Water 1.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Stenger, Louisville, :13.36; 2. Knox, Syracuse, :13.74; 3. Stanley, Syracuse, :13.77; 200--1. Stenger, Louisville, :26.85; 2. Watson, W-C, :28.40; 3. Pingel, Johnson Co., :28.75; 400--1. McDonald, Johnson Co., 1:02.66; 2. Pingel, Johnson Co., 1:03.85; 3. Lesoing, Southwest JV, 1:05.68; 800--1. McDonald, Johnson Co., 2:26.74; 2. Brammier, Syracuse, 2:34.51; 3. Zierott, E-M, 2:37.97; 1,600--1. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 5:35.70; 2. Palm, Palmyra, 5:48.08; 3. Byers, Southwest JV, 5:50.38; 3,200--1. Korytowski, Louisville, 12:40.29; 2. Simon, FCSH, 12:57.61; 3. Smith, Southwest JV, 13:07.95; 100 hurdles--1. Robinson, Southwest JV, :17.11; 2. Rikli, E-M, :17.27; 3. Frahm, E-M, :17.31; 300 hurdles--1. Frahm, E-M, :49.40; 2. Robinson, Southwest JV, :50.88; 3. Rikli, E-M, :51.15; 400 relay--1. Syracuse :51.88 (meet record, former record :52.24, Wilber-Clatonia, 2007); 2. Southwest JV :53.61; 3. E-M :53.88; 1,600 relay--1. Syracuse 4:25.37; 2. E-M 4:30.40; 3. FCSH 4:32.26; 3,200 relay--1. Syracuse 10:19.55; 2. E-M 10:30.06; 3. Palmyra 11:11.37.
High jump--1. J. Moss, Syracuse, 5-0; 2. Frahm, E-M, 4-8; 3. Oltman, Southwest JV, 4-6; long jump--1. Stanley, Syracuse, 15-6; 2. Williams, Southwest JV, 15-¼; 3. Cooper, Southern, 14-11¼; triple jump--1. Cast, Syracuse, 32-8½; 2. Cooper, Southern, 31-9; 3. Davis, Palmyra, 31-8½; pole vault--1. Stanley, Syracuse, 9-6; 2. Little, Southwest JV, 8-0; 3. Sand, W-C, 8-0; shot put--1. Albrecht, Johnson Co., 38-8¾; 2. Vollertson, Syracuse, 37-7¼; 3. Ehlers, W-C, 34-1; discus--1. Vollertson, Syracuse, 111-10; 2. Shelton, Southwest JV, 111-9; 3. Keller, FCSH, 104-8.