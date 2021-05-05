Prep track and field results, 5/5

Track
HAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
In Grand Island
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Kearney 147½, Fremont 99, Lincoln Southeast 78½, Lincoln East 77, Lincoln Southwest 65½, Lincoln Pius X 51, Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln High 34, Norfolk 26½, Grand Island 20, Columbus 17, Lincoln Northeast 11.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Yrastorza, Southeast, :10.92; 2. Hirt, Southeast, :11.05; 3. Miller, Kearney, :11.05; 200--1. Yrastorza, Southeast, :22.65; 2. Stroup, Southwest, :23.12; 3. Coleman, East, :23.15; 400--1. Baker, Fremont, :50.59; 2. McCray, East, :51.14; 3. Moore, Fremont, :51.35; 800--1. Easley, Pius X, 1:58.12; 2. Taylor, Fremont, 1:58.26; 3. Baker, Fremont, 1:59.87; 1,600--1. Romary, Northeast, 4:15.34; 2. Chot, North Star, 4:23.68; 3. Snyder, Southwest, 4:25.82; 3,200--1. J. Garcia, Grand Island, 9:52.16; 2. F. Garcia, Fremont, 10:09.55; 3. Ladd, Fremont, 10:12.04; 110 hurdles--1. Ndugwa, Kearney, :14.43; 2. Schall, Kearney, :14.89; 3. Dahlgren, Kearney :15.10; 300 hurdles--1. Ridder, East, :41.44; 2. Dahlgren, Kearney, :41.50; 3. Schall, Kearney, :42.16; 400 relay--1. Kearney (Reuling, Miller, Molina, Huber), :43.25; 2. Southeast :43.26; 3. Lincoln High :44.08; 1,600 relay--1. Kearney (Denney, Miller, Duttenhoffer, Huber), 3:28.74; 2. Pius X 3:28.81; 3. Fremont 3:29.33; 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (Miller, Wagner, Waters, Taylor), 8:03.06; 2. Pius X 8:05.99; 3. Grand Island 8:19.21;
high jump--1. Harbols, Kearney, 6-5; 2. Vaughn, Southwest, 6-3; 3. Thompson, Southeast, 6-3; long jump--1. O’Neal, Southeast, 21-7½; 2. Molina, Kearney, 21-7; 3. Grosserode, Pius X, 21-1¾; triple jump--1. Smolik, Kearney, 44-2¾; 2. O’Neal, Southeast, 44-1¼; 3. Grosserode, Pius X, 42-5; pole vault--1. Koolen, Southeast, 15-2; 2. Sellon, Fremont, 14-8; 3. Marking, Columbus, 12-8; shot put--1. Cappos, East, 55-1; 2. VanWinkle, Kearney, 53-6¼; 3. Tassemeyer, Pius X, 51-11; discus--1. Cappos, East, 154-1; 2. Shaw, Kearney, 151-9; 3. Rink, Southwest, 148-3.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 139, Lincoln Southwest 116½, Lincoln Pius X 82½, Kearney 68, Lincoln East 61½, Grand Island 43, Columbus 41, Lincoln North Star 30, Norfolk 26½, Lincoln High 26, Lincoln Southeast 18, Lincoln Northeast 11.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Campos, Pius X, :12.33; 2. Cooper, Fremont, :12.35; 3. Patterson, Lincoln High, :12.75; 200--1. Dilsaver, Southwest, :25.46; 2. Gleason, Fremont, :26.02; 3. Glause, Fremont, :26.57; 400--1. Dilsaver, Southwest, :57.12; 2. Dillon, Fremont, :58.45; 3. McCabe, Fremont, 1:00.07; 800--1. Rinn, Southwest, 2:17.16; 2. Dillon, Fremont, 2:20.36; 3. Bracker, Fremont, 2:22.88; 1,600--1. Godwin, Kearney, 5:15.48; 2. Rinn, Southwest, 5:19.49; 3. Muma, L. East, 5:27.41; 3,200--1 E. Dahl, Fremont, 11:12.86; 2. Godwin, Kearney, 11:21.61; 3. Wagner, Fremont, 11:51.82; 100 hurdles--1. Campos, Pius X, :14.99; 2. Rowe, Southwest, :15.08; 3. Garrett, Columbus, :15.29; 300 hurdles--1. Campos, Pius X, :45.75; 2. Rowe, Southwest, :47.89; 3. Williams, Norfolk, :49.33; 400 relay--1. Fremont (Cooper, Glause, Sheppard, Gleason), :49.93; 2. Columbus :52.00; 3. Norfolk :52.76; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Glause, Dillon, Sheppard, Hemmer), 4:05.38; 2. Southwest 4:06.53; 3. Pius X 4:13.84; 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (Nau, Hemmer, M. Dahl, McCabe), 9:38.73; 2. Southwest 9:45.39; 3. L. East 9:47.88;
high jump--1. Iburg, Pius X, 5-3; 2. Schafer, Southwest, 5-1; 3. Lambe, Southwest, 5-1; long jump--1. Iburg, Pius X, 17-1; 2. Coen, Southwest, 16-10½; 3. Rich, Kearney, 16-9¼; triple jump--1. Hinken, Grand Island, 35-10¾; 2. Hill, Grand Island, 34-10¾; 3. Waters, L. East, 33-6 ¾; pole vault--1. Newill, Fremont, 10-0; 2. Stumpff, L. East, 10-0; 3. Brownlow, Columbus, 9-0; shot put--1. Novacek, Kearney, 44-2¼; 2. Barrientos, Grand Island, 40-0; 3. Franzen, Kearney, 39-8; discus--1. Barrientos, Grand Island, 130-5; 2. Novacek, Kearney, 121-4; 3. Dowty, Fremont, 108-6.